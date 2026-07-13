Shved Supply and Demand MTF sidebar mt4

The indicator MTF Sidebar is part of the of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS).

Collects and synchronizes multi-timeframe market data, providing a comprehensive overview as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem.


About the Creator and Algorithm Uniqueness:

This indicator was designed and developed by the original creator of the very first, now classic,  Shved Supply and Demand indicator, which has earned the trust of thousands of traders worldwide. The current MTF Sidebar for MT4 is the result of  over 4 years of continuous research, rigorous live-account testing, and meticulous mathematical optimization of the key level search algorithm.

Unlike the vast majority of generic indicators that plot zones using simple fractals, standard ZigZag peaks, or ATR thresholds, the  Shved product family is built on a unique, proprietary price pattern model. The algorithm evaluates the structure of price action with high accuracy:

  • The height and momentum ratio of the left and right legs of the pattern (legs).

  • The exact mathematical width and height of the base consolidation (base).

  • The speed and momentum of the price exit from the formed range.

Thanks to this highly scientific approach, the Sidebar identifies exceptionally strong levels protected by large institutional order flow, which is proven by their highly stable reaction across any trading instruments.

Key Advantages & Trading Opportunities:

  • Unique Bidirectional MTF Engine: Unlike most indicators that can only show higher timeframes on lower ones, this sidebar works both ways. While on a 1-minute chart (M1), you can monitor M15 or H1 zones, and while on an hourly chart (H1), you can instantly track the emergence of fresh reversal zones on lower timeframes (M15, M30), gaining highly precise entry points.

  • Smart Clustering (Zone Merging): The sidebar automatically scans price gaps. If zones of different timeframes overlap by price, they are automatically merged into a single neat block indicating the strength of the level (e.g., 3TF M15-M30-H1).

  • Micro-Histogram Density (Left Steps): This is a unique visual feature. Each merged block is divided vertically into internal price steps. To the left of the main block, steps of varying widths are drawn: the wider the step, the more timeframes confirm that specific narrow price range.

  • Gradient Level Strength Shading: The more timeframes overlap at one level, the more saturated and brighter the block's fill color is (from very pale to deep green/maroon). This allows you to instantly evaluate the strength of support or resistance.

  • Smooth Dynamic Price-Anchoring: The Sidebar panel is anchored to the current candle. It smoothly slides vertically following the market, and when scrolling the chart history, it moves to the right along with the candles, never overlapping historical bars.

  • High Performance & No Lag: The Sidebar performs calculations strictly once per 1.0 second (1000 ms) and optimizes memory usage by directly reading candle times without full array re-indexing. This preserves immediate responsiveness and completely smooth MT4 performance even on low-end computers.

Main Indicator Settings (Inputs):

  • Timeframes: Individual toggles (true/false) for all standard MT4 timeframes from M1 to MN1.

  • Sidebar Offset Px / Width Px: Customize the horizontal gap of the sidebar from the last candle and the width of its blocks (in pixels).

  • Cluster Threshold Pts: The maximum distance in points at which close zones will automatically merge into a single cluster.

  • Hist Gap Px / Step Px: Settings for the gap and step width of the micro-histogram to the left of the main box.

  • Sub-Rows: The number of internal price steps to detail each block (from 3 to 20).

  • Zone Colors: Full customization of border colors for support and resistance zones.


