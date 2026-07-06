Shved Supply and Demand MTF Sidebar

The indicator MTF Sidebar is part of the of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS).

Collects and synchronizes multi-timeframe market data, providing a comprehensive overview as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem.


About the Creator and Algorithm Uniqueness:

This indicator was designed and developed by the original creator of the very first, now classic,  Shved Supply and Demand indicator, which has earned the trust of thousands of traders worldwide. The current MTF Sidebar is the result of  over 4 years of continuous research, rigorous live-account testing, and meticulous mathematical optimization of the key level search algorithm.

Unlike the vast majority of generic indicators that plot zones using simple fractals, standard ZigZag peaks, or ATR thresholds, the  Shved product family is built on a unique, proprietary price pattern model. The algorithm evaluates the structure of price action with high accuracy:

  • The height and momentum ratio of the left and right legs of the pattern (legs).

  • The exact mathematical width and height of the base consolidation (base).

  • The speed and momentum of the price exit from the formed range.

Thanks to this highly scientific approach, the Sidebar identifies exceptionally strong levels protected by large institutional order flow, which is proven by their highly stable reaction across any trading instruments.

Key Advantages & Trading Opportunities:

  • Unique Bidirectional MTF Engine: Unlike most indicators that can only show higher timeframes on lower ones, this sidebar works both ways. While on a 1-minute chart (M1), you can monitor M15 or H1 zones, and while on an hourly chart (H1), you can instantly track the emergence of fresh reversal zones on lower timeframes (M15, M30), gaining highly precise entry points.

  • Smart Clustering (Zone Merging): The sidebar automatically scans price gaps. If zones of different timeframes overlap by price, they are automatically merged into a single neat block indicating the strength of the level (e.g., 3TF M15-M30-H1).

  • Micro-Histogram Density (Left Steps): This is a unique visual feature. Each merged block is divided vertically into internal price steps. To the left of the main block, steps of varying widths are drawn: the wider the step, the more timeframes confirm that specific narrow price range.

  • Gradient Level Strength Shading: The more timeframes overlap at one level, the more saturated and brighter the block's fill color is (from very pale to deep green/maroon). This allows you to instantly evaluate the strength of support or resistance.

  • Smooth Dynamic Price-Anchoring: The Sidebar panel is anchored to the current candle. It smoothly slides vertically following the market, and when scrolling the chart history, it moves to the right along with the candles, never overlapping historical bars.

  • High Performance & No Lag: Calculating patterns across 15 timeframes in the background is a heavy task. The Sidebar performs calculations strictly once per 1.0 second (1000 ms). This preserves immediate responsiveness and completely smooth MT5 performance even on low-end computers.

Main Indicator Settings (Inputs):

  • Timeframes: Individual toggles (true/false) for all timeframes from M1 to MN1.

  • Sidebar Offset Px / Width Px: Customize the horizontal gap of the sidebar from the last candle and the width of its blocks (in pixels).

  • Cluster Threshold Pts: The maximum distance in points at which close zones will automatically merge into a single cluster.

  • Hist Gap Px / Step Px: Settings for the gap and step width of the micro-histogram to the left of the main box.

  • Sub-Rows: The number of internal price steps to detail each block (from 3 to 20).

  • Zone Colors: Full customization of border colors for support and resistance zones.

