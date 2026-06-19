Volumeshadow

Volumeshadow – CVD Divergence Indicator

Volumeshadow visualizes the Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) directly on the price chart and provides an instant view of the balance between buyers and sellers. The CVD is displayed as colored shadow bodies on each candle, allowing potential CVD divergences to be identified.

The indicator is based on tick volume and offers Forex and CFD traders in particular an effective way to analyze order flow-like market activity.

Highlights

• CVD displayed directly on the main chart – no separate window required
• Early identification of CVD divergences
• Tick volume based – ideal for Forex and CFD traders
• Daily CVD reset
• Calculated exclusively on closed candles – no repainting
• Clean and unobtrusive visualization for efficient market analysis

My Personal Interpretation of the Indicator as a Simple Example

(The 5-minute chart is my preferred timeframe.)

Bearish Divergences

Price: Equal High
CVD: Clear Higher High

or

Price: Lower High
CVD: Equal High / Higher High

Personal Interpretation: Despite increasing or persistent buying strength, the market fails to form a new high or even forms a lower high. Buying strength is being absorbed.

Bullish Divergences

Price: Equal Low
CVD: Clear Lower Low

or

Price: Higher Low
CVD: Equal Low / Lower Low

Personal Interpretation: Despite increasing or persistent selling strength, the market fails to form a new low or even forms a higher low. Selling strength is being absorbed.

Note

CVD divergences can serve as an additional filter for trading decisions. Identifying buying or selling absorption may help traders avoid taking positions against the prevailing absorption and reduce the likelihood of unfavorable entries. If no clean and clear divergence is present, I personally interpret this as a healthy market.

All screenshots were taken over the past days and weeks and show examples from EUR/USD, S&P 500, US100, and Gold on the 5-minute chart.

The CVD divergences shown in the product images have been manually identified and marked and are provided for demonstration purposes only. Volumeshadow does not automatically detect or highlight divergences. The interpretation and identification of potential divergences are left entirely to the trader.


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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