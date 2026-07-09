Smart UI Pro V 1

Smart UI Pro — Intelligent Manual Trading Assistant

Smart UI Pro is an intelligent trading assistant designed for ALL traders — beginners and professionals alike. Every essential function is packed into ONE single control panel: modern, beautiful, easy to use and highly efficient.

✨ KEY FEATURES

✅ Beautiful & Easy Dashboard
Modern interface with customizable color themes
Real‑time info: Bid / Ask, Balance, Equity, Spread, Local Time

✅ Multi‑Timeframe Signals
Trend analysis across M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4
Signals from RSI, Stochastic, MACD, CCI, ADX, WPR, ATR
Clear BUY / SELL arrows on chart for confident decisions

✅ Full Order Management
1‑click open & close orders
Adjustable Lot Size, Take Profit TP, Stop Loss SL
Automatic risk calculation per trade

✅ Smart Dual Grid System
Perfect for ranging & volatile markets
Fully adjustable step distance & lot multiplier
Max level limit to control risk strictly

✅ Advanced Analysis Tools
6 Moving Averages SMA / EMA
Full Pivot Points support & resistance levels
Fair Value Gap FVG detection for high value zones

✅ Works On Everything
Forex, Gold, Oil, Indices, Cryptocurrencies
100% compatible with MetaTrader 5, all brokers

📌 WHY SMART UI PRO?
✅ Cut chart analysis time drastically
✅ Reduce human error from manual entry
✅ Control risk consistently
✅ Works for scalping, day trading & swing trading

⚠️ IMPORTANT
Smart UI Pro IS NOT an automated trading robot / EA. It does NOT predict the market or trade automatically. It is a professional tool that organizes data and workflow, so YOU can trade faster, smarter and with confidence.

💡 RISK WARNING
Trading involves substantial risk. Always study and test your strategy thoroughly before live trading.
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