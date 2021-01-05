QuantXSTocks Trading Range Indicator for MT5:





INSTRUCTIONS TO USE OUR INDICATOR:- User needs to take trade on Arrow or after an Arrow CandleStick, You can achieve up-to 35-125 pips target by this Indicator.

Best Timeframes for Stocks and Indices are M30 and H1:

AMAZON M30 (50 pips)

TESLA M30 (50 pips)

APPLE M30 (50 pips)

ADOBE M30 (50 pips)

NASDAQ100 H1 (125 pips)

The above are the approximate amount of pips you can achieve by this Indicator, Green arrow appears to be buy arrow while the Red arrow need to be of sell arrow.





About QuantXsystem Products:

– Simple installation & integration into MT5

– Unlimited License after purchase (for one user)

– Automatic pattern recognition to identify the best timing and price levels.

– Trading indicators are displayed directly and automatically from the charts.

– Self-optimized Algorithm ready-to-use







