High Low Prediction

Recommended TimeFrame >= H1.

100% Non Repainted at any moment.

Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction.





Trading Usage:

2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction):::

(Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk);





[1] as Range System: (Recommended)

in UP TREND:

- BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.

Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line.





in DOWN TREND:

- SELL in Gold Line , then if price goes up by 50 points (on H1) open Second SELL.

Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches Blue Line.





[2] as BreakOut System:

in UP TREND:

- BUY if Price upper Gold Line;

- Add 2-3 Positions each 50-100 points if Equity are negative

- TrailingStop ( 50-100 points )





in DOWN TREND:

- SELL if Price below Gold Line;

- Add 2-3 Positions each 50-100 points if Equity are negative

- TrailingStop ( 50-100 points )





Benefits:

- 100% Non-Repaint System at current Bar

- No Lag

- No Shift

- Non-Repainted History

- Simple Usage

- For Beginners & Advanced Traders

- Useful for Manual or Automated Systems

- Trend and Range markets and stable for Spikes





...Please, don`t hestiate to leave featback...

>>>>>

If you wish use it with own Expert System, there is only 2 Lines for Export with 0 & 1 Indicator Buffers number.

<<<<<



