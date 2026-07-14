FlatOut Movings Robot

FlatOut Movings Robot: Absolute control of the flat. Confident navigation in the trend.
Indicator strategies based on moving averages have one main nightmare. As soon as the market changes phase, your deposit begins to melt. Classic moving averages generate dozens of false crossovers in a flat. Standard filters are ruthlessly lagging. You sit up at night stressed at the terminal, entering at the very end of the movement.
This software was created to solve a specific problem. The robot continuously scans the chart and reads the market structure like insider info from the order book. It trades equally effectively in a deep sideways market and during powerful trend impulses. The system separates a real breakout from a false breakout into the trading corridor as if with a scalpel.
⏳ Time-tested across eras of market chaos
The mathematical core of the software has been run through decade-long cycles of chaotic price storms replacing one another. The algorithm is designed to withstand any global financial crises and shifts in market eras.
⚡ Impulse Hunter: The robot enters a trade at the point of no return, when the price flies along the vector of least resistance. Entries are so precise that positions usually experience virtually no toxic adverse excursion (drawdown).
🤖 Serial Dominator: The robot knows no chaotic tossing. Its behavior is subject to strict mathematical order. If it catches a wave, it generates a dense, continuous cascade of closed trades. The algorithm stubbornly clings to the trend, building one successful position after another until the market impulse is exhausted. Rare stop-losses are not a tragedy for it, but merely a calibration of the sight.
↕️ Two-way order book sweeping: The robot works equally effectively on both Long and Short positions. The number of directions in the report is equivalent. No random manual fitting of parameters to history.
🧱 Iron Grid-strategist: In moments of prolonged flat or false breakouts, it does not cut a position at the slightest drawdown. The robot activates a positional siege mode, deploying an elastic, distributed grid of orders. It coolly absorbs floating risk, keeping margin pressure under total control.
🎯 Cold-blooded Sniper: The software waits for the perfect entry point, ensuring excellent mathematical efficiency and a powerful recovery factor.
🎁 Test the algorithm for free
You are no longer required to live under constant tension in front of the monitor 24/7, burning your nerves and time. The technological solution is completely ready for operation. Stop believing other people's words — test the algorithm on real history.
Grab your deposit protection tool right now!

   1. Click the "Download Demo" button on this Market page.
   2. Open the strategy tester in your terminal and select any historical period.
   3. Run the test and see for yourself how the system filters out market noise.

FAQ:
1) Which pairs is this product configured for?
Technically, this expert advisor (EA) works on any pair and uses default settings. However, this advisor is specifically tailored for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY. This is exactly where it demonstrates its maximum efficiency.
2) Which timeframe is best for launching it?
🦎 Adaptive Chameleon: The timeframe for it is just an optical lens. On lower timeframes (M15, M30, H1), it acts as a high-speed scaler. On higher periods (H2 and H4), it scales up its step, transforming market density into solid, filtered positional decisions. The robot perfectly adapts to candle density, and the broker's intra-candle noise is completely filtered out. So, you can run the product on M15, M30, H1, H2, H4.
3) Which account type is suitable for the advisor?
An account supporting offsetting orders (Hedging) is required, since standard Netting is technically incompatible with the advisor's logic. The best choice would be ECN/Raw account types (for large amounts), Cent (for deposits up to $10,000), or Swap-Free with leverage starting from 1:100.
4) What is the minimum deposit required to start trading?
For one pair, you need $800–1000 on a standard account (or $10 on a cent account). For two or three pairs, the amount increases proportionally: $2K/$3K on a standard account (or $20/$30 on a cent account).
5) What historical drawdown does the advisor have?
The maximum floating equity drawdown in history over 55 years was: 7.08% for EURUSD, 9.31% for GBPUSD, and only 4.17% for USDJPY.
The relative balance drawdown on history fluctuated around 2.27% – 16.95%.
6) Can I ensemble all three currency pairs (different magic numbers)?
Yes, and it is highly reasonable. Simultaneous launch on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY with different Magic Numbers enables the ensembling effect: the pairs trade independently, compensate for each other's drawdowns, and create a stable, diversified trading flow.
7) What settings should be used at the start?
📦 Complete out-of-the-box autonomy: Forget about manual parameter fitting and reading hundreds of pages of manuals. The product is initially optimized for the behavior of key currency pairs. The robot automatically scans the chart, recognizes the pair, and instantly gets to work. Getting started is easy in just a couple of clicks. You only need to attach the advisor to the chart of a recommended pair, select the desired timeframe, and set a unique Magic Number for diversification.
8) How do I understand that the advisor has started working?
It's very simple: a smiley face will smile in the corner of the chart (first, make sure to click the "Allow Algo Trading" button), enable the "Enable: Detailed operational logs" parameter in the settings, and text with the system status will appear right on the screen, while the working logs will start updating in the "Experts" tab (outputting detailed reports once every 1–4 hours).
9) Why are there freezes on the screen when switching timeframes?
📸 Quantum snapshot of the market: Upon initial launch, timeframe change, or connection loss, the terminal will freeze for a short moment to conduct an end-to-end audit of the entire history. The system takes a pause to eliminate any price distortions and deploy a flawless mathematical model for position protection.
10) Why did an order NOT open, but the system accounted for it?
💻 Digital autonomy: The robot's internal mathematics take precedence over market reality. This is a unique protective feature of the advisor. If an order fails to open in reality due to a connection drop or broker slippage, the robot instantly accounts for it virtually in the model's memory. For the robot, strictly preserving the integrity of its mathematical model is more important — it is its main shield against market chaos, for the sake of which the system deliberately allows a minimal technical loss on a single grid. Such a scenario happens extremely rarely, as the robot makes up to 10 attempts to open an order while the price fluctuates near the candle opening.
11) Does the indicator repaint its signals, and what happens if I turn off the computer?
The indicator does not lag and does not repaint its signals. If you turn off the terminal, the advisor will lose nothing: upon restart, it will instantly recalculate the entire mathematical model from the beginning of history based on the Magic Number of your orders. The main danger of turning off the PC is missing the moment the grid closes by take-profit, so it is strictly recommended to use a VPS server.
12) Why does the indicator have no buffers, and at what pace does the product work?
The indicator does not use buffers; instead, it outputs signals via graphical objects (lines, arrows). This eliminates storing useless history in memory and speeds up calculations significantly. 🛡️ Immunity to spikes: At the same time, the product does not update on every tick or inside the bar, but is tied strictly to the opening prices of H1 or H4 candles — this completely protects the algorithm from market noise, false spikes, and slippages.
13) What if the broker sees my targets and triggers a price spike to hunt my positions?
🕶️ Stealth mode: This is completely ruled out thanks to the stealth mode. The robot uses a virtual order algorithm: all real price levels and targets exist exclusively in the advisor's memory and are completely hidden from the broker's server. Hunting your stops is technically impossible, since the broker simply cannot see where exactly the system plans to lock in positions.
14) What if the order grid becomes too large?
🔒 Capital fuse: For this case, a capital fuse is provided — the parameter Risk: Enable grid depth protection. You can strictly limit the maximum number of orders in a grid (for example, no more than 8). If the market goes against the system and the drawdown depth reaches this critical threshold, the robot will automatically shed the load, cutting off risks for the sake of maximum preservation of your main deposit.
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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Experts
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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