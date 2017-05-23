FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5

The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator.

9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings.



Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color.

2 Alert Options: input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s).

Single timeframe : each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs

: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered

How to understand the status:

Green square: indicator is trending up

Red square: indicator is trending down

Green/Red border: indicator is reversing

Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter:

Select the indicator mode

Select the timeframes to trigger the alerts

Alert pop up/sound/email/push

Activate/deactivate the alert directly on the chart

Position on the chart

... and all usual settings of the standard indicators

How to set alert:

In the parameters pop up : select the alert you want and the alert mode (pop up and/or sound and/or email and/or push notification)

: select the alert you want and the alert mode (pop up and/or sound and/or email and/or push notification) Then On chart: simple click on the ((!)) icon. It will change color signaling that it changed its status. Red to Green means it is now activated. Green to Red means that it is now deactivated.





Input parameters

Common User Inputs

Dashboard ID : set here a different number for each instance applied on the same chart

: set here a different number for each instance applied on the same chart Alert Single TFs : set here the timeframes you want to be alerted separately

: set here the timeframes you want to be alerted separately Alert Combined TFs : set here the combination of timeframes you want to be alerted

: set here the combination of timeframes you want to be alerted Signal at Candle close : select here to enable the alert at candle close

: select here to enable the alert at candle close Display : set here the window where you want the dashboard to be applied (0=price chart / 1=first sub-window)

: set here the window where you want the dashboard to be applied (0=price chart / 1=first sub-window) Shift X : you can set here any number to place the dashboard anywhere on the chart

: you can set here any number to place the dashboard anywhere on the chart Shift Y : you can set here any number to place the dashboard anywhere on the chart

: you can set here any number to place the dashboard anywhere on the chart Sound Alert : select here to enable the sound alert

: select here to enable the sound alert Popup Alert : select here to enable the popup alert

: select here to enable the popup alert Email Alert : select here to enable the email alert

: select here to enable the email alert Push Alert: select here to enable the push notification

ADX Inputs

Period : period of the ADX

: period of the ADX Level : level for the alert

: level for the alert Alert ADX crosses level : select here to enable the alert

: select here to enable the alert Alert +DI/-DI cross: select here to enable the alert

CCI Inputs

Period : period of the CCI

: period of the CCI Applied Price : applied price of the CCI

: applied price of the CCI Level : level for the alert

: level for the alert Alert CCI crosses level : select here to enable the alert

: select here to enable the alert Alert CCI line reverses: select here to enable the alert

Ichimoku Inputs

Tenkan sen : period of the Tenkan sen

: period of the Tenkan sen Kijun sen : period of the Kijun sen

: period of the Kijun sen Senkou span b : period of the Senkou span b

: period of the Senkou span b Alert Price cross Cloud : select here to enable the alert

: select here to enable the alert Alert Tenkan crosses Kijun: select here to enable the alert

MACD Inputs

FastEMA : fast EMA period of the MACD

: fast EMA period of the MACD SlowEMA : slow EMA period of the MACD

: slow EMA period of the MACD SignalSMA : SMA period of the MACD

: SMA period of the MACD Applied Price : applied price of the MACD

: applied price of the MACD Alert Histo crosses Signal line : select here to enable the alert

: select here to enable the alert Alert Histo crosses Zero line: select here to enable the alert

MA Inputs

Period : period of the MA

: period of the MA Shift : shift of the MA

: shift of the MA Method : method of the MA

: method of the MA ApplyTo : applied price of the MA

: applied price of the MA Alert Price crosses MA line : select here to enable the alert

: select here to enable the alert Alert MA line reverses: select here to enable the alert

PSAR Inputs

Step : step of the PSAR

: step of the PSAR Maximum: maximum of the PSAR

RSI Inputs

Period : period of the RSI

: period of the RSI ApplyTo : applied price of the RSI

: applied price of the RSI OverBought Level : level for the alert

: level for the alert OverSold Level : level for the alert

: level for the alert Alert RSI crosses 50 line : select here to enable the alert

: select here to enable the alert Alert RSI enters OBOS : select here to enable the alert

: select here to enable the alert Alert RSI exits OBOS: select here to enable the alert

Stochastic Inputs