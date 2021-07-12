SharingIsCaring Trade Copier

4.44

Sharing-Is-Caring Trade Copier

Features

  • Local & Remote copy
  • One tool can act as provider or receiver of trades
  • Co-exist with other positions opened manually or from other expert advisors
  • Can be stopped and restarted at any time without any issues such as deals getting closed mysteriously
  • Copy same lot or adjust according to your balance and leverage
  • Partial close/open
  • Manage max funds to use
  • One provider can copy to unlimited number of receivers
  • One receiver can copy from unlimited number of providers
  • Monitoring using heartbeat checks


About

The tool is designed for simplicity and speed and I use it daily in my trading.
In my use-case the copier helps with the psychology of trading large accounts and keeping emotions under control. I have a small account which I use for trading.
Then I have other accounts which are comparatively large, about 10x but can even be 100x.
These accounts simply copy the trades from the small account using the copier and sizing trades proportionally.

This way I can just keep my trading account small like $5k but have the other accounts at like $100k and trade without panic as the large accounts are out of sight and I just focus on the small one which does not induce as much stress.


Notes

- Account types need to match i.e hedging providers to be used with hedging receivers and vice versa.
- Ideally, Provider and Receiver accounts should use same currency denomination for accurate lot calculation using balances.

- Try using the same broker to avoid slippage and issues with unmatching speed.


Code and License

The source code for this EA is released under GPL v3 and is available at https://github.com/wait4signal/sharing-is-caring/blob/main/Sharing-Is-Caring.mq5


Getting started

You only need to attach the EA onto one of the charts running on the MT5 terminal, it will then process all the transactions occurring on the entire account.

Very easy to get started, just select the preferred COPY_MODE and depending on the mode the following may apply.
     Provider:
    If “PROVIDER” is selected then the rest of the settings are optional and depending on features used.


     Receiver:

    If “RECEIVER” then you also need to specify the “PROVIDER_ACCOUNT” which is the trading account whose trades will be copied. The rest of the settings are optional depending on features used.


Local vs Remote copy

Position data is written by the provider to a csv file. The receiver/s then reads from this file.
This is the preferred method as it is fastest, it is used when the provider and receivers are running on the same machine.
However if there are receivers running on a remote machine then the provider should be set to also write the data to a remote file location. The remote receivers would then also be set to read from this remote location.
By default, position data is saved locally onto a file named */Terminal\Common\Files\Sharing-Is-Caring\[providerAccount]-positions.csv
Trades from a remote location also get written to this file prior to use.

See documentation at https://github.com/wait4signal/sharing-is-caring for remote setup details.


Monitoring

The copier can be set to send health checks to a monitoring server so that alerts can be sent out if no heartbeat pings are received within a set timeframe.
We recommend the https://healthchecks.io/ platform for this as it is open-source and supports a large number of alerting mechanisms such as email, telegram, phone call etc. Plus it offers up to 20 free monitoring licenses.

Note that your alert interval needs to be longer than the heartbeat interval e.g if heartbeat is set to 5 minutes then on the monitoring server you can set alerting to something like 7 minutes so that you get notified if the terminal has not sent a ping in 7 minutes.


Settings

See the following link for detailed explanation of the available settings:

https://github.com/wait4signal/sharing-is-caring/blob/main/Sharing-Is-Caring-settings.md


Support:

Bug reports and Feature requests should be logged on the project GitHub page.



Reviews 12
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
3471
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima 2024.07.22 01:50 
 

Thank You So Much!

mwachiii
15
mwachiii 2024.05.16 00:31 
 

This is one of the most lean, clean, fast and amazingly powerful MT5 trade copier out there...not sure why its slightly underrated but boy does it get the job done! It may not be feature packed but it certainly is a tiny dynamite. Job well done to the developer

Gabriel Moura Cantanhede
227
Gabriel Moura Cantanhede 2023.07.06 20:29 
 

Great tool! It just works.

