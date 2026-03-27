Planetary Declination Panel

  • Indicators
  • Antonello Belgrano
    Antonello Belgrano

    Antonello Belgrano

    5 (1)
    MQL5 Programmer specialized in creating professional Expert Advisors and Indicators.
    I develop high-quality strategies as well as custom solutions, optimizations, and personalized Expert Advisors tailored to your specific needs.
    Feel free to contact me for any requests or custom projects.
    25 products
  • Version: 1.40
  • Activations: 5

Planetary Declination Panel for MetaTrader 5

Discover the most advanced and accurate astrological indicator for MetaTrader 5 — Planetary Declination Panel. Built on precise mathematical algorithms, it calculates real-time celestial declinations of the Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Chiron, and Ceres with professional-grade precision.

In a clean dedicated sub-window, elegant and highly visible colored lines plot the declination movements across any timeframe, allowing you to visually monitor planetary positions relative to the celestial equator. The permanent zero line provides an instant reference to interpret movements above or below the critical ±23.4° threshold.

The fully interactive information panel displays, for every celestial body, the current declination value, the active zodiac sign, Out-of-Bounds (OOB) status, and retrograde motion. You can show or hide the panel with a single toggle. Simply click any row to instantly enable or disable that planet’s line on the main chart — giving you complete control tailored to your trading strategy in seconds.

Designed for traders who incorporate financial astrology into their analysis, Planetary Declination Panel transforms complex astronomical calculations into a clear, clean, and professional visualization. The subtle star-field background, refined borders, and carefully chosen planet-specific colors create an elegant interface that blends perfectly into any trading environment.

Automatic updates every 60 seconds ensure your data is always fresh. Version 1.40 delivers full panel visibility control and interactive planet management. Perfect for those seeking a unique, reliable, high-level tool to anticipate market dynamics through planetary positions.

Instant installation, no complicated settings: just enable, customize, and start using planetary declinations in your trading decisions right away.

Dynamic Pricing: The price of this indicator will increase progressively. Once the maximum limit is reached, the lifetime purchase option will be removed and the indicator will be available exclusively in rental mode.

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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
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