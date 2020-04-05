Are you tired of marking a perfect zone, waiting hours for confirmation... and then missing the trade because you were not in front of the screen at the exact moment?

Smart Entry Manager was created to solve exactly that problem.

This Expert Advisor is not meant to replace your analysis. Its goal is to help you turn a manual trading idea into an automated, orderly, and disciplined execution process.

You define the zone.

You choose the confirmation.

You decide how risk should be managed.

The EA monitors, validates, and executes according to your rules.

What makes it different?

Unlike many closed EAs, Smart Entry Manager does not force you into a rigid strategy or prebuilt signals.

It is built for traders who work with:

Smart Money Concepts

manual trading zones

structural confirmations

price action

lower-timeframe validations

In other words: you keep trading with your own judgment, but stop depending on sitting in front of the chart for hours waiting for the exact moment.

Main features

manual management of trading zones

saved setup persistence

configurable structural confirmation

configurable entry timeframe

spread filter

invalidation line

multiple Stop Loss construction methods

extra Stop Loss buffer

Take Profit by fixed price or risk-reward

configurable break-even

configurable partial close

visual panel for a cleaner and more comfortable workflow

Who is it for?

Smart Entry Manager is built for traders who already know how to analyze the market, but want to improve execution, reduce timing mistakes, and stop missing opportunities just because they were not present at the exact moment.

Important

This Expert Advisor does not generate signals on its own and does not replace market reading.

Its purpose is to automate the activation and management of a trading idea that you have already defined in advance.

Smart Entry Manager is currently in its early launch stage, so its value may be adjusted as adoption grows and new improvements are added.