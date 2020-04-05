Amazing AI Trading Cent Account

Amazing XAU EA for Cent Account

Overview

Amazing XAU EA for Cent Account is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on Cent Accounts. It combines multiple entry strategies, intelligent pyramiding, and advanced risk management to provide a structured and configurable trading approach.

Although optimized for XAU/USD, the EA can also be configured for other symbols supported by your MT5 broker.

Main Features

Trading Modes

Signal-based trading

Grid trading

Intelligent pyramiding

Entry Strategies

The EA offers multiple configurable entry methods, including:

Technical indicator signals

Price movement entries

Price action confirmation

Independent Buy and Sell conditions

Risk Management

Multiple money management options are available:

Fixed lot size

Risk percentage

Balance-based lot calculation

Maximum exposure protection

Automatic position control

Pyramiding System

The built-in 10-step pyramiding system allows positions to be expanded in a controlled manner with:

Individual lot sizes for each level

Dynamic distance calculation

Risk-controlled scaling

Automatic emergency position closure

Exit Methods

The EA includes several independent exit options:

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Profit target

Trailing Stop

Time-based exit

Global Trailing Stop

Maximum profit and maximum loss protection

Market Filters

To improve trade selection, the EA supports:

EMA 34/89 trend filter

RSI confirmation

Volume confirmation

Trading session filter

Weekday filter

Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbol: XAU/USD

Compatible Symbols: Any MT5-supported symbol

Version: 23.00

Account Type: Cent and Standard MT5 accounts

Advantages

Multiple configurable entry methods

Independent Buy and Sell logic

Professional pyramiding system

Flexible money management

Multiple exit techniques

Advanced market filters

Easy-to-configure settings

Suitable for both new and experienced traders

Summary

Amazing XAU EA for Cent Account is a flexible trading solution that combines configurable entry strategies, structured position management, and comprehensive risk controls in a single Expert Advisor. Its modular design allows traders to customize the trading approach according to their preferences while maintaining disciplined trade management.