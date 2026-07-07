Backtest WhatIf Simulator

  • Utilities
  • Antonello Belgrano
    Antonello Belgrano

    Antonello Belgrano

    5 (1)
    MQL5 Programmer specialized in creating professional Expert Advisors and Indicators.
    I develop high-quality strategies as well as custom solutions, optimizations, and personalized Expert Advisors tailored to your specific needs.
    Feel free to contact me for any requests or custom projects.
    25 products
  • Version: 1.60
  • Activations: 5

Backtest What-If Simulator

Stop guessing, start testing. This offline What-If simulator lets you load one or multiple MT5 backtest HTML reports and instantly explore thousands of realistic "what if" scenarios, without running a single new backtest.

Key Features

  • Load & combine reports - import single backtests or merge multiple backtest HTML files into groups or full portfolios, and switch between them with one click
  • Real-time What-If adjustments
    • Lot Size Multiplier (0.1x – 5.0x)
    • Extra Spread (in pips)
    • Fee & Swap Multiplier
  • Advanced filtering engine
    • Trading hours filter + break-time exclusion
    • Day of Week, Week of Month, and Monthly filters
    • Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) exclusion window
    • Symbol filter - enable/disable individual pairs
    • Exclude your Top % and Bottom % performing trades (0.5% precision), to see how much of your edge really comes from a handful of lucky/unlucky trades
  • Full statistics suite, Original vs. Optimized
    • Win Rate, Profit Factor, Expectancy
    • Max Drawdown %, Recovery Factor
    • Sharpe & Sortino Ratio (annualized)
    • Avg / Max Win & Loss
    • Trades per Month & Avg Profit per Month
    • Initial vs. Final Balance
  • Side-by-side equity curve - Original and What-If curves overlaid on one chart, with a real date axis (month/year)
  • Comparison table - every key metric with Delta and Delta % at a glance
  • Clean, fast, fully interactive control panel - no code, no re-optimization, just click and see the impact instantly

Perfect for

  • Serious traders who want to stress-test a strategy before risking real capital
  • Portfolio managers comparing and optimizing multiple EAs at once
  • Anyone who wants to know exactly how spread, commissions, session times, exclusion windows, or a few outlier trades change the real performance of their system

No need to re-run backtests for every small tweak. Load your reports once, and simulate unlimited scenarios in seconds.

Important: works with MT5 HTML backtest reports only, in offline/chart mode.


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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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