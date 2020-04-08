ICT Silver Bullet Indicator

ICT Silver Bullet Indicator is designed to make trading the Silver Bullet strategy easier and more efficient. It combines all key parts of the ICT Silver Bullet method and highlights them on the chart, so you can focus on placing trades. Each feature is highly customizable, allowing you to adjust settings and visuals to match your trading style and preferences. The control panel lets you quickly hide or show specific tools for clearer analysis. The indicator also includes an alert system that notifies you when important setups appear, helping you stay ready for key opportunities.


The indicator highlights:
  • Trading Windows – Also known as Kill Zones; high-volatility periods where Fair Value Gaps are more likely to be respected.

  • Fair Value Gaps – Price imbalance zones that often attract reactions or entries.

  • Market Structure – Includes Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (ChoCh), and swing points that signal potential liquidity levels.

  • ICT Levels – Previous day’s high/low, previous week’s high/low, and the New York open price.

  • Market Sessions – London, New York, Asian, and Sydney sessions, each marked for expected volatility during active hours.

Setup recommendations:

  • Reccomended timeframe: 5 min

  • Trading windows are based on New York time by default, so be sure to convert them to your local time.

  • If you want to keep things simple, it's perfectly fine to use the default indicator settings.

ICT Silver Bullet Summary

The Silver Bullet strategy was created by Michael J. Huddleston, known as ICT, as part of his Smart Money Concepts. It is a time-based trading method that focuses on short-term price movements during three specific one-hour windows: 3 AM, 10 AM, and 2 PM New York time. These windows are selected for their high volatility and tendency to produce clean reactions to price imbalances. The strategy looks for fair value gaps that form within these timeframes, supported by a shift in market structure such as a break of structure or change of character. A valid setup includes a clear imbalance, directional confirmation, and a minimum target of 15 pips for forex pairs or 10 points for indices. Traders often refine their entries by referencing liquidity levels like previous highs and lows, the New York open price, and session ranges. The strategy was designed to offer a repeatable framework for intraday trading based on how price reacts to liquidity and imbalance during key market hours.


If you find ICT Silver Bullet Indicator useful, please consider rating it.
Whenever you have ideas or suggestions for improvement, please contact me.


The indicator automatically identifies and labels essential elements of market structure shift, including: Break of Structure (BoS): Detected when there is a significant price movement breaking previous structural points. It mark possible uptrend and downtrend lines(UP & DN, It means constantly update high and low ), and once the price breaks through these lines, mark the red (BEAR) and green (BULL) arrows. BoS typically occurs when the price decisively moves through swing lows or swing highs t
