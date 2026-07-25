ICT Killzones and Liquidity Levels Pro

Know the moment session liquidity is taken — and get a clean, non-repainting sign the instant price reclaims it.

This tool draws the four session killzones (Asian, London, New York, London Close) and plots three families of resting liquidity: previous day high/low (PDH/PDL), previous week high/low (PWH/PWL), and every session's high/low. When a level is swept inside a session and price reclaims it, a buy/sell sign prints on the next bar, and an alert names the level, the price, and the session.

What makes it different:
• Sweep-and-reclaim signs on the levels that matter — PDH/PDL, PWH/PWL, and every session's high/low.
• Choose how a sweep is confirmed — three selectable confirmation methods, tuned to your style.
• Higher-timeframe sweep detection — judge sweeps on a higher timeframe while you execute on a lower one.

• No repaint — every sweep and reclaim is evaluated on closed bars only.
• Session-gated signals, 4-channel alerts (popup / sound / push / mail), DLL-free.

Best on XAUUSD (Gold) and major FX pairs, M5–M15. The free "ICT Killzones and Liquidity Levels" indicator shows the map; this Pro version signs the setup.

Launch price: $39 for the first 10 copies. The price will increase to $49, then $69, as reviews come in.

Please verify the non-repaint behaviour yourself on the free Strategy Tester demo. This tool structures your execution around liquidity; it does not predict the market.

Disclaimer: This tool is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Trade the sweeps. Guard the account.


Killzone Liquidity Pro signs your entries. Prop Firm Daily Drawdown Guard watches the other side of the trade: your daily drawdown. It journals every day's worst floating loss and can close all positions once when your daily limit is hit — no lockout, restart-proof, CSV journal included.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187588


Also from us: CRT Setup Scanner

Killzone Liquidity Pro watches this chart's sessions and levels. CRT Setup Scanner watches everything else: up to 15 symbols x 3 timeframes for 2-candle sweep & reclaim setups, one alert per fresh signal, click-to-open grid, no repaint.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189266

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