Quant Multi Divergence Indicator

A comprehensive multi-indicator divergence detection system that combines 7 indicators into a single consensus framework.

The indicator identifies divergences across all selected components and calculates a Consensus Score ranging from -100 to +100, providing a clear and objective measure of signal strength. It also incorporates price swing analysis for enhanced accuracy.

Main Features:

Simultaneous divergence analysis across 9 components

Consensus Score plotted in a separate window

Visual signal arrows directly on the main chart

Minimum consensus threshold filter

Integrated performance statistics panel