Shved TMA channel pro mt4

Shved TMA Channel Pro is a highly accurate professional channel indicator built on a time-tested combination of the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and the mathematical Center of Gravity (CG) algorithm.

🔴 KEY ADVANTAGE: NO REPAINT

Most standard TMA indicators on the market repaint their historical values, erasing old false signals, which makes them completely useless for live trading on real accounts. Our indicator Shved TMA Channel Pro is fully optimized and rewritten so that its lines never repaint in retrospect. What you see on history is exactly the honest, accurate signals that occurred on the chart in real-time.

How the Channel is Structured:

TMA Center Line: A smoothed center line acting as the dynamic fair price (Mean Reversion). The price always tends to pull back to this line after strong impulses.

Outer Bands: Upper (Supply/Sell boundary) and Lower (Demand/Buy boundary) bands calculated using ATR deviations. They serve as precise oversold and overbought market boundaries.

Key Advantages & Features:

Toggleable Signal Arrows (ShowArrows): The indicator features highly visual buy (green upward) and sell (maroon downward) entry arrows plotted right on the chart. For traders who prefer a cleaner chart layout, we have added a parameter to easily disable these arrows with a single click in the settings.

Gradient Color Shading: The channel boundaries dynamically adapt to market volatility, providing premium-grade exhaustion levels.

Multi-Timeframe (MTF with Interpolation): Analyze higher timeframe data directly on your current trading chart. The indicator supports high-quality step interpolation, making the lines of higher timeframes smooth and visually precise.

Main Indicator Settings (Inputs):