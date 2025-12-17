Reversal regression indicator

Sansa MovingAvarage Cross MM Description in English and Italian = This Indicator is based on the cross of two Moving Avarage, and gives you the signal of Buy and Sell when they Cross, with Arrows and Alerts. What’s the best about it? You can set up the two Moving Avarage just as you need! When you attach the indicator on the chart , a window will open where , in the INPUT section, you can choose the MATimeFrame(H1,H4,M30 ....), the MaMethod ( Simple, Exponential.....),SlowMa Periods( 50 as