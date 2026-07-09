Smart UI Pro V 1

Smart UI Pro — Intelligent Manual Trading Assistant





Smart UI Pro is an intelligent trading assistant designed for ALL traders — beginners and professionals alike. Every essential function is packed into ONE single control panel: modern, beautiful, easy to use and highly efficient.





✨ KEY FEATURES





✅ Beautiful & Easy Dashboard

Modern interface with customizable color themes

Real‑time info: Bid / Ask, Balance, Equity, Spread, Local Time





✅ Multi‑Timeframe Signals

Trend analysis across M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4

Signals from RSI, Stochastic, MACD, CCI, ADX, WPR, ATR

Clear BUY / SELL arrows on chart for confident decisions





✅ Full Order Management

1‑click open & close orders

Adjustable Lot Size, Take Profit TP, Stop Loss SL

Automatic risk calculation per trade





✅ Smart Dual Grid System

Perfect for ranging & volatile markets

Fully adjustable step distance & lot multiplier

Max level limit to control risk strictly





✅ Advanced Analysis Tools

6 Moving Averages SMA / EMA

Full Pivot Points support & resistance levels

Fair Value Gap FVG detection for high value zones





✅ Works On Everything

Forex, Gold, Oil, Indices, Cryptocurrencies

100% compatible with MetaTrader 5, all brokers





📌 WHY SMART UI PRO?

✅ Cut chart analysis time drastically

✅ Reduce human error from manual entry

✅ Control risk consistently

✅ Works for scalping, day trading & swing trading





⚠️ IMPORTANT

Smart UI Pro IS NOT an automated trading robot / EA. It does NOT predict the market or trade automatically. It is a professional tool that organizes data and workflow, so YOU can trade faster, smarter and with confidence.





💡 RISK WARNING

Trading involves substantial risk. Always study and test your strategy thoroughly before live trading.