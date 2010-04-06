High Low Prediction
- Indicators
- ANNA SHCHERBINA
- Version: 3.16
- Activations: 15
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1.
100% Non Repainted at any moment.
Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction.
Trading Usage:
2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction):::
(Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk);
[1] as Range System: (Recommended)
in UP TREND:
- BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.
Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line.
in DOWN TREND:
- SELL in Gold Line , then if price goes up by 50 points (on H1) open Second SELL.
Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches Blue Line.
[2] as BreakOut System:
in UP TREND:
- BUY if Price upper Gold Line;
- Add 2-3 Positions each 50-100 points if Equity are negative
- TrailingStop ( 50-100 points )
in DOWN TREND:
- SELL if Price below Gold Line;
- Add 2-3 Positions each 50-100 points if Equity are negative
- TrailingStop ( 50-100 points )
Benefits:
- 100% Non-Repaint System at current Bar
- No Lag
- No Shift
- Non-Repainted History
- Simple Usage
- For Beginners & Advanced Traders
- Useful for Manual or Automated Systems
- Trend and Range markets and stable for Spikes
...Please, don`t hestiate to leave featback...
>>>>>
If you wish use it with own Expert System, there is only 2 Lines for Export with 0 & 1 Indicator Buffers number.
<<<<<