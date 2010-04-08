Copier provider RAlabs

Copier Provider RAlabs — a signal source for local trade copying.

A lightweight trade publishing tool for a copying system consisting of Copier Provider RAlabs (signal source) and Copier Master RAlabs (receiver).

Copier Provider RAlabs is installed on the donor account whose trades need to be copied and transmits those trades to the Copier Master RAlabs receiver.

The provider publishes: position openings, modifications, and trade closures.

Features: instant local transmission, minimal resource usage, activity indicator on the chart, full compatibility with MT4 and MT5 receivers (masters).

Works only in conjunction with Copier Master RAlabs MT5 and Copier Master RAlabs MT4.

Installation instructions:

  1. Install Copier Provider RAlabs on the donor account;

  2. Install Copier Master RAlabs MT5 or Copier Master RAlabs MT4 on the receiving account;

  3. Both terminals must run on the same PC/VPS. After launch, the donor account number will automatically appear in the Master list.


推荐产品
Tick History Loader
Boris Sedov
实用工具
Tick History Loader is an essential auxiliary tool that downloads the full available tick history for any symbol in your MT5 terminal. The script performs a deep synchronization with the trading server, sequentially requesting and saving the entire tick history from the earliest available date. This is necessary for the correct operation of advanced analytical tools that require complete market data. The obtained tick history serves as the basis for building custom charts with a timeframe in sec
FREE
Trade Dispensary Connect
Darren Mark Scott
实用工具
Trade Dispensary Connect 是一款 MT5 EA 工具，旨在通过 Webhook 将交易以 JSON 格式发送到 Trade Dispensary 交易复制器。如果 Trade Dispensary 运行在您的本地计算机上，只需使用 http://127.0.0.1 :5000/webhook/mt5/[ACCOUNT_ID] 作为 Webhook URL 即可。如果 Trade Dispensary 运行在另一台计算机上，请获取该计算机的地址/域名。建议在这种情况下使用 Pinggy 或 Ngrok 等隧道服务。 这款 MT5 EA 专为与 Trade Dispensary 交易复制器配合使用而设计，但当然也可以与其他接受 JSON Webhook 交易的应用程序配合使用。它非常适合将手动交易和其他 EA 的交易复制到其他 MT5 经纪商账户或自营交易公司账户。对于喜欢使用 MT5 移动应用程序执行交易的期货交易者来说，它也很有用。交易会发送到 Trade Dispensary，然后复制到 TopstepX、ProjectX 和 NinjaTrader 平台
FREE
Fast Copy cp
Alireza Kalamati
4.8 (10)
实用工具
FastCopy Pro — Professional Hybrid Trade Copier (Local + Internet) Professional trade copier with a hybrid engine: LOCAL Mode 100% offline copying between MetaTrader terminals running on the same PC or VPS. Direct file exchange provides near-instant trade synchronization. INTERNET Mode Cloud-based copying between terminals running on different PCs, VPS servers, or locations worldwide. WHY FASTCOPY PRO? • Hybrid Engine — Switch between LOCAL and INTERNET copying modes. • Instant Execution — Dirty
FREE
Total Trades Pie Chart
Roman Kandelaki
实用工具
Total Closed Trades – MT5 Indicator The Total Closed Trades indicator for MetaTrader 5 provides a quick, visual overview of your trading performance by displaying a simple and intuitive 3-value breakdown : Total Trades – The total number of closed trades. Winning Trades – Number of profitable trades. Losing Trades – Number of losing trades. Instead of digging through reports, traders can instantly monitor their historical performance with a compact and elegant pie chart-style widget. Key
FREE
Pivot Levels of Day Or Week Or Month
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (3)
实用工具
The utility draws pivot levels based on a selection from day week month The previous candlestick of the selected timeframe is taken and the values for the levels are calculated using the following formulas: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)); The style and thickness for all lines are adjusted. The colors for the R, Pivot and S lines ar
