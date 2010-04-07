News Filter for EAs MT4

News filter for Expert Advisors: The panel disables them during the publication of macroeconomic statistics and restores them after the market stabilizes. One panel on a single chart serves the entire terminal, automatically detecting open charts and the Expert Advisor running on each. Before an event, it saves the chart along with the Expert Advisor settings, deletes it, and executes your rules for open positions and pending orders. After publication, it restores everything, checking the name and all input parameters.
Instructions and Free Live Demo:

A free Live Demo is available here (Free Live Demo).

Product instructions (User Manual).

The news filter for Expert Advisors is designed for trading algorithms: one Expert Advisor or two dozen, both proprietary and purchased on the market. Most systems have been tested in the regular market, but a news surge is a completely different matter: the spread widens, slippage increases, and the price moves the distance of several normal hours in minutes. The panel doesn't interfere with the EA's logic or make decisions for you: you define which events are considered dangerous and what to do with open positions, and it deletes EAs for the duration of the window, then reinstalls them. Protected charts don't require any auxiliary scripts; a single instance handles five charts as well as twenty. What it can do: The reliability of returned data is verified, not assumed: the panel checks the name of the returned EA, all its input parameters, and trading permissions against the saved ones, retries in case of failure, and displays a warning in the header, so the chart is never left without an EA. The protection status is written to disk, so a terminal restart or a crash in the middle of the news window doesn't leave charts without EAs, and overlapping events are combined into a single window: the EA is deleted once and reinstalled after the last update. Other tasks are handled by separate mechanisms:
- Position actions: do nothing, close and reopen after the event with the same volume and in the same direction, move stop-loss to breakeven, move stop-loss and take-profit by a specified distance, or delete them for the duration of the window.

- Pending orders: delete before the event and reopen after the event at the same prices, separate action with a profit threshold for losing positions, filters by magic number and by comment to leave other trades untouched.

- Event filter: importance with separate pre- and post-event windows for each level, keywords such as NFP, FOMC, and interest rate decision with their own window, currencies automatically by symbol for each chart, as a list, or all at once.

- Profiles and presets: different rules for different charts in a couple of clicks, a snapshot of the entire dashboard with one-click switching between a regular week and an NFP week.

- Next Event Preview: Preview the next event in the log with a full list of charts, summary windows, and actions for each position and order.

You can choose the calendar source: Forex Factory or the built-in MetaTrader 5 economic calendar, which requires no configuration. You can add your own events, such as an offline meeting or index rebalance, directly to the panel. If the source is temporarily unavailable, the panel continues to use the last successfully loaded calendar and does not automatically remove protection. The list of weekly events displays exactly what will be protected: server time, importance, summary window, and the number of charts covered by the event. Events can be displayed directly on the charts: vertical lines in the importance color with a brief description and a shaded area of ​​the protection window, with full names in a tooltip when hovering over them. You choose where to display information: only on the panel chart, only on protected charts, on both, or neither. Notifications are sent via the terminal, push notifications to your phone, and email when an Expert Advisor is protected, deleted, or resumed, as well as a specified number of minutes before an event. All panel activity is recorded in the "Experts" log. Additionally, the panel offers six color schemes, three scales for high-resolution monitors, and can be collapsed into a compact panel with a countdown. The panel's position, active tab, and all settings, profiles, and chart assignments are saved after terminal restarts and timeframe changes. In the strategy tester, the panel launches in interface preview mode: real-time news is available, and there are no other charts in the tester, so protection is automatic.


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Utilities
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4 (2)
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Utilities
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Utilities
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Utilities
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