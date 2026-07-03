Shved TMA channel pro

Shved TMA Channel Pro is a highly accurate professional channel indicator for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, built on a time-tested combination of the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and the mathematical Center of Gravity (CG) algorithm.

🔴 KEY ADVANTAGE: NO REPAINT

Most standard TMA indicators on the market repaint their historical values, erasing old false signals, which makes them completely useless for live trading on real accounts. Our indicator  Shved TMA Channel Pro is fully optimized and rewritten so that its lines  never repaint in retrospect. What you see on history is exactly the honest, accurate signals that occurred on the chart in real-time.

How the Channel is Structured:

  • TMA Center Line: A smoothed center line acting as the dynamic fair price (Mean Reversion). The price always tends to pull back to this line after strong impulses.

  • Outer Bands: Upper (Supply/Sell zone) and Lower (Demand/Buy zone) bands calculated using ATR deviations (BandsDeviations). They serve as precise oversold and overbought market boundaries.

Trading Applications:

  • The indicator is ideal for identifying trend exhaustion and finding potential price reversal points.

  • When the price exceeds the upper red boundary, it signals extreme market overbought conditions and a high probability of a downward reversal or correction to the center line.

  • Touching or breaching the lower green boundary indicates oversold conditions and a potential upward reversal.

  • It serves as an excellent filter and addition to Supply & Demand zone strategies, helping to filter out false breakouts.

Main Indicator Settings (Inputs):

  • TimeFrame: Choose the timeframe for calculations (MTF mode supported).

  • HalfLength (TMA Period): The basic smoothing period of the channel.

  • BandsDeviations: The channel width multiplier based on ATR deviations.

  • Interpolate: Smooth line rendering when displaying higher timeframes on lower timeframe charts.

  • Style Settings: Full customization of line colors, widths, and styles separately for the center line, upper, and lower boundaries of the channel.


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