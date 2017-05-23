FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5

The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator.

9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings.

Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color.

2 Alert Options: input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s).

  • Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs
  • Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered

How to understand the status:

  • Green square: indicator is trending up
  • Red square: indicator is trending down
  • Green/Red border: indicator is reversing

Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter:

  • Select the indicator mode
  • Select the timeframes to trigger the alerts
  • Alert pop up/sound/email/push
  • Activate/deactivate the alert directly on the chart
  • Position on the chart
  • ... and all usual settings of the standard indicators

How to set alert:

  • In the parameters pop up: select the alert you want and the alert mode (pop up and/or sound and/or email and/or push notification)
  • Then On chart: simple click on the ((!)) icon. It will change color signaling that it changed its status. Red to Green means it is now activated. Green to Red means that it is now deactivated.


Input parameters

Common User Inputs

  • Dashboard ID: set here a different number for each instance applied on the same chart
  • Alert Single TFs: set here the timeframes you want to be alerted separately
  • Alert Combined TFs: set here the combination of timeframes you want to be alerted
  • Signal at Candle close: select here to enable the alert at candle close
  • Display: set here the window where you want the dashboard to be applied (0=price chart / 1=first sub-window)
  • Shift X: you can set here any number to place the dashboard anywhere on the chart
  • Shift Y: you can set here any number to place the dashboard anywhere on the chart
  • Sound Alert: select here to enable the sound alert
  • Popup Alert: select here to enable the popup alert
  • Email Alert: select here to enable the email alert
  • Push Alert: select here to enable the push notification

ADX Inputs

  • Period: period of the ADX
  • Level: level for the alert
  • Alert ADX crosses level: select here to enable the alert
  • Alert +DI/-DI cross: select here to enable the alert

CCI Inputs

  • Period: period of the CCI
  • Applied Price: applied price of the CCI
  • Level: level for the alert
  • Alert CCI crosses level: select here to enable the alert
  • Alert CCI line reverses: select here to enable the alert

Ichimoku Inputs

  • Tenkan sen: period of the Tenkan sen
  • Kijun sen: period of the Kijun sen
  • Senkou span b: period of the Senkou span b
  • Alert Price cross Cloud: select here to enable the alert
  • Alert Tenkan crosses Kijun: select here to enable the alert

MACD Inputs

  • FastEMA: fast EMA period of the MACD
  • SlowEMA: slow EMA period of the MACD
  • SignalSMA: SMA period of the MACD
  • Applied Price: applied price of the MACD
  • Alert Histo crosses Signal line: select here to enable the alert
  • Alert Histo crosses Zero line: select here to enable the alert

MA Inputs

  • Period: period of the MA
  • Shift: shift of the MA
  • Method: method of the MA
  • ApplyTo: applied price of the MA
  • Alert Price crosses MA line: select here to enable the alert
  • Alert MA line reverses: select here to enable the alert

PSAR Inputs

  • Step: step of the PSAR
  • Maximum: maximum of the PSAR

RSI Inputs

  • Period: period of the RSI
  • ApplyTo: applied price of the RSI
  • OverBought Level: level for the alert
  • OverSold Level: level for the alert
  • Alert RSI crosses 50 line: select here to enable the alert
  • Alert RSI enters OBOS: select here to enable the alert
  • Alert RSI exits OBOS: select here to enable the alert

Stochastic Inputs

  • KPeriod: k period of the STO
  • DPeriod: d period of the STO
  • Slowing: slowing of the STO
  • MAMethod: method of the STO
  • PriceField: applied price of the STO
  • OverBought Level: level for the alert
  • OverSold Level: level for the alert
  • Alert Stoch crosses Signal line: select here to enable the alert
  • Alert Stoch crosses 50 line: select here to enable the alert
  • Alert Stoch enters OBOS: select here to enable the alert
  • Alert Stoch exits OBOS: select here to enable the alert
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Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
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FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
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Lucky Pal
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Lucky Pal 2020.10.08 04:14 
 

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Joshua Awofeso
138
Joshua Awofeso 2020.09.01 16:13 
 

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Devonish
3278
Devonish 2018.11.21 20:25 
 

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