Smart UI Pro V 1
- Utilities
-
- Version: 5.2
- Updated: 9 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Smart UI Pro — Intelligent Manual Trading Assistant
Smart UI Pro is an intelligent trading assistant designed for ALL traders — beginners and professionals alike. Every essential function is packed into ONE single control panel: modern, beautiful, easy to use and highly efficient.
✨ KEY FEATURES
✅ Beautiful & Easy Dashboard
Modern interface with customizable color themes
Real‑time info: Bid / Ask, Balance, Equity, Spread, Local Time
✅ Multi‑Timeframe Signals
Trend analysis across M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4
Signals from RSI, Stochastic, MACD, CCI, ADX, WPR, ATR
Clear BUY / SELL arrows on chart for confident decisions
✅ Full Order Management
1‑click open & close orders
Adjustable Lot Size, Take Profit TP, Stop Loss SL
Automatic risk calculation per trade
✅ Smart Dual Grid System
Perfect for ranging & volatile markets
Fully adjustable step distance & lot multiplier
Max level limit to control risk strictly
✅ Advanced Analysis Tools
6 Moving Averages SMA / EMA
Full Pivot Points support & resistance levels
Fair Value Gap FVG detection for high value zones
✅ Works On Everything
Forex, Gold, Oil, Indices, Cryptocurrencies
100% compatible with MetaTrader 5, all brokers
📌 WHY SMART UI PRO?
✅ Cut chart analysis time drastically
✅ Reduce human error from manual entry
✅ Control risk consistently
✅ Works for scalping, day trading & swing trading
⚠️ IMPORTANT
Smart UI Pro IS NOT an automated trading robot / EA. It does NOT predict the market or trade automatically. It is a professional tool that organizes data and workflow, so YOU can trade faster, smarter and with confidence.
💡 RISK WARNING
Trading involves substantial risk. Always study and test your strategy thoroughly before live trading.