ICT Killzones and Liquidity Levels is a clean chart tool that marks the main ICT killzones and key liquidity levels directly on your chart. It is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts and ICT-style price action and want a simple, non-repainting reference on the chart.

The indicator draws the Asian, London, New York and London Close killzones as boxes based on the session high and low. A vertical line marks the start of each killzone for the current day, so you can see when each session begins. Killzone times are based on the GMT+2/+3 broker server time used by most brokers, and a summer/winter GMT input lets you align the times with any broker, including GMT0 and other offsets.

It also plots key liquidity levels: the previous day high and low (PDH/PDL) and the previous week high and low (PWH/PWL). High levels are labeled as BSL (buy side liquidity) and low levels as SSL (sell side liquidity), which helps you read where resting liquidity may sit above and below price. All levels use confirmed closed values, so they do not repaint.

A small on-chart panel lets you toggle the killzones, the previous day levels and the previous week levels on or off with a single click, keeping your chart clean.

Features

Asian, London, New York and London Close killzones as session boxes

Vertical line at the start of each killzone for the current day

Summer/winter broker GMT input for correct session times on any broker

Previous day high/low (PDH/PDL) with BSL/SSL labels

Previous week high/low (PWH/PWL) with BSL/SSL labels

Non-repainting levels based on confirmed values

On-chart panel to show or hide each group

Adjustable colors, line style and panel position

Lightweight, works on Forex, metals, indices and other symbols

This indicator is an analysis and chart-marking tool. It does not send trade signals and does not place orders. All trading decisions remain with the trader.





The free killzones and liquidity levels above are your map.

They don't call the setup for you — the paid indicator does.





If you work sessions, these go with it:

Which session level usually gets swept, and which just breaks — measured:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189671





Killzones, liquidity levels and sweep signals (the paid version of this tool):

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187439





When a sweep does not reclaim and price keeps going:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189540





ICT Mtf CRT — Signals and Setup Zones:

- Multi-timeframe CRT sweep & reclaim signals, read on closed candles (non-repaint)

- A bias engine that tracks the CRT origin and structure flips

- OB / FVG / iFVG entry zones drawn automatically inside the CRT range

- Built to work directly on top of the killzones and liquidity this free tool shows





https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/184397