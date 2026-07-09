IndiFlowMax

An all‑in‑one professional trading tool for MetaTrader 5
Intuitive Control Panel
  • One‑click Buy/Sell execution
  • Flexible Lot, TP, SL, and risk settings
  • Multiple close options: close single position, close by direction, or close all
Comprehensive Market Analysis
  • Multi‑timeframe signals from M1 to H4
  • Built‑in indicators: RSI, Stochastic, MACD, CCI, ADX, Moving Averages, and Pivot Points
  • Smart Money concepts: Order Blocks, Breaker Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps
Smart Grid System
  • Dual Grid strategy with adjustable distance and lot multiplier
  • Reduces risk and improves profit potential across all market conditions
Clear & Organized Interface
  • All account data, signals, and key levels displayed in one view
  • Works with any symbol and timeframe
  • Simple to use for both beginners and experienced traders

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