FREE
Inspector for MT5
FEATrading OÜ
实用工具
Inspector - 实时绩效与回撤监控 附加材料与说明 完整手册   -   MT4 版本   -   MT5 版本 实时掌握您的交易状况。 Inspector 是 MetaTrader 的实时绩效与回撤监控工具，源自 Meta Extender 套件。它实时跟踪您在每个时间段内的交易结果。 功能介绍： 持续实时计算并监控您的交易绩效、回撤及多个时间段内的关键统计数据。Inspector 显示每日、每周、每月和每年绩效的全面指标，让您随时掌握最新的交易结果。 核心优势： 即时了解当前交易绩效与回撤水平 跨不同时间段追踪绝对和相对结果 自动重置周期（每日午夜、每周日等） 可选交易保护 - 当绩效或回撤达到限制时自动阻止新交易 非常适合在整个交易时段管理大量持仓的日内交易者 工作原理： 将 Inspector 附加到任意图表后，它将立即开始跟踪激活后开启的所有交易。实时查看绩效、回撤百分比及按时间段整理的交易统计数据。配置可选的保护限制，在达到特定阈值时暂停交易，在困难时期保护您的账户。适用于所有货币对和时间框架。 输入参数 Inspector 设计为即装即用，因此只有一项设置：
FREE
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
5 (1)
指标
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Copy Trade Pro Receiver MT5
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
实用工具
Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA (FREE with Master EA) Receive Trades Automatically from Your Master Account Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA is a professional trade receiver designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically mirrors trades from the Copy Trade PRO Master EA with fast execution, intelligent symbol matching, and flexible risk management.    Telegram Support Link :   @GoldBotXSupport Need help or have questions? Contact me on WhatsApp:      https://wa.me/447378910922 This Slave EA is complete
FREE
Focus Time Line Player
Masamitsu Takahashi
实用工具
无论如何移动图表，都可以瞬间聚焦到您选择的时间点，轻松查看目标时刻的数据，非常方便分析和操作。 Focus Time Line Player 操作简便，可以快速关注任意时间点，提升分析效率。 如果您喜欢，也请考虑使用 “Focus Time Line”： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/154363 除此功能外，它还能在多个图表上进行多周期（MTF）同一时间同步，让多周期分析变得更加轻松。 【功能】 ・Focus Mode: SingleLine（默认显示） ・Crt FocusLine: 在任意时间创建一条焦点线 ・Position: 切换显示位置 ・Focus: 将图表视图移动到创建的焦点线上 ・X按钮: 退出程序 【操作步骤】 ・Focus Mode 保持默认 SingleLine 使用 ・点击 Crt FocusLine 创建一条 FocusTimeLine ・使用 Position 按钮选择显示位置 ・点击 Focus 将图表移动到选定的焦点 ・点击 X 按钮退出程序 版本比较   下表显示了本产品（Player版）与高
FREE
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
实用工具
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
Support and Resistance and Trade Management
Dominador Bantillo Saturno
实用工具
Overview Advanced MT5 EA that automatically detects, scores, and visualizes support/resistance levels with integrated trading panel, risk management, and multi-channel alerts. Installation (3 Steps) Copy EA File : Place   Saturno_Smart_SR_PRO_EA.ex5   in   MQL5\Experts\   folder Refresh : Right-click "Expert Advisors" in Navigator → "Refresh" Attach : Drag EA to chart → Click "OK" → Enable AutoTrading button Note : Ensure "Allow Automated Trading" is checked and the EA shows a smiley face Qu
FREE
Copy MT5 MT5 demo
Andriy Motuzka
实用工具
Demo copier of deals from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5 ( MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Works only in the mode of hedging. Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an increased lot). Configure order copy
FREE
Trading Panel Pro Premium MT5
Rostislav Marek
实用工具
Introduction: The RosMaFin Trading Panel is not just a standard order execution tool. It is a comprehensive, professional assistant designed for manual and price-action traders who want to save time, manage risk with mathematical precision, and maintain full market awareness. Say goodbye to manual lot size calculations and tedious Stop Loss adjustments. This panel streamlines your entire trading workflow from analysis to trade exit. KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS: Advanced Risk Management & Exec
FREE
SharingIsCaring Trade Copier
Wait4Signal
4.44 (9)
实用工具
