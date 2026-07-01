Professional Trend ADX

Professional Trend ADX is a powerful trend strength indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines the classic ADX with an intuitive Power/Volume visualization. Instead of displaying trend strength in a separate indicator window, the ADX line and Power bars are drawn directly on the main chart. This allows traders to identify trend development, trend continuation, and weakening momentum much faster.

The indicator is especially designed for intraday traders, scalpers, and day traders who want to evaluate market strength at a glance without switching between multiple indicators.

Recommended Timeframe

Recommended: M5 to M30

Trend ADX Professional was specifically developed for short-term market analysis and delivers its best performance on 5-minute to 30-minute charts.

Higher timeframes are supported, but the indicator provides its greatest value for intraday trading.

How It Works

The indicator consists of three main components:

ADX Trend Line

The orange ADX line represents the current trend strength.

Rising line = Trend strength is increasing

Falling line = Trend strength is weakening

Independent of bullish or bearish direction

Power / Volume Bars

The histogram visualizes current buying and selling pressure.

Green Bars

Buyers are dominating

Increasing buying pressure

Red Bars

Sellers are dominating

Increasing selling pressure

The larger the bars, the stronger the current market momentum.

Daily-Based Calculation

The indicator works on a daily calculation basis.

The Zero Line is automatically recalculated at the beginning of every new trading day according to the broker's server time.

The starting reference is always the Open price of the current Daily candle (D1 Open) provided by the broker.

This means every trading day starts with a completely new reference point, allowing trend strength and market power to be analyzed independently from the previous trading day.

Important:

The daily reset is not based on the user's local time, but exclusively on the broker's server time and the opening of the broker's current D1 candle.

ADX displayed directly on the main chart

Trend strength and market momentum visible simultaneously

Daily reset for clean intraday analysis

No connection of the ADX line or Zero Line between trading days

Clean visualization without a separate indicator window

Optimized for fast discretionary trading

Designed specifically for short-term trend analysis

ADX

ADX Period

AdvantagesSettings

Defines the calculation period of the ADX line.

Show ADX

Enable or disable the ADX line.

ADX Color

Sets the color of the ADX line.

ADX Line Width

Adjusts the thickness of the ADX line.

ADX Size

Scales the ADX line relative to the Power bars.

Minimum value: 0.1

Bars

Bar Length

Controls the height of the Power/Volume bars.

Default: 24.0

Positive Bar Color

Color of the bullish (buying pressure) bars.

Negative Bar Color

Color of the bearish (selling pressure) bars.

Display

ADX + Bars Behind/In Front of Chart

Choose whether the ADX line and Power bars are displayed behind or in front of the price chart.

Previous Trading Days

Defines how many previous trading days are displayed.

Default:

Current trading day + 2 previous trading days

Daily Start

Daily Start Line Color

Color of the vertical daily start marker.

Default: Purple

Daily Start Line Length

Adjusts the length of the vertical daily start line.

The ADX line and Power bars are updated only after a candle has closed , preventing continuous recalculation during live ticks. This provides a smoother visual experience and significantly improves performance.

, preventing continuous recalculation during live ticks. This provides a smoother visual experience and significantly improves performance. The ADX line and the Zero Line are intentionally interrupted at the end of each trading day and are not connected to the following trading day , making each day's analysis completely independent.

and are , making each day's analysis completely independent. The indicator has been optimized for maximum performance and processes only the selected number of recent trading days.

NotesSummary

Trend ADX Professional is designed for traders who want to analyze trend strength and market momentum directly on the main chart in a clean and intuitive way. By combining the classic ADX with a unique Power/Volume visualization and a broker-based daily reset, it offers a practical solution for identifying high-quality trading opportunities—especially on M5 to M30 intraday charts.