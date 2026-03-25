Advanced Trendscore

  • Indicators
  • Antonello Belgrano
    Antonello Belgrano

    Antonello Belgrano

    5 (1)
    MQL5 Programmer specialized in creating professional Expert Advisors and Indicators.
    I develop high-quality strategies as well as custom solutions, optimizations, and personalized Expert Advisors tailored to your specific needs.
    Feel free to contact me for any requests or custom projects.
    25 products
  • Version: 1.50
  • Activations: 5

TrendScore – Chande Trend Score

TrendScore is a faithful and enhanced implementation of the classic indicator originally developed by Tushar Chande, one of the pioneers of quantitative technical analysis.

Preserving the core mathematical logic of Chande’s original concept, this version introduces several practical improvements that significantly increase usability and visual clarity without altering the indicator’s integrity.

At its heart, TrendScore measures directional persistence by comparing the current close with a user-defined range of previous bars, delivering a clear and objective reading of bullish or bearish conviction.

Key Added Features:

  • Expanded Visualization Range – Adjustable margin (default +20%) prevents the line from touching the borders at ±100, allowing you to clearly see when the indicator reaches extremes.
  • Flexible Scaling – Choose between the classic normalized scale (-100 to +100) or the raw scale based on the selected lookback period.
  • Optional SMA Smoothing – Reduce noise with a customizable SMA filter. Display the raw TrendScore, the smoothed line only, or both simultaneously for direct visual comparison.
  • Five Fixed Reference Levels – Clear horizontal lines at +100 / +50 / 0 / -50 / -100 (or equivalent raw values) provide instant visual context for overbought, neutral, and oversold zones.

These enhancements solve common visual and practical limitations of the original indicator while fully respecting Chande’s philosophy. The result is a cleaner, more readable, and highly actionable tool that helps traders quickly identify high-quality trends, avoid choppy markets, and improve timing decisions.

Whether used as a powerful trend filter or combined with other strategies, this enhanced TrendScore offers the perfect balance between classic quantitative precision and modern usability.

A timeless yet refined tool for discretionary and systematic traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and real trend quality.

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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