Sharing-Is-Caring Trade Copier Features Local & Remote copy One tool can act as provider or receiver of trades Co-exist with other positions opened manually or from other expert advisors Can be stopped and restarted at any time without any issues such as deals getting closed mysteriously Copy same lot or adjust according to your balance and leverage Partial close/open Manage max funds to use One provider can copy to unlimited number of receivers One receiver can copy from unlimited number of p
FREE
Netbrowse Trade Copier
Michael Masanga
实用工具
Introducing our cutting-edge Trade Copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – the ultimate solution for seamless trade replication across multiple accounts on the same server or computer. Elevate your trading experience and take control of your investment strategy like never before with our professional-grade Trade Copier. Key Features: Effortless Trade Replication: Our Trade Copier effortlessly duplicates trades from a master account to multiple slave accounts, ensuring that you never miss
FREE
HTF Candles Nika
Nik Andersen
指标
HTF Candles Nika 可将任意更高时间框架的完整K线直接叠加显示在MetaTrader 5的当前图表上，无需切换图表即可获得多时间框架视角。 主要功能 - 在当前图表上以矩形加影线的形式绘制高时间框架K线 - 支持标准K线和平均K线（Heiken Ashi）两种显示模式 - 实时倒计时，显示当前高时间框架K线距关闭的剩余时间 - 多头和空头K线颜色可自定义 - 自动或手动控制K线宽度 - 可配置影线宽度、字体、字号及文字位置偏移 - 适用于任何品种和时间框架组合 - 自动检测交易时段间隙并调整渲染 - 轻量级 — 仅使用图表对象，无指标缓冲区 输入参数 显示设置 - Max Lookback — 绘制的高时间框架K线数量（默认：500） - Timeframe — 要显示的高时间框架（默认：H1） - Bars Mode — K线或平均K线模式 颜色设置 - Up Color — 多头K线颜色（默认：DodgerBlue） - Down Color — 空头K线颜色（默认：Red） - Frame Color — 时间框架标签颜色（默认：Red） - Count
FREE
Binary Profit Gainer
Myo Min Aung
5 (2)
指标
This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
FREE
Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
实用工具
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (9)
实用工具
Manual position management. Missing SL. Price moves against you. No protection. Trade Manager Lite automates Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break-Even for your open positions. Attach to one chart. Configure your default SL/TP distance. Let it manage your positions automatically. What's Included (FREE Version) Auto SL/TP: Applies missing Stop Loss and Take Profit to positions based on your configured distance in points Trailing Stop: Adjusts SL dynamically as price moves in your favor
FREE
Close all on current symbol
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
实用工具
当前符号关闭所有头寸 一个简单可靠的脚本，用于关闭当前符号上的所有头寸。它消除了繁琐的工作并节省宝贵的时间。 优势： 仅关注当前资产： 脚本仅关闭选定符号的交易，不影响其他头寸。 快速且方便： 一次运行即可在几秒钟内关闭所有头寸。 适用于任何策略： 适合处理多个头寸或专注于单一资产的用户。 安全性： 逐一处理头寸并记录错误，确保完全控制。 工作原理： 在您的MetaTrader 5终端中运行脚本。 脚本会自动找到当前符号的所有未结头寸。 一键关闭所有交易，其它资产保持不变。 适合谁使用此工具？ 需要快速关闭单一符号头寸的交易者。 使用短期策略并注重效率的用户。 想节省时间并专注于重要决策的人。 我创建的其他工具： 清除 当前 符号 的 所有 止 损 和 止 盈 一个脚本，用于删除选定符号上的所有止损和止盈。 清除 所有 符号 的 所有 止 损 和 止 盈 用于同时删除所有符号上的SL和TP的工具。 StopAndTake 管理止损和止盈水平的基本工具。 当前 资产 平均 成本 （简化 版） 一个经济实惠的解决方案，用于计算当前符号头寸的平均成本。 当前 资产 平均 成本 （高级
FREE
Trade Copier Master and Follower in 1
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
实用工具
Trade Copier Master and Follower in 1 is a local expert advisor for copying trades between master and follower accounts on different terminals on the same device. It supports master/follower modes, configurable symbol mapping for different brokers, multiple money management options, risk-based sizing, stop loss/take profit copying, partial close copying, and deviation handling. The follower can close positions independently, invert trades, and adjust symbols with prefixes, suffixes, or explicit
FREE
SG InfoBox MT5
Hleb Smoliar
3.5 (2)
实用工具
The   "InfoBox"   utility is designed to display the presence of open orders, the number of lots, current profit and much more in one window. The version for the MT4 platform is here . You've probably encountered a situation where you have an advisor that works on a currency pair, but information about its operation: - orders and their number, the size of the spread for the instrument, the volume of lots on the market, drawdown and much more - are scattered in different places of the terminal an
