ICT Mtf CRT Signals and Setup Zones

A tool that detects setup patterns built on higher-timeframe CRT (Candle Range Theory): the two-candle sweep-and-reclaim pattern that takes liquidity, closes back inside the range, and leaves the opposite side untouched as a defined target.

Sweep, reclaim, target — the whole CRT story on one chart: higher- timeframe direction, the untouched target level, and execution- timeframe entry zones (Order Block / FVG / inverse FVG) generated inside the manipulation candle, managed by a bias engine that tracks confirmations and invalidations for you.

Launch pricing: $30 for the first 10 copies. The price then rises in steps ($40, then $49 regular) — early buyers get the lowest price.

How it works

C1 defines the range. C2 sweeps the C1 low (or high) by wick, closes back inside, and leaves the opposite side of the range untouched as the target.

A sweep-depth filter (sweep size relative to the C1 range) controls signal quality per timeframe. Each timeframe has two thresholds, and which one applies depends on the C2 candle color: one threshold for a C2 that closes in the signal direction, and a separate (typically stricter) threshold that allows an opposite-color C2 when the sweep is deep enough.

All detection is calculated on closed bars only. Signals do not repaint.

Three layers on one chart

Upper TF 1 (default H1) and Upper TF 2 (default H4): CRT signs, C1 range box, high/low target lines with labels.

Execution (chart timeframe): entry signs intended for scalping. Filtering by the bias of one or both upper timeframes is built in. Taking only the signs that appear inside the discount/premium zones and agree with the higher-timeframe bias is recommended.

Bias engine

Each upper timeframe keeps a directional bias: set by the latest CRT, flipped when the C2 extreme is touched, and re-flipped when the structural swing that caused the flip is broken. Current bias for both timeframes is shown in the corner.

Entry zones

When an upper-TF CRT appears, the indicator scans inside C2 on the execution timeframe and draws Order Blocks, FVGs and inverse FVGs.

Zones are limited to the discount/premium half of the recovery leg, invalidated zones are removed, and overlapping zones keep the better price. Each zone is labeled with its timeframe.

Alerts

Popup, sound and push notification on new CRT confirmation.

Inputs

Independent controls per layer: timeframe, sweep-ratio quality filters, colors, zone types (OB / FVG / iFVG), fill style, labels.

Notes

Works on any symbol and timeframe. Designed and tested on Gold (XAUUSD).

No DLL. Closed-bar logic, no repainting.

Try the free demo in the Strategy Tester to see how the signals, zones and bias behave on your own symbols and history before you buy.

Recommended companion (free)

We recommend using this indicator together with our free "ICT Killzones and Liquidity Levels". It marks the session killzones and the previous day / previous week highs and lows. CRT setups where C2 sweeps one of those liquidity levels during a killzone tend to be the higher-quality ones — the free tool gives you the map of time and liquidity, this tool gives you the trigger.

Free download: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183508



Protect the account you trade it on

An entry tool tells you when to get in. It doesn't stop one bad day from taking the account down. Prop Firm Daily Drawdown Guard records the numbers prop firms fail you on — worst floating loss, daily loss, intraday equity drawdown — and can close everything once when a daily limit is hit. No lockout: re-entry stays your decision.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187588





Find the setup before you work it

This indicator works one chart deep. CRT Setup Scanner works your whole watchlist wide: up to 15 symbols x 3 timeframes, scanned for the strict 2-candle sweep & reclaim — click the lit cell and the chart jumps there, with this indicator ready on it.





https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189266