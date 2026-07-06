Shved Supply and Demand MTF Sidebar

The indicator MTF Sidebar is part of the of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS).





About the Creator and Algorithm Uniqueness:

This indicator was designed and developed by the original creator of the very first, now classic, Shved Supply and Demand indicator, which has earned the trust of thousands of traders worldwide. The current MTF Sidebar is the result of over 4 years of continuous research, rigorous live-account testing, and meticulous mathematical optimization of the key level search algorithm.

Unlike the vast majority of generic indicators that plot zones using simple fractals, standard ZigZag peaks, or ATR thresholds, the Shved product family is built on a unique, proprietary price pattern model. The algorithm evaluates the structure of price action with high accuracy:

The height and momentum ratio of the left and right legs of the pattern (legs).

The exact mathematical width and height of the base consolidation (base).

The speed and momentum of the price exit from the formed range.

Thanks to this highly scientific approach, the Sidebar identifies exceptionally strong levels protected by large institutional order flow, which is proven by their highly stable reaction across any trading instruments.

Key Advantages & Trading Opportunities:

Unique Bidirectional MTF Engine: Unlike most indicators that can only show higher timeframes on lower ones, this sidebar works both ways. While on a 1-minute chart (M1), you can monitor M15 or H1 zones, and while on an hourly chart (H1), you can instantly track the emergence of fresh reversal zones on lower timeframes (M15, M30), gaining highly precise entry points.

Smart Clustering (Zone Merging): The sidebar automatically scans price gaps. If zones of different timeframes overlap by price, they are automatically merged into a single neat block indicating the strength of the level (e.g., 3TF M15-M30-H1).

Micro-Histogram Density (Left Steps): This is a unique visual feature. Each merged block is divided vertically into internal price steps. To the left of the main block, steps of varying widths are drawn: the wider the step, the more timeframes confirm that specific narrow price range.

Gradient Level Strength Shading: The more timeframes overlap at one level, the more saturated and brighter the block's fill color is (from very pale to deep green/maroon). This allows you to instantly evaluate the strength of support or resistance.

Smooth Dynamic Price-Anchoring: The Sidebar panel is anchored to the current candle. It smoothly slides vertically following the market, and when scrolling the chart history, it moves to the right along with the candles, never overlapping historical bars.

High Performance & No Lag: Calculating patterns across 15 timeframes in the background is a heavy task. The Sidebar performs calculations strictly once per 1.0 second (1000 ms). This preserves immediate responsiveness and completely smooth MT5 performance even on low-end computers.

Main Indicator Settings (Inputs):