FREE
TradePulseMonitor MT5 Pro
Oscar Gomez Fuente
实用工具
TradePulseMonitor for MetaTrader 4 & 5 Overview: TradePulseMonitor is a comprehensive, real-time dashboard indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It provides traders with an at-a-glance overview of their account's financial health, risk exposure, position metrics, and historical performance. By consolidating critical data into a single, customizable on-chart dashboard, it eliminates the need to constantly check the Terminal window, allowing for faster and more informed trading de
FREE
Check GMT offset MT5
Oleg Pavlenko
实用工具
A utility for automatically detecting the   GMT offset   of your broker To use the utility, place it in the   Scripts   folder of the terminal data directory, enable   WebRequest   in the terminal settings and add the address   https://www.worldtimeserver.com/   to the list of allowed ones. Run the   Check GMT   script on the chart with any currency pair There is only one setting in the script:   site =   https://www.worldtimeserver.com/   just for your convenience. Copy this address from the sc
FREE
GOM Trade Manager
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
实用工具
GOM Trade Manager helps you execute trades the way you want it. Works on all instruments Forex, Commodities, & Crypto. It helps you with lot calculations, spread addition and balance calculations so you can just focus on actual trading. For full automatic planned management, stackable triggers and spread widening protection >> check out GOM Trade Manager Pro . ------------------------------------------NOTABLE FEATURES------------------------------------------ You set everything based on bid
FREE
Global Stop Loss and Target Setter
Felicien Badou Diouf
实用工具
Free one click Stop Loss and Take Profit tool for manual trading on MetaTrader 5. Apply a fixed SL and TP to every open position on the current symbol at once, or move them all to break even, with a single button. It only modifies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels - it never opens or closes a trade. Works on any symbol and any account type: forex, gold and XAUUSD, indices, crypto. Useful on a prop firm or funded account, where an unprotected position is the fastest way to fail a challenge. TWO
FREE
The Ultimate Risk Calculator
Elias Jose Vielma Molina
实用工具
Risk Calculator EA – Utility for Precise Trade Sizing If you find this tool useful consider to  Buy me a coffee!   The Ultimate Risk Calculator is a lightweight in-chart Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you easily and quickly calculate position size and set stop-loss / take-profit levels with full control over risk management directly on the chart. What it does? It turns manual risk decisions into fast, visual, and accurate calculations. You draw or adjust the Entry, Stop-Loss and Take-P
FREE
Trading Lab Trade Copier Master
Nasimul Haque Choudhury
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Copy trades with ease using the MetaTrader5 trade copier - the quickest and easiest way to copy transactions between different MetaTrader 5 accounts! This innovative tool allows you to locally copy trades in any direction and quantity, giving you full control over your investments. Attention!   You need to download the Trade Copier Slave mq5 file as well to run this EA. Download it from here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96541 Designed to work on both Windows PC and Windows VPS, this
FREE
