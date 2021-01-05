QuantXStocks Trading Range

QuantXSTocks Trading Range Indicator for MT5:


INSTRUCTIONS TO USE OUR INDICATOR:- User needs to take trade on Arrow or after an Arrow CandleStick, You can achieve up-to 35-125 pips target by this Indicator.

Best Timeframes for Stocks and Indices are M30 and H1:

AMAZON M30 (50 pips)

TESLA M30 (50 pips)

APPLE M30 (50 pips)

ADOBE M30 (50 pips)

NASDAQ100 H1 (125 pips)

The above are the approximate amount of pips you can achieve by this Indicator, Green arrow appears to be buy arrow while the Red arrow need to be of sell arrow.


About QuantXsystem Products:

          Simple installation & integration into MT5

        Unlimited License after purchase (for one user)

        Automatic pattern recognition to identify the best timing and price levels.

        Trading indicators are displayed directly and automatically from the charts.

        Self-optimized Algorithm ready-to-use



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Indicador en MQL5 que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS que son alineadas y procesadas según Fibonacci luego el promedio es suavizado"  Se ingresa un número de 2 a N que multiplica los EMA-Fibonacci y por consiguiente aumenta los fibonacci, resultando un promedio.   Se ingresa un número que suaviza los EMA-Fibonacci. Considerando los números 1/1 seria la suavización minima. Considerando los números 3/5 seria la suavización media. Considerando los números 10/30 seria la suavización alta.....etc
Trend and Signals MT5
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Trend and Signals MT5  indicator scans  30 trading Instruments (Forex, Metals and Indices).     It uses special algorithm on the  current market   based on   Pure Price Action   and display the overall trend and signal on the dashboard. When signals are produced the indicator sends alert and notification. Strategy for Signals This indicator uses the daily timeframe to determine the direction of the trend. The hourly timeframe is used to identify possible entries. Main trend and is determined by
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