SMC Structure Gap Monitor Pro

SMC Structure Gap Monitor Pro

This MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed for traders who want a more complete SMC-style structure workflow, with a cleaner focus on structural breaks, inducement flow, untouched and touched Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and momentum context.

Core idea: instead of showing only isolated structure labels, this version aims to help you read how price is building pressure, where inducement is forming, when sweeps occur, and how momentum is expanding or fading around those areas.

Launch price: this product is being introduced with a promotional launch price. The price may be adjusted in future updates.

Quick Summary

Product type MetaTrader 5 indicator
Main focus Structure flow, inducement, Fair Value Gaps, sweeps, and momentum context
Use style Discretionary chart analysis, review, and EA-oriented buffer reading
Analysis timeframe User-selectable, including current chart timeframe
External DLLs Not required

What Makes This Version Different

If you already know the free SMC Structure Gap Monitor, this Pro version expands that base with a broader structure model. The free edition is useful as a lighter structure and FVG reference. This version adds a deeper workflow around inducement logic, sweep behavior, compression momentum context, more chart controls, more alerts, and a larger set of practical buffers for automation or dashboard use.

Main Features

  • Marks HH, HL, LH and LL structure points.
  • Displays BOS and CHoCH events directly on the chart.
  • Tracks inducement levels and highlights inducement sweeps.
  • Shows structural liquidity sweeps for additional market context.
  • Displays both virgin FVGs and touched FVG remainders.
  • Includes an optional compression momentum panel to help read pressure and release conditions.
  • Offers an optional visual control panel to quickly hide or show key layers.
  • Provides alert options for structure breaks, inducement sweeps, FVG creation, compression release, and confluence conditions.
  • Exposes a broader buffer set for Data Window inspection, iCustom() access, and future Expert Advisor integration.

How It Can Be Used

  • As a cleaner structure map for discretionary SMC-style analysis.
  • To separate untouched imbalances from already tested imbalance remnants.
  • To monitor inducement and sweep behavior around important structural levels.
  • To combine structure reading with momentum compression and release context.
  • As a richer buffer source for Expert Advisors, dashboards, or custom filters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does this indicator open trades?
No. This is an analysis indicator. It does not open, manage, or close trades.

What is the difference between virgin and touched FVGs?
Virgin FVGs are imbalances that remain fully untouched by price. Touched FVGs are zones that have already been tested at least once, but still leave an unfilled remainder worth tracking.

What is the difference between the free and Pro versions?
The free version is centered on core structure and Fair Value Gap monitoring. This version expands that workflow with inducement logic, sweep context, compression momentum, more alerts, and more buffers for advanced use.

Can I use it on different timeframes?
Yes. The analysis timeframe can be selected from the inputs, including the current chart timeframe. Visual results will depend on the symbol, loaded history, and selected timeframe.

Can it be used with an Expert Advisor?
Yes. Buffers can be read from the Data Window or through iCustom() in your own EAs and tools.

Can I simplify the view?
Yes. The indicator is designed so that structure, inducement, sweeps, FVG layers, and momentum context can be shown or hidden depending on the workflow you prefer.

Important Notes

  • This product is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.
  • Chart objects and signals depend on symbol, timeframe, broker feed, and available history.
  • Different brokers may show small visual differences because candle construction, spread behavior, and history depth can vary.
  • Any momentum or confluence reading should be treated as additional context, not as a guaranteed trade signal.
  • Before using it in live decision-making, testing on demo and across several symbols is recommended.

Support and Feedback

If this tool was useful for your workflow, an honest review genuinely helps me continue improving my products and publishing new indicators, scripts, and Expert Advisors for the community.

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