Cos copy trade master
Leatchai Limpapavich
实用工具
COS COPY TRADE EA: USER MANUAL It must be used in conjunction with the master file.     Cos copy trade client | Buy Trading Utility for MetaTrader 5 1. System Overview & Architecture The COS Copy Trade system is a local, high-speed copying solution designed to replicate trades across accounts running on the   same computer . It fully supports copying between   different brokers   and can mirror trades from an   Investor Password   account. 2. Installation & Setup Guide Step 1: Deploying the Mas
FREE
Auto Lot Equalizer
Bin Jumahat Johan
实用工具
AutoLotEqualizer – Smart Position Balancing Tool AutoLotEqualizer is a precision trade management utility designed to keep your total BUY and SELL volumes balanced automatically. It detects differences between your open BUY and SELL positions and opens compensating trades — ensuring both sides stay equal in exposure. This helps grid, hedge, and basket systems maintain symmetry and control over total position risk — all while saving you time and manual effort. ️ Key Features Automatic Lot Ba
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT5”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT4”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
作者的更多信息
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.8 (5)
指标
市场成交量分布（Volume Profile）指标 + 智能震荡器（Smart Oscillator）。适用于几乎所有交易品种——外汇、股票、期货、加密货币，支持真实成交量和Tick成交量。可以自动设置分析区间（例如一周、一个月等），也可以通过移动两条边界线（红色和蓝色两条垂直线）手动设置区间。指标以直方图形式显示。在某一价格水平上，直方图的宽度表示该价位的成交活跃程度（成交次数）。参数“Mode level line color”可用于自动显示最重要的成交量水平，这些位置价格有较大概率发生反应；参数“Maximum color (POC)”则单独标记整个区间内成交量最大的价格水平。 智能震荡器用于显示超买和超卖区域。它通过分析多个指标的数据，并基于处理后的信息，用不同颜色标识超买和超卖区域。 在 Volume every day 模块中，可以通过 Range period 参数设置构建成交量分布的时间周期，通过 Range count 参数设置区间数量。例如：Range period=1Day，Range count=10，表示指标将构建最近10天的日内成交量分布。需要注意的是，切换
Candle closing time time server
Andrey Kolesnik
5 (1)
指标
The indicator shows the time until the candle closes, as well as the server time on the current chart. Very easy to use, with only four settings.: Lable Location-the location of the timer on the graph; Display server time-to show the server time or not; Sound alert when the candle is closed-to use a sound signal when closing the candle or not; Color-the color of the timer digits. Other useful free and paid products can be viewed here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/raprofit/seller
FREE
RAlabs Arbitrage Parser
Andrey Kolesnik
5 (1)
专家
RAlabs Arbitrage Parser — High-Precision Market Data Collector Reliable and efficient Expert Advisor for collecting real-time market data from MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. Designed for traders, quantitative analysts, and developers who need clean, structured price data for analysis, arbitrage, or algorithmic trading. Overview RAlabs Arbitrage Parser is a lightweight and fully autonomous tool that records streaming Bid/Ask prices into CSV files with millisecond precision. The EA ru
FREE
Alerts Arrows
Andrey Kolesnik
5 (1)
指标
Мой самый популярный и востребованный продукт здесь  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/41605?source=Site+Market+Product+From+Author# Индикатор стрелочник идеален для торговли в боковике, очень точно показывает моменты перекупленности и перепроданности инструмента, с дополнительными фильтрами также можно использовать для торговли по тренду. На экран выводятся стрелки сигнализирующие о развороте тренда,  направление стрелки показывает дальнейшее направление торговли, также имеется звуковое о
FREE
Timeframe two in one
Andrey Kolesnik
指标