Recommended products
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Intelligent Moving
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Let us introduce you to a new era of neural indicators for financial markets! Intelligent Moving is a unique indicator that trains its neural network in real time! You no longer need to look for the optimal indicator parameters for each specific situation. No more late signals. The artificial intelligence is able to adapt itself and predict any market movements. Visually, the indicator is drawn as a main solid moving average line, two dotted lines of standard deviations and signal arrows. For
ALIEN Dashboard
Youssef Esseghaiar
Indicators
ALIEN DASHBOARD FULL EDITION – Professional ICT & Precision Trading Dashboard for MT5 ( HYBRID ENGINE ) Overview The   Alien Dashboard Full Edition   is a comprehensive, all‑in‑one technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that merges the most powerful concepts from Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology with advanced precision‑entry logic, multi‑timeframe analysis, and an intuitive on‑chart dashboard. Designed for serious traders who want to visualise institutional order flow, identify high‑probabili
MaMI Pair Quality Engine v5
Mcblastus Gicharu Ndiba
Indicators
Stop wasting time scanning dozens of currency pairs. MaMI Pair Quality Engine v5 instantly shows which pairs deserve attention and which pairs should be avoided, helping traders focus only on the highest-quality currency pair opportunities. Full Product Description MaMI Pair Quality Engine v5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders quickly identify which forex pairs deserve attention before moving to deeper analysis or execution. Instead of forcing you to scan many pairs manually,
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicators
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
RSI MultiCurrency Strength Meter
Antonello Belgrano
Indicators
RSI Currency Strength Meter is a powerful and elegant multi-currency indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of the 8 major currencies using RSI logic. By calculating the smoothed performance of each currency across its major pairs and applying the RSI formula, it delivers clean and responsive strength lines that make it easy to spot which currencies are truly strong or weak at any moment. This indicator is particularly useful for visualizing currency correlations and divergence
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicators
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Liquidity HeatMap Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis 2. Key Features Dynamic Filtering : The core feature. As soon as the current price crosses a historical liquidity level, that level disappears. This reduces chart clutter and prevents you from trading off "dead" support/resistance. Liquidity Heatma
Pairs synthetique mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
Pairs Synthetic Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread) Master Correlation Trading Correlation trading and statistical arbitrage are now within your reach thanks to the Pairs Synthetic Pro indicator. This tool goes beyond simple ratio analysis, acting as a specialized radar for detecting price imbalances between two assets to anticipate market corrections. For example, when Brent rises while WTI lags, the price spread widens. Our indicator, integrated with adaptive Bollinger Bands, identifies when this d
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicators
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
VibeFox Volume Profile
Andres Lume
Indicators
VibeFox Volume Profile — Volume Profile for MetaTrader 5 VibeFox Volume Profile is a complete Volume Profile toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It builds the horizontal distribution of traded volume across price, so you can instantly see where the market spent the most activity, where it traded thin, and which price levels are likely to act as magnets or barriers. Every profile is drawn directly on the chart and controlled from a modern, mouse-driven panel — no menus to dig through, no scripts to attach.
Binary Rise Fall
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Fractals_Price indicator is a technical analysis tool that identifies fractal patterns on price charts. Fractals are recurring patterns that signal potential trend reversals or continuation points. This indicator marks both upward and downward
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for tra
Liquidity Heatmap Basic
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The    Liquidity Heatmap   is a sophisticated institutional trading tool designed to reveal where over-leveraged traders are trapped. By calculating estimated liquidation levels based on volume spikes and leverage, this indicator draws a dynamic "h
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
Time and Sales Tick
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Time & Sales Tick Indicator for MetaTrader 5 This indicator displays real-time trading tick information on MetaTrader 5 charts. It presents price, tick volume, and time. Functionality Displays tick data, including price, volume, and time, in a panel on the chart. Groups ticks into user-defined intervals, with color-coded price movements (green for upward, red for downward). Allows panel positioning in any chart corner.
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Market Volume Profile indicator + Smart Oscillator. Works on almost all instruments — currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrencies — using both real and tick volumes. You can set the profile range either automatically (for example, a week, a month, etc.) or manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines: red and blue). The profile is displayed as a histogram. The width of the histogram at a given level represents, conditionally, the number of trades executed at that level. The "Mode
Boom Crash SMC
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Deriv boom and crash index spike killer system you can use it only on m5 timeframe  follow the structure and get signal with alert on phone open trade set sl tp and enjoy easy analysis and trading made simple 
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Volume Profile Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
Volume Profile Discover where the market really trades. Make decisions based on volume, not guesswork. Volume Profile is a professional MetaTrader utility that analyzes trading activity across different price levels, allowing traders to identify where the highest concentration of market participation has occurred. Instead of focusing only on price movement over time, Volume Profile reveals the price levels where buyers and sellers have been most active, providing valuable insight into market str
Precision Instant
Jerson Daryl Herrera Arroyo
Experts
FREE TRY P.I.P.S FREE FOR 10 DAYS PRUEBA P.I.P.S GRATIS POR 10 DIAS EN: Download now and get a free 10-day trial license . Full features, demo account, no credit card needed. ES: Descarga ahora y obtén una licencia de prueba gratis por 10 días . Todas las funciones, cuenta demo, sin tarjeta de crédito. 10 DAYS 10 DIAS DEMO ONLY SOLO DEMO FULL ACCESS ACCESO COMPLETO NO CARD SIN TARJETA SEND A MESSAGE TO REQUEST YOUR FREE TRIAL ENVIA UN MENSAJE PARA SOLICITAR TU PRUEBA GRATIS P.I
Apex Sniper Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
APEX SNIPER QUANTUM AI — Precision Over Frequency. "When You Only Need One Perfect Shot." > Apex Sniper Quantum AI uses a revolutionary 4-Layer Signal Score System that rates every potential trade from 0 to 100. Only trades scoring 80 or above are executed. No valid setup = No trade. Period.  === GOD-TIER PRESETS === [SETUP 1] MICRO GOD-TIER (Best Overall / Default) The 1 most profitable configuration for $100 micro accounts. Ultra-high selectivity with aggressive compounding risk. - Min S
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Cumulative Volume Delta MA-X MTF with Gradient Momentum This indicator performs multi-timeframe volume delta analysis for MetaTrader5. It calculates the net difference between buying and selling pressure by analyzing tick or real volume data, providing a visual representation of order flow sentiment. Indicator Logic and Features The indicator uses a mathematical approach to volume analysis: Data Sourcing: Supports both Real Volume (for Exchange assets) and OHLC Wick Proxy calculations (for Forex
