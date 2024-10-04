ChartMaster

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  • Javier Diaz Perete
    Javier Diaz Perete

    Javier Diaz Perete

    3 (4)
    As a dedicated Computer Engineer, I have developed a strong interest in the innovative realm of financial technology. My primary passion lies in the creation and development of trading robots, meticulously designed to ensure low-risk operations and steady growth. With an unwavering focus on
    2 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Indicator Description

The indicator "TrendFusion" is designed for MetaTrader 5 and offers a comprehensive analysis by combining key technical indicators such as RSI, EMA, ATR, ADX, and MACD. It helps traders make informed decisions by visually representing these indicators and highlighting potential trading opportunities. This tool is especially useful for analyzing market dynamics across various assets, such as currency pairs or stocks.

Functionality

  • RSI (Relative Strength Index): Measures momentum in the market, identifying overbought and oversold conditions. The RSI value is plotted to help traders assess potential reversals or continuations of trends.

  • EMA (Exponential Moving Average): Tracks the average price over a set period (e.g., 20-period) to smooth out price fluctuations, showing the overall market trend. This value is displayed to offer clarity on the market’s direction.

  • ATR (Average True Range): Gauges market volatility by measuring the range of price movement over a specific period. The ATR value is displayed to help traders evaluate potential price fluctuations.

  • ADX (Average Directional Index): Determines the strength of the current trend, whether bullish or bearish. A higher ADX value indicates a stronger trend. This is particularly useful for confirming trends or identifying ranging markets.

  • MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): Tracks the relationship between two moving averages (typically 12-period and 26-period EMA) to identify momentum changes. The MACD line and signal line crossings are visually displayed, helping traders spot potential buy or sell signals.

Adjustable Parameters

TrendFusion provides flexibility through customizable input parameters, allowing traders to fine-tune the indicator to suit their trading style.

True/False Toggle Settings:

These allow you to enable or disable each of the core indicators:

  • ShowRSI (True/False): Enables or disables the RSI indicator. If set to true , the RSI values will be displayed on the chart. If set to false , the RSI will not be calculated or shown.

  • ShowEMA (True/False): Enables or disables the EMA. If set to true , the EMA is shown and its values are used in analysis. Disable it by setting this to false .

  • ShowATR (True/False): Allows you to enable or disable the ATR volatility indicator. When set to true , ATR values are calculated and displayed.

  • ShowADX (True/False): Activates or deactivates the ADX indicator. Set to true to display ADX trend strength, or false to hide it.

  • ShowMACD (True/False): Switches the MACD on or off. When true , MACD values and signals are plotted on the chart. If false , MACD will not be shown.

How to Use:

  • When should you disable an indicator? If you are focusing only on specific aspects of the market (e.g., momentum or volatility), you can disable indicators that are less relevant to your strategy. For instance, if you prefer trading based on volatility, you might focus on ATR and MACD and disable RSI or ADX.

Period Settings:

Each indicator uses specific periods for its calculations, which can be customized depending on the trading timeframe and strategy:

  • RSI Period (Default: 14): Adjusts the lookback period for the RSI calculation. A shorter period (e.g., 7) makes the RSI more sensitive, showing more frequent overbought or oversold conditions. A longer period (e.g., 21) will smooth out the RSI and generate fewer signals.

  • EMA Period (Default: 20): Defines the period used for calculating the Exponential Moving Average. A smaller period (e.g., 10) will react faster to price changes, while a larger period (e.g., 50) will show a more stable trend over time.

  • ATR Period (Default: 7): Sets the number of periods used to calculate the ATR, which measures market volatility. A lower period (e.g., 5) makes the ATR more sensitive to short-term volatility, while a higher period (e.g., 14) averages out the volatility over a longer period.

  • ADX Period (Default: 14): Determines the period over which the ADX evaluates trend strength. A shorter period (e.g., 7) makes the ADX more reactive to recent changes, while a longer period (e.g., 20) provides a broader view of the trend's strength.

  • MACD Fast EMA (Default: 12) and Slow EMA (Default: 26): The MACD uses two different EMAs to identify momentum changes. Adjusting these values can make the MACD faster or slower in detecting trend changes. A shorter fast EMA and longer slow EMA increase sensitivity.

  • MACD Signal SMA (Default: 9): This is the moving average of the MACD line. A smaller value (e.g., 5) will generate faster signals, while a larger value (e.g., 12) will smooth the signal line and reduce false signals.

How to Adjust the Period Settings:

  • Shorter Periods: Useful for day traders and scalpers who need more reactive signals based on recent market movements. Short periods make the indicators more sensitive to changes.
  • Longer Periods: Better for swing traders or those using higher timeframes like daily or weekly charts. These periods provide a broader perspective, reducing noise and false signals.

Utility for Trading

The TrendFusion indicator is designed to provide clear insights into market sentiment, volatility, and momentum, making it a valuable tool for traders across all markets:

  • Overbought/Oversold Signals: The RSI helps to identify potential reversal points by indicating when the market is overbought (RSI above 70) or oversold (RSI below 30).

  • Trend Strength Confirmation: The ADX confirms the strength of the current trend. When combined with RSI and MACD, traders can confirm whether a trend is gaining or losing momentum.

  • Volatility Measurement: The ATR provides an easy-to-interpret visual of market volatility, helping traders adjust their strategies based on the expected range of price movements.

  • Momentum Shifts: The MACD helps traders detect shifts in market momentum, particularly useful for identifying potential entry and exit points when combined with other indicators.

Conclusion

By integrating these powerful technical indicators, TrendFusion equips traders with the tools needed to make more informed decisions and better understand market conditions. With its adjustable settings and customizable indicators, traders can fine-tune the analysis to fit their specific strategies, whether they're focusing on trend following, volatility, or momentum shifts.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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BullsBearsPulse
Javier Diaz Perete
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Description of the Indicator The indicator "BullsBearsPulse" is designed for MetaTrader 5 and provides a visual representation of the Bulls Power and Bears Power indicators. These indicators are useful tools for technical analysis, particularly for the EUR/USD currency pair, to help traders identify potential trading opportunities. Functionality Bulls Power : This indicator measures the strength of the bulls (buyers) in the market. It calculates the difference between the highest price and a 20
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