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Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Autumn Harvest EA
Wait4Signal
3 (2)
Experts
Autumn-Harvest EA Features Multiple strategies for entry and exit Open buy and sell positions and set applicable amounts for each Smart stop-loss and trailing stops levels EA can be set to only maintain own deals or any open deal eMail and telegram alerts on buy/sell signals ( * Configure the email tab under options for trade opportunity email alerts to work ) Monitoring using heartbeat checks About This EA is capable of opening trades using various strategies. Once the trades are open it als
FREE
AH ScriptBuy
Wait4Signal
Utilities
I find the lot calculation tedious so I just use this script and tell it the dollar amount to use. It then does the rest. This works for any currency. How-To: Open a buy position using the desired dollar amount instead of lots. To use, just drop it onto a chart and set inputs as needed. The script will then do the necessary lot calculation and open the trade. Inputs: FIXED_DEAL_AMOUNT: Fixed amount to use per trade e.g 100 to open a R100 deal USE_SL_ON_BUY: If true then a suitable stoploss wil
FREE
AH ScriptSellLimit
Wait4Signal
Utilities
I find the lot calculation tedious so I just use this script and tell it the dollar amount to use. It then does the rest. This works for any currency. How-To: Creates a sell limit order at chosen MA price using the desired dollar amount instead of lots. To use, just drop it onto a chart and set inputs as needed. The script will then do the necessary lot calculation and create a sell limit order. Inputs: FIXED_DEAL_AMOUNT: Fixed amount to use for the trade e.g 100 to open a R100 deal MA_PRICE: 
FREE
AH ScriptSell
Wait4Signal
Utilities
I find the lot calculation tedious so I just use this script and tell it the dollar amount to use. It then does the rest. This works for any currency. How-To: Open a sell position using the desired dollar amount instead of lots. To use, just drop it onto a chart and set inputs as needed. The script will then do the necessary lot calculation and open the trade. Inputs: FIXED_DEAL_AMOUNT: Fixed amount to use per trade e.g 100 to open a R100 deal USE_SL_ON_BUY: If true then a suitable stoploss wi
FREE
AH ScriptBuyLimit
Wait4Signal
Utilities
I find the lot calculation tedious so I just use this script and tell it the dollar amount to use. It then does the rest. This works for any currency. How-To: Creates a buy limit order at chosen MA price using the desired dollar amount instead of lots. To use, just drop it onto a chart and set inputs as needed. The script will then do the necessary lot calculation and create a buy limit order. Inputs: FIXED_DEAL_AMOUNT: Fixed amount to use for the trade e.g 100 to open a R100 deal MA_PRICE: MA
FREE
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Richard Roberts
324
Richard Roberts 2025.12.30 13:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

GHANO03
186
GHANO03 2025.02.02 11:43 
 

i tried it does not work ...??

Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
3471
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima 2024.07.22 01:50 
 

Thank You So Much!

mwachiii
15
mwachiii 2024.05.16 00:31 
 

This is one of the most lean, clean, fast and amazingly powerful MT5 trade copier out there...not sure why its slightly underrated but boy does it get the job done! It may not be feature packed but it certainly is a tiny dynamite. Job well done to the developer

Wait4Signal
4804
Reply from developer Bhekinkosi Gabela 2024.06.13 21:04
Thanks @mwachiii for the generous review, glad you found the tool useful.
Yeah it's lite on features, I built what I need and use but made code available for anyone to add.
szabolajosd
14
szabolajosd 2023.08.18 13:28 
 

If the position in minus, in negative and i'd like to close before Sl, the copier not copy the close orders to slave accounts. Wait for SL or if the position bound and go back to plus 1 cent, it will close. close in plus 0.01$...great... its a bug.

What should I do if i'd like to multiple the amount? Now I can set "same size" or "proportional to balance" so you should make multiple opportunity.

Gabriel Moura Cantanhede
227
Gabriel Moura Cantanhede 2023.07.06 20:29 
 

Great tool! It just works.

Jordan Altiyane
18
Jordan Altiyane 2023.05.31 19:02 
 

very fast execution with no glitches so far, appreciate the effort done by the creator. Only thing lacking is the option to copy custom lot size with multiplication to the original lot. e.g. provider opens 2 lot the multiplication that the receiver has set is 0.25 which means that 2 lot x 0.25 will result in 0.5 Lot being copied to the receiver.

CodeFx
126
CodeFx 2023.04.21 13:20 
 

This trade copier works excellently, thanks for sharing and indeed sharing is caring!

Lis28872
261
Lis28872 2023.04.14 21:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Metodi Aleksandrov Deribanov
776
Metodi Aleksandrov Deribanov 2023.01.05 14:01 
 

Works great! Good work bro. Keep it up. Thank you for sharing this!

Patrick Ortbauer
319
Patrick Ortbauer 2022.01.12 11:47 
 

Does what it should do. Heartbeat function is very useful to check VPS and EA in realtime.

Edit1: works perfect and stable with very low cpu-usage. Nearly all remote-copies (via ftp server) are executed withing one second @ default-settings.

Wait4Signal
4804
Reply from developer Bhekinkosi Gabela 2022.03.26 13:49
I appreciate the feedback Patrick, happy trading !
netbanda
14
netbanda 2021.12.10 15:06 
 

Works really well and can only keep getting better.

Wait4Signal
4804
Reply from developer Bhekinkosi Gabela 2021.12.10 16:03
Thank you for the feedback, glad you found it useful in your use-case.
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