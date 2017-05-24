FFx Watcher Pro MT5

The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes:

Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed

User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols

User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed

This mode uses one of the standard indicators selected by User

In both modes, User is able to set each timeframe with a specific coefficient. The purpose is to give more impact to certain timeframes according to User need. An alert (Sound/PopUp/Email/Push) can be set when User's defined level is reach.

Wish you great trading with this tool!

Common User Inputs:

Watcher Mode : select here the dashboard mode (pairs or indicators mode)

: select here the dashboard mode (pairs or indicators mode) Signal : select here the candle to be taken into account (current/close)

: select here the candle to be taken into account (current/close) Pairs to display : set here the pairs to be displayed (multi pairs mode)

: set here the pairs to be displayed (multi pairs mode) Timeframes to display : set here the timeframes

: set here the timeframes Timeframes impact : set here the impact to give to each timeframe (higher the number, higher the timeframe will be important in the calculation)

: set here the impact to give to each timeframe (higher the number, higher the timeframe will be important in the calculation) Text/Up/Flat/Down Colors : set here the colors for the dashboard

: set here the colors for the dashboard Alert Level : set here the level you want to be alerted

: set here the level you want to be alerted Delay Minutes Between Alerts : set here the minimum minutes between alerts

: set here the minimum minutes between alerts Sound Alert : select here to enable the sound alert

: select here to enable the sound alert Popup Alert : select here to enable the popup alert

: select here to enable the popup alert Email Alert : select here to enable the email alert

: select here to enable the email alert Push Alert: select here to enable the push notification

Indicators Inputs: