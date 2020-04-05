NEXA Regime Adaptive MOE
- Experts
-
Park SeongcheonHello,
My name is Park Sung Chan, a developer specializing in MetaTrader 5 algorithmic trading systems.
I design and research long-term, reliable automated trading models based on the structural characteristics and statistical patterns of financial markets.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Product Overview
NEXA Regime Adaptive MOE is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
The EA is designed primarily for GOLD trading on the M5 timeframe and uses H1 data as the higher-timeframe market context.
Instead of repeating one fixed entry method, the EA evaluates current market conditions and selects suitable opportunities from several internal trading modules.
Before opening a trade, it analyzes price structure, direction, volatility, spread, trading costs, and the recent performance of each module.
This product does not guarantee profit. Results may vary depending on market conditions, broker specifications, spread, slippage, account settings, and input parameters.
Trading Modules
The EA includes four internal trading modules.
Trend Breakout
Evaluates price movements that break beyond a recent trading range.
The module considers breakout strength, candle body size, closing position, price structure, and higher-timeframe direction.
Trend Pullback
Evaluates pullbacks that occur during a directional market movement.
The module analyzes the previous price impulse, pullback depth, and the possibility of trend continuation.
Compression Break
Evaluates market expansion after a period of reduced price movement.
The module identifies a compression area and checks the location and strength of the breakout.
Range Reversion
Evaluates price rejection near the upper or lower boundary of a recent trading range.
Trading may be restricted when the higher timeframe shows a strong directional condition.
Each module calculates its score independently. A trade is opened only when the market state, module score, final directional score, and the difference between Buy and Sell scores meet the configured requirements.
Market Condition Analysis
The EA does not classify the market only as rising or falling.
It evaluates market conditions using the following information:
- Short-term and long-term price ranges
- Price movement efficiency
- Directional market structure
- Candle body and closing position
- Volatility expansion and compression
- Current and average spread
- Trading cost relative to Stop Loss distance
- H1 market context
The EA may avoid opening new trades when the market condition is unclear or trading costs are too high.
Mixture of Experts Structure
MOE means Mixture of Experts.
Instead of using only one strategy, the EA evaluates several independent trading modules.
The recent trading results of each module are managed separately. A module with weak recent performance may receive a lower participation weight or may be temporarily suspended.
A suspended module may return under reduced risk after meeting the configured recovery conditions.
This structure is designed to adjust module participation as market conditions change. It does not eliminate the possibility of losses.
Risk Management
Position size is calculated using the account condition, configured risk percentage, distance between the entry price and initial Stop Loss, and broker trading specifications.
The EA provides the following risk management functions:
- Risk-based position size calculation
- Minimum and maximum risk multipliers
- Performance weighting for each module
- Temporary suspension of weak modules
- Reduced risk during Probation
- Daily loss protection
- Optional maximum Equity Drawdown protection
- Optional consecutive loss protection
- Abnormal spread protection
Market gaps, slippage, sudden spread expansion, order rejection, and connection problems may cause losses greater than the calculated risk.
Position Management
The EA supports the following functions:
- Initial Stop Loss
- Take Profit based on the configured risk-to-reward target
- Break Even
- Break Even Offset
- Structure-based Trailing Stop
- Maximum holding period
- Exit after a market regime change
- Exit after an opposite signal
- Emergency spread protection
Some functions can be enabled or disabled through the input settings.
Numerical settings related to a disabled function may not affect trading results.
Default Trading Environment
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Primary symbol: GOLD
Signal timeframe: M5
Context timeframe: H1
Trading direction: Buy and Sell
Trading mode: Automated trading
The GOLD symbol name may vary between brokers.
Examples include GOLD, XAUUSD, XAUUSD.a, and XAUUSDm.
When InpSymbol is empty, the EA uses the symbol of the current chart. When entering a symbol manually, use the exact symbol name provided by the broker.
Installation
- Install the product from MQL5 Market.
- Open a GOLD M5 chart in MetaTrader 5.
- Make sure that M5 and H1 historical data are available.
- Attach the EA to the chart.
- Review the input settings.
- Enable Algo Trading.
- Check the Experts and Journal tabs for initialization errors.
When running multiple instances on the same account, use a different InpMagicNumber for each instance.
Input Settings
The input parameters allow the user to configure:
- Trading symbol and timeframes
- Buy and Sell permissions
- Trading hours and weekdays
- Market regime classification
- Trading module conditions
- Minimum decision scores
- Risk percentage and risk multipliers
- Module performance evaluation
- Break Even and position management
- Spread and order execution conditions
- Daily loss and Drawdown protection
Significant changes to the default settings may affect trade frequency, risk level, and trading results.
Strategy Tester
Before using the EA on a live account, test it with the intended broker data and the exact broker symbol name.
Strategy Tester and demo account verification are recommended.
Review the following values together:
- Total Trades
- Profit Factor
- Expected Payoff
- Recovery Factor
- Balance Drawdown
- Equity Drawdown
- Maximum Consecutive Losses
- Margin Level
- Buy and Sell trade distribution
- Average Profit Trade
- Average Loss Trade
Historical test results do not guarantee future trading results.
Operating Notes
MetaTrader 5 must remain connected to the trading server while the EA is operating.
Algo Trading must remain enabled.
Manual changes to positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit, or trading volume may produce results different from the EA’s internal management logic.
Do not use the same Magic Number for unrelated Expert Advisors on the same account.
The broker’s minimum volume, volume step, spread, commission, and minimum Stop Loss distance may affect trading results.
Product Support
Product support is provided through the MQL5 product comments section and the MQL5 messaging system.
When reporting a problem, provide:
- MetaTrader 5 Build Number
- Broker Server Name
- Symbol Name
- Timeframe
- Input Settings
- Experts Log
- Journal Log
- Error Screenshot
Do not provide account passwords or private authentication information.
Risk Notice
NEXA Regime Adaptive MOE is an Expert Advisor that automatically executes trades.
Automated trading involves financial risk.
Losses may occur because of market movement, spread expansion, slippage, price gaps, order rejection, connection problems, or broker execution conditions.
Backtest, optimization, and demo account results do not guarantee future live trading performance.
Users are responsible for reviewing their account environment, risk tolerance, and broker conditions before using the product.