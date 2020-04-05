Smart Entry Manager

Are you tired of marking a perfect zone, waiting hours for confirmation... and then missing the trade because you were not in front of the screen at the exact moment?

Smart Entry Manager was created to solve exactly that problem.

This Expert Advisor is not meant to replace your analysis. Its goal is to help you turn a manual trading idea into an automated, orderly, and disciplined execution process.

You define the zone.
You choose the confirmation.
You decide how risk should be managed.
The EA monitors, validates, and executes according to your rules.

What makes it different?

Unlike many closed EAs, Smart Entry Manager does not force you into a rigid strategy or prebuilt signals.

It is built for traders who work with:

  • Smart Money Concepts
  • manual trading zones
  • structural confirmations
  • price action
  • lower-timeframe validations

In other words: you keep trading with your own judgment, but stop depending on sitting in front of the chart for hours waiting for the exact moment.

Main features

  • manual management of trading zones
  • saved setup persistence
  • configurable structural confirmation
  • configurable entry timeframe
  • spread filter
  • invalidation line
  • multiple Stop Loss construction methods
  • extra Stop Loss buffer
  • Take Profit by fixed price or risk-reward
  • configurable break-even
  • configurable partial close
  • visual panel for a cleaner and more comfortable workflow

Who is it for?

Smart Entry Manager is built for traders who already know how to analyze the market, but want to improve execution, reduce timing mistakes, and stop missing opportunities just because they were not present at the exact moment.

Important

This Expert Advisor does not generate signals on its own and does not replace market reading.
Its purpose is to automate the activation and management of a trading idea that you have already defined in advance.

Smart Entry Manager is currently in its early launch stage, so its value may be adjusted as adoption grows and new improvements are added.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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