Quant Multi Divergence Indicator

Quant Multi Divergence IndicatorA comprehensive multi-indicator divergence detection system that combines 7 indicators into a single consensus framework.The indicator identifies divergences across all selected components and calculates a Consensus Score ranging from -100 to +100, providing a clear and objective measure of signal strength. It also incorporates price swing analysis for enhanced accuracy.Main Features:
  • Simultaneous divergence analysis across 9 components
  • Consensus Score plotted in a separate window
  • Visual signal arrows directly on the main chart
  • Minimum consensus threshold filter
  • Integrated performance statistics panel
Designed for traders seeking a structured and quantitative approach to divergence trading.

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Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (1)
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Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Antonello Belgrano
Индикаторы
Advanced RSI – Regular & Hidden Divergences + Bollinger Bands + Adaptive Levels Powerful and clean RSI indicator that combines multiple advanced features in one window. Main Features: Automatic Regular and Hidden Divergences with 1-10 strength score Bollinger Bands calculated directly on the RSI Adaptive dynamic overbought/oversold levels (or fixed) Fully modular – enable/disable any feature independently Clear visualization with distinct arrows for regular and hidden divergences. No repainting
Backtest WhatIf Simulator
Antonello Belgrano
Утилиты
Backtest What-If Simulator Stop guessing, start testing. This offline What-If simulator lets you load one or multiple MT5 backtest HTML reports and instantly explore thousands of realistic "what if" scenarios, without running a single new backtest. Key Features Load & combine reports - import single backtests or merge multiple backtest HTML files into groups or full portfolios, and switch between them with one click Real-time What-If adjustments Lot Size Multiplier (0.1x – 5.0x) Extra Spread (in
Dynamic Heatmap Bookmap Style
Antonello Belgrano
Индикаторы
Dynamic Heatmap Bookmap Style An indicator for MetaTrader 5 that brings Bookmap-style heatmap visualization directly onto your chart, showing where the market has actually concentrated volume and price activity — not just where price has passed through. What it does The indicator overlays a real-time heatmap on the chart, highlighting the price zones with the highest activity for the current week using a dynamic color gradient — from cold blue for low-activity zones to hot red for the most activ
Advanced Indicators Manager
Antonello Belgrano
Утилиты
Advanced Indicators Manager Tired of manually removing and re-adding indicators every time you want to switch between setups or get a clean chart? With this tool you turn them on and off with a single click, no digging through menus, no lost time. Advanced Indicators Manager creates a small button panel with one button per indicator on your chart (main window and sub-windows). One click hides it or brings it back, exactly as it was, with all its original parameters intact. Why it's useful If yo
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