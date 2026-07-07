Backtest WhatIf Simulator
- Utilities
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Antonello BelgranoMQL5 Programmer specialized in creating professional Expert Advisors and Indicators.
I develop high-quality strategies as well as custom solutions, optimizations, and personalized Expert Advisors tailored to your specific needs.
Feel free to contact me for any requests or custom projects.
- Version: 1.60
- Activations: 5
Backtest What-If Simulator
Stop guessing, start testing. This offline What-If simulator lets you load one or multiple MT5 backtest HTML reports and instantly explore thousands of realistic "what if" scenarios, without running a single new backtest.
Key Features
- Load & combine reports - import single backtests or merge multiple backtest HTML files into groups or full portfolios, and switch between them with one click
- Real-time What-If adjustments
- Lot Size Multiplier (0.1x – 5.0x)
- Extra Spread (in pips)
- Fee & Swap Multiplier
- Advanced filtering engine
- Trading hours filter + break-time exclusion
- Day of Week, Week of Month, and Monthly filters
- Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) exclusion window
- Symbol filter - enable/disable individual pairs
- Exclude your Top % and Bottom % performing trades (0.5% precision), to see how much of your edge really comes from a handful of lucky/unlucky trades
- Full statistics suite, Original vs. Optimized
- Win Rate, Profit Factor, Expectancy
- Max Drawdown %, Recovery Factor
- Sharpe & Sortino Ratio (annualized)
- Avg / Max Win & Loss
- Trades per Month & Avg Profit per Month
- Initial vs. Final Balance
- Side-by-side equity curve - Original and What-If curves overlaid on one chart, with a real date axis (month/year)
- Comparison table - every key metric with Delta and Delta % at a glance
- Clean, fast, fully interactive control panel - no code, no re-optimization, just click and see the impact instantly
Perfect for
- Serious traders who want to stress-test a strategy before risking real capital
- Portfolio managers comparing and optimizing multiple EAs at once
- Anyone who wants to know exactly how spread, commissions, session times, exclusion windows, or a few outlier trades change the real performance of their system
No need to re-run backtests for every small tweak. Load your reports once, and simulate unlimited scenarios in seconds.
Important: works with MT5 HTML backtest reports only, in offline/chart mode.