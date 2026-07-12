Market Structure 5

The Ultimate Market Structure Indicator: Essential Tape Reading Tool for All Traders

Stop guessing the market direction and start trading with absolute clarity. The Market Structure Indicator is a professional-grade charting tool meticulously engineered to map out the true rhythm of price action on your MetaTrader charts.
Discounted Price $50 !!  Secure your lifetime access now before it switches to subscription-only!

While this tool features terminology popularized by Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies, this indicator is not exclusively for SMC or ICT traders. Market structure is the universal language of the financial markets. Whether you are a classic price action trader, a swing trader, or a scalper, mastering tape reading requires a deep understanding of structural highs and lows. This indicator acts as your automated tape reading assistant, allowing you to instantly visualize institutional footprints, liquidity pools, and real-time order flow dynamics without the chart clutter.

If you want to read the market like a professional, knowing exactly where the market is breaking structure, sweeping liquidity, or shifting its trend is an absolute necessity.

Key Features

  • Dual Market Structure Mapping The algorithm simultaneously tracks two dimensions of price action. It identifies Major (External) Structure to keep you aligned with the higher timeframe trend, while also mapping Minor (Internal) Structure to help you pinpoint precise, low-risk entry opportunities.

  • Automated Liquidity & Sweep Detection Instantly see where retail stop-losses are resting. The indicator automatically plots BSL (Buy Side Liquidity) and SSL (Sell Side Liquidity). More importantly, it detects when these levels are swept by a wick rather than broken by a body, dynamically updating the chart with Sweep or Taken labels to warn you of potential traps and liquidity runs.

  • Trend Reversal Alerts (MSS / CHoCH) Catch major market turns before they happen. The indicator features a dedicated engine to detect structural reversals. You can easily toggle the text settings to display either MSS (Market Structure Shift) or CHoCH (Change of Character) based on your personal preference.

  • Strict Non-Repainting Logic Trade with absolute confidence. The internal algorithm is strictly coded to ignore running candles. All structural breaks, sweeps, and text labels are only validated and drawn upon candle close. What you see on the historical chart is exactly what happened in real-time.

  • Advanced Split-Line Visualization Say goodbye to messy, unreadable charts. We utilized a modern Split-Line UI design where the structure labels (like BOS or xxx) are seamlessly embedded directly into the center of the lines. This keeps your charts incredibly clean and visually balanced, allowing you to focus on the price action itself.

Why Choose This Indicator?

  • Universal Tape Reading Foundation: It strips away the noise and provides you with the naked truth of the market flow. By showing you the exact sequence of higher highs, lower lows, and structure breaks, it forms the perfect foundation for any trading strategy.

  • Highly Customizable: Fully adjust the calculation depth, deviation, and backstep for External, Internal, and Reversal structures. Tailor the line styles, widths, font sizes, and colors to perfectly match your chart template.

  • Forward-Looking Projections: The indicator intelligently extends active liquidity and structure lines into the future, giving you clear, actionable target zones and invalidation levels for your upcoming trades.

  • Lightweight & Optimized: Built on a highly optimized, 100 percent original MetaTrader ZigZag core logic. It scans the market at lightning speed without slowing down your trading terminal.

Upgrade your chart analysis today. Whether you are analyzing Forex, Crypto, Indices, or Commodities, the Market Structure Indicator will completely transform how you read the tape and perceive market movements.

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.

--- Just Information ---

This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:

CISD - Chane In State Delivery

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147718

OB - Order Block

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147714

FVG - Fair Value Gap

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147695

An example of the display of the combined indicators is in the images.


--- MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184940

--- If You Want All in One SMC MT5 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177137

--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT5 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184913


SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan


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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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