FTU Trend Pilot
James Erasmus
Indicators
Trend Pilot Indicator for the mt5 platform, can be used solely for trading, best combined with other indicators    Developed, tested and used with an EA/Algo with no issues. Products on chart arrow for entry signal or setup/entry with retrace Features: Sell and Buy arrows Visual and sound alert Trend continuation / Early trend change signal All time frames, non repaint, fast loading Usage: This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, low spread products can used min 5 timeframe and low
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Indicators
Onnyx Indicator is a non-repainting supply and demand analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies confirmed swing-based zones, scores their quality, and displays clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. MAIN FEATURES • Supply and demand zones based on confirmed price swings • ATR-adaptive zone width for changing market volatility • Zone quality displayed as a percentage inside each zone • Clear BUY and SELL arrows with enlarged signal markers • Closed-candle signal logic designed
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive gift bonus. Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watch, analyzes multiple timeframes, reads multiple evidence engines, compares the strongest opport
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Indicators
A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
More from author
ShvedSupDem Pro Zone
Andrey Shvedov
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Part of the Shved Market Analytics System (SMAS). ShvedSupDem Pro Zone(Chart Pro) is one of the core modules of the SMAS ecosystem—a professional market analysis system built around supply and demand, market structure, and multi-timeframe confirmation. ShvedSupDem Pro Zone(Chart Pro) is a professional indicator for automated drawing of Supply and Demand zones directly on the chart of the MetaTrader 4 terminal. The indicator automatically identifies and plots key market imbalance areas where
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
Utilities
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
Shved Supply and Demand MTF sidebar mt4
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
The indicator MTF Sidebar is part of the  of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS). Collects and synchronizes multi-timeframe market data, providing a comprehensive overview as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem. About the Creator and Algorithm Uniqueness: This indicator was designed and developed by the original creator of the very first, now classic,   Shved Supply and Demand   indicator, which has earned the trust of thousands of traders worldwide. The current MTF Sidebar for MT4 is the
Shved Position Pips Label mt4
Andrey Shvedov
Utilities
Shved Position Pips Label MT4   is a professional utility indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal that displays the real-time floating profit or loss of all your active orders directly on the chart. No more switching to the "Trade" tab — all the crucial information is positioned right in front of your eyes next to the current price line! Key Advantages: Smooth Price-Anchored Alignment:   The labels are anchored to the last bar and smoothly slide vertically following the market. When scrolling th
Shved TMA channel pro mt4
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Shved TMA Channel Pro   is a highly accurate professional channel indicator built on a time-tested combination of the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and the mathematical Center of Gravity (CG) algorithm. KEY ADVANTAGE: NO REPAINT Most standard TMA indicators on the market repaint their historical values, erasing old false signals, which makes them completely useless for live trading on real accounts. Our indicator   Shved TMA Channel Pro   is fully optimized and rewritten so that its lines  
Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile mt4
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS). Identifies areas of maximum Supply and Demand zone density and confluence, providing deeper market insight as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem. Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a revolutionary, high-performance visualization tool designed to map market volume density and supply/demand zone clusters, created by a professional trader for traders. The Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a core component and the analytical h
Shved Supply and Demand structure engine mt4
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Shved Structure Engine Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS) Shved Structure Engine   is a professional market structure analysis module designed to automatically build dynamic market channels based on   Supply & Demand   technology. Unlike traditional channel indicators that rely on moving averages, regression lines, or price extremes,   Structure Engine   analyzes market structure and automatically generates adaptive channels that reflect changing market conditions. Using proprietary
Shved Supply and Demand Chart Pro
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
The indicator Shved Supply and Demand Chart Pro(Chart Pro) is part of the Shved Market Analytics System (SMAS . Shved Supply and Demand Chart Pro  is a professional-grade indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to automatically detect and dynamically track institutional Supply and Demand zones directly on your price chart. This indicator is built upon my original   Shved Supply and Demand   indicator, which historically pioneered my development line and earned the trust of tens of thousands of tr
Shved Position Pips Label
Andrey Shvedov
Utilities
Shved Position Pips Label   is a professional utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the real-time floating profit or loss of all your active positions directly on the chart. No more switching to the "Trade" tab at the bottom of the terminal — all crucial information about your running trades is positioned right in front of your eyes next to the current price line! Key Advantages: Smooth Price-Anchored Alignment:   The labels are anchored to the last bar and smoothly slide vertically f
Shved TMA channel pro
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Shved TMA Channel Pro   is a highly accurate professional channel indicator for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, built on a time-tested combination of the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and the mathematical Center of Gravity (CG) algorithm. KEY ADVANTAGE: NO REPAINT Most standard TMA indicators on the market repaint their historical values, erasing old false signals, which makes them completely useless for live trading on real accounts. Our indicator   Shved TMA Channel Pro   is fully optimized an
Shved Supply and Demand cluster profile
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS). Identifies areas of maximum Supply and Demand zone density and confluence, providing deeper market insight as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem. Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a revolutionary, high-performance visualization tool designed to map market volume density and supply/demand zone clusters, created by a professional trader for traders. The Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a core component and the analytical hear
Shved Supply and Demand structure engine
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Shved Structure Engine Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS) Shved Structure Engine is a professional market structure analysis module designed to automatically build dynamic market channels based on Supply & Demand technology. Unlike traditional channel indicators that rely on moving averages, regression lines, or price extremes, Structure Engine analyzes market structure and automatically generates adaptive channels that reflect changing market conditions. Using proprietary market st
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review