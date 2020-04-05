Amazing AI Trading Cent Account

Amazing XAU EA for Cent Account

Overview

Amazing XAU EA for Cent Account is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on Cent Accounts. It combines multiple entry strategies, intelligent pyramiding, and advanced risk management to provide a structured and configurable trading approach.

Although optimized for XAU/USD, the EA can also be configured for other symbols supported by your MT5 broker.

Main Features

Trading Modes

  • Signal-based trading

  • Grid trading

  • Intelligent pyramiding

Entry Strategies

The EA offers multiple configurable entry methods, including:

  • Technical indicator signals

  • Price movement entries

  • Price action confirmation

  • Independent Buy and Sell conditions

Risk Management

Multiple money management options are available:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Risk percentage

  • Balance-based lot calculation

  • Maximum exposure protection

  • Automatic position control

Pyramiding System

The built-in 10-step pyramiding system allows positions to be expanded in a controlled manner with:

  • Individual lot sizes for each level

  • Dynamic distance calculation

  • Risk-controlled scaling

  • Automatic emergency position closure

Exit Methods

The EA includes several independent exit options:

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Profit target

  • Trailing Stop

  • Time-based exit

  • Global Trailing Stop

  • Maximum profit and maximum loss protection

Market Filters

To improve trade selection, the EA supports:

  • EMA 34/89 trend filter

  • RSI confirmation

  • Volume confirmation

  • Trading session filter

  • Weekday filter

Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Recommended Symbol: XAU/USD

  • Compatible Symbols: Any MT5-supported symbol

  • Version: 23.00

  • Account Type: Cent and Standard MT5 accounts

Advantages

  • Multiple configurable entry methods

  • Independent Buy and Sell logic

  • Professional pyramiding system

  • Flexible money management

  • Multiple exit techniques

  • Advanced market filters

  • Easy-to-configure settings

  • Suitable for both new and experienced traders

Summary

Amazing XAU EA for Cent Account is a flexible trading solution that combines configurable entry strategies, structured position management, and comprehensive risk controls in a single Expert Advisor. Its modular design allows traders to customize the trading approach according to their preferences while maintaining disciplined trade management.

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4.43 (130)
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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5 (8)
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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