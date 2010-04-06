High Low Prediction

Recommended TimeFrame >= H1.

100% Non Repainted at any moment. 

Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction.


Trading Usage:

2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction):::

(Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk);


[1] as Range System: (Recommended)

in UP TREND:

 - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY. 

 Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line.


in DOWN TREND:

 - SELL in Gold Line , then if price goes up by 50 points (on H1) open Second SELL. 

 Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches Blue Line.


[2] as BreakOut System:

in UP TREND:

 - BUY if Price upper Gold Line;

 - Add 2-3 Positions each 50-100 points if Equity are negative

 - TrailingStop ( 50-100 points ) 


in DOWN TREND:

 - SELL if Price below Gold Line;

 - Add 2-3 Positions each 50-100 points if Equity are negative

 - TrailingStop ( 50-100 points ) 


Benefits:

 - 100% Non-Repaint System at current Bar

 - No Lag

 - No Shift

 - Non-Repainted History

 - Simple Usage 

 - For Beginners & Advanced Traders

 - Useful for Manual or Automated Systems

 -  Trend and Range markets and stable for Spikes


...Please, don`t hestiate to leave featback...

>>>>>

If you wish use it with own Expert System, there is only 2 Lines for Export with 0 & 1 Indicator Buffers number.

<<<<<


