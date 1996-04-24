Spike Hunter Boom Crash

Spike Hunter has been developed for Crash and boom markets.

Spike Hunter does not repaint.


Also please download SPIKE HUNTER(B)-boom and SPIKE HUNTER(B)-crash from the comments section to assist with extra confirmation

Buy Signal ; Make sure that the trend for boom is Uptrend on 15 and 30min. Use the SPIKE HUNTER(B)-boom on your chart. Once the Up arrow comes on and the SPIKE HUNTER(B)-boom line color is blue then its the best time to trade.

Sell Signal ; Make sure that the trend for crash is Downtrend on 15 and 30min. Use the SPIKE HUNTER(B)-crash on your chart. Once the Down arrow comes on and the SPIKE HUNTER(B)-crash line color is blue then its the best time to trade.

Features Include :

Index Selection from dropdown

Build for Crash 300,500,1000 and Boom 300,500 and 1000 with each having their own conditions

Build in Candle timer

Build in Support and Resistance

Alerts and Notifications


Make sure to load the correct selection to the correct Index. In order to assist you in making sure that it will not be loaded onto the wrong chart we have added a small but very helpful tool. Once the Indicator has been loaded onto your chart you will notice in the left corner it will say "SPIKE HUNTER" then next to it you will see the name of an index ie. (CRASH1000). This will mean that the indicator that has been loaded onto the chart belong to the Crash 1000 Index. This will help you to never have the wrong indicator on your chart as you can now make sure the current Index is the same as the name in the bottom left corner. 

SPIKE HUNTER is an upgrade from our previous "Spike Master" . The SPIKE HUNTER has also been loaded with a built in support and resistance indicator that can be disabled from the input menu. Also a selection in the input where the user can choose what type of support and resistance you would like to display on your chart.

SPIKE HUNTER will also show the direction of the market on the 15 min and 30min timeframe managed through price cross moving average.


Please feel free to contact us if you have any further question

Whatsapp 074 335 3692



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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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5 (8)
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Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
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