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Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
MTF Supply Demand Zones
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals. You will be able to see ho
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels. The original technique was not taken from the internet, and it
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2251)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
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ShvedSupDem Pro Zone
Andrey Shvedov
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Part of the Shved Market Analytics System (SMAS). ShvedSupDem Pro Zone(Chart Pro) is one of the core modules of the SMAS ecosystem—a professional market analysis system built around supply and demand, market structure, and multi-timeframe confirmation. ShvedSupDem Pro Zone(Chart Pro) is a professional indicator for automated drawing of Supply and Demand zones directly on the chart of the MetaTrader 4 terminal. The indicator automatically identifies and plots key market imbalance areas where
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
Utilities
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
Shved Position Pips Label mt4
Andrey Shvedov
Utilities
Shved Position Pips Label MT4   is a professional utility indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal that displays the real-time floating profit or loss of all your active orders directly on the chart. No more switching to the "Trade" tab — all the crucial information is positioned right in front of your eyes next to the current price line! Key Advantages: Smooth Price-Anchored Alignment:   The labels are anchored to the last bar and smoothly slide vertically following the market. When scrolling th
Shved TMA channel pro mt4
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Shved TMA Channel Pro   is a highly accurate professional channel indicator built on a time-tested combination of the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and the mathematical Center of Gravity (CG) algorithm. KEY ADVANTAGE: NO REPAINT Most standard TMA indicators on the market repaint their historical values, erasing old false signals, which makes them completely useless for live trading on real accounts. Our indicator   Shved TMA Channel Pro   is fully optimized and rewritten so that its lines  
Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile mt4
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS). Identifies areas of maximum Supply and Demand zone density and confluence, providing deeper market insight as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem. Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a revolutionary, high-performance visualization tool designed to map market volume density and supply/demand zone clusters, created by a professional trader for traders. The Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a core component and the analytical h
Shved Supply and Demand structure engine mt4
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Shved Structure Engine Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS) Shved Structure Engine   is a professional market structure analysis module designed to automatically build dynamic market channels based on   Supply & Demand   technology. Unlike traditional channel indicators that rely on moving averages, regression lines, or price extremes,   Structure Engine   analyzes market structure and automatically generates adaptive channels that reflect changing market conditions. Using proprietary
Shved Supply and Demand Chart Pro
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
The indicator Shved Supply and Demand Chart Pro(Chart Pro) is part of the Shved Market Analytics System (SMAS . Shved Supply and Demand Chart Pro  is a professional-grade indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to automatically detect and dynamically track institutional Supply and Demand zones directly on your price chart. This indicator is built upon my original   Shved Supply and Demand   indicator, which historically pioneered my development line and earned the trust of tens of thousands of tr
Shved Position Pips Label
Andrey Shvedov
Utilities
Shved Position Pips Label   is a professional utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the real-time floating profit or loss of all your active positions directly on the chart. No more switching to the "Trade" tab at the bottom of the terminal — all crucial information about your running trades is positioned right in front of your eyes next to the current price line! Key Advantages: Smooth Price-Anchored Alignment:   The labels are anchored to the last bar and smoothly slide vertically f
Shved Supply and Demand MTF Sidebar
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
The indicator MTF Sidebar is part of the  of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS). Collects and synchronizes multi-timeframe market data, providing a comprehensive overview as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem. About the Creator and Algorithm Uniqueness: This indicator was designed and developed by the original creator of the very first, now classic,   Shved Supply and Demand   indicator, which has earned the trust of thousands of traders worldwide. The current MTF Sidebar is the result
Shved TMA channel pro
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Shved TMA Channel Pro   is a highly accurate professional channel indicator for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, built on a time-tested combination of the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and the mathematical Center of Gravity (CG) algorithm. KEY ADVANTAGE: NO REPAINT Most standard TMA indicators on the market repaint their historical values, erasing old false signals, which makes them completely useless for live trading on real accounts. Our indicator   Shved TMA Channel Pro   is fully optimized an
Shved Supply and Demand cluster profile
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS). Identifies areas of maximum Supply and Demand zone density and confluence, providing deeper market insight as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem. Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a revolutionary, high-performance visualization tool designed to map market volume density and supply/demand zone clusters, created by a professional trader for traders. The Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a core component and the analytical hear
Shved Supply and Demand structure engine
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Shved Structure Engine Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS) Shved Structure Engine is a professional market structure analysis module designed to automatically build dynamic market channels based on Supply & Demand technology. Unlike traditional channel indicators that rely on moving averages, regression lines, or price extremes, Structure Engine analyzes market structure and automatically generates adaptive channels that reflect changing market conditions. Using proprietary market st
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