The indicator displays candlesticks of a given senior timeframe, on smaller timeframes TF_Bar - selection of the senior timeframe, based on which candlesticks on the current one will be displayed.; Number_of_Bars - the maximum number of bars up to which the indicator will be calculated.; Color_Up - color display of bullish candlesticks; Color_Down - color display of bearish candlesticks; Widht_lines - the thickness of the indicator lines. Other useful free and paid products can be viewed
FREE
RAlabs Arbitrage Parser MT4
Andrey Kolesnik
5 (1)
专家
(You can order any custom arbitrage bot from us, for both cross-terminal and cross-exchange arbitrage. You can find our other products, both paid and free, via this link:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/raprofit/seller ) Multi-Symbol & Multi-Broker CSV Logger Short Description:   Universal quote parser with millisecond precision!   Collect streaming data (Ask/Bid) for an unlimited number of assets simultaneously. The perfect tool for data scientists, arbitrageurs, and traders using Python, E
FREE
Copier provider RAlabs MT4
Andrey Kolesnik
实用工具
Copier Provider RAlabs MT4 — a signal source for local trade copying. A lightweight trade publishing tool for a copying system consisting of Copier Provider RAlabs (signal source) and Copier Master RAlabs (receiver). Copier Provider RAlabs is installed on the donor account whose trades need to be copied and transmits those trades to the Copier Master RAlabs receiver. The provider publishes: position openings, modifications, and trade closures. Features: instant local transmission, minimal resour
FREE
Copier master RAlabs MT4
Andrey Kolesnik
实用工具
Copier Master RAlabs (receiver) and Copier Provider RAlabs (signal source) — a system for local copying of trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single PC/VPS. It consists of two products: Provider (signal source) and Master (receiver/copier with a control panel). Provider is installed on the donor account (the account whose trades are being copied) — it publishes the trades. Master is installed on the recipient account — it reads the donors and opens copies; it hosts the entire copy setting
Volumes every day
Andrey Kolesnik
指标
Основные отличия и преимущества индикатора Volume every day от похожего продукта  Volume Profile V6 В Volume every day можно параметром Range period  задать временной диапазон построения профиля, а параметром Range count задать количество профилей данных диапазонов. Например, на втором скрине  Range period=1Day, а Range count=10 - это значит, что профиль будет строиться на периоде один день, десять последних дней. Важно, что переключение тайм фрейма графика не влияет на построение профиля, что т
Smart trend and Smart oscillator
Andrey Kolesnik
指标
"智能的趋势和明智的振荡器"的两项指标中的一个。 聪明的趋势显示，目前的趋势的方向。 使用的设置，可以确保，例如，在15分钟的时间，这一趋势方向是显示从H1或D1时间表，等等。 智能振显示了超买卖的区域。 这一指标由若干振荡器，显示最佳结果。 读数为所有指标都是归纳和区域平均值是画了在选择颜色。 聪明的趋势和明智的振荡器都可以使用共同和分开。 例如，可以进一趋势使用超买卖区域的振荡器，以修复位置或部分地解决它。 另一个例子是来看看的方向全球趋势的基础上明智的趋势读数，并进入相同的时间范围或较小的根据的趋势，在超买或超卖区广播的能振荡器。 在一般情况下，有无数战略，使用智能的趋势和明智的振荡器的指标。 这一切都取决于你的经验和创造力。 其他有用的免费和付费的产品可以被看这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/raprofit/seller 设置： 用聪明的趋势的启用/停用的明智的趋势指标; 时间系数较大系数，更多的全球趋势显示，反之亦然越小的趋势，更多的地方； 期数量的烛台用于计算趋势； 显示风格-聪明的趋势是显示为，或酒吧都画了，或烛画；
Copier master RAlabs
Andrey Kolesnik
实用工具
Copier Master RAlabs (receiver) and Copier Provider RAlabs (signal source) — a system for local copying of trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single PC/VPS. It consists of two products: Provider (signal source) and Master (receiver/copier with a control panel). Provider is installed on the donor account (the account whose trades are being copied) — it publishes the trades. Master is installed on the recipient account — it reads the donors and opens copies; it hosts the entire copy setting
筛选:
无评论
回复评论