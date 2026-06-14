SMC Inducement Flow

SMC Inducement Flow is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to visualize market structure, inducement sweeps, Fair Value Gaps and compression momentum in one clean workflow.

Core idea: the indicator helps traders follow structural flow by marking BOS and CHoCH events, tracking active inducement levels, highlighting sweep behavior and exposing useful buffers for discretionary analysis or EA development.

Launch price: this product is published with an introductory promotional price. The price may be adjusted in future updates.

Quick Summary

Product type MetaTrader 5 indicator
Main focus SMC-style structure, inducement sweeps, FVG context and compression momentum
Trading style Discretionary structure analysis, confirmation workflow and EA signal integration
Visual mode Main chart structure objects plus optional compression momentum subwindow
Analysis timeframe Current chart by default, with optional multi-timeframe analysis such as M15 or M1 on an H1 chart
External DLLs Not required

What the Indicator Does

  • Marks BOS and CHoCH events from confirmed structural levels.
  • Displays HH, HL, LH and LL structure points when enabled.
  • Tracks active IND levels and marks inducement sweep events.
  • Shows complete, incomplete and filled Fair Value Gap states.
  • Includes an optional compression momentum histogram enabled by default.
  • Allows a selected analysis timeframe while attached to a different visible chart timeframe.
  • Exposes practical buffers for Expert Advisors, scanners or custom dashboards.

Main Features

  • Structure flow: BOS, CHoCH, HH, HL, LH and LL objects on the main chart.
  • Inducement logic: active IND levels, sweep marks and dedicated sweep buffer.
  • Timeframe labels: BOS and CHoCH labels append the chart timeframe by default, such as BOS_15M or Choch_1H.
  • FVG context: buffers for bullish and bearish FVG top/bottom levels, incomplete states and filled events.
  • Compression momentum: optional histogram panel for directional pressure, slope, compression state and release events.
  • Multi-timeframe analysis: run one instance on the current chart, or choose a fixed analysis timeframe such as M15 or M1.
  • Multiple instances: combine several timeframes on the same chart, for example H1 visible chart with M15 structure and M1 execution context.
  • Configurable visuals: structure, inducement, sweep, FVG and momentum colors can be adjusted from inputs.
  • Optional alerts: alerts are available but disabled by default, so the first chart load remains quiet.
  • Symbol-friendly objects: internal object names are kept short to improve reliability on symbols with long broker suffixes.

Buffers For Developers

The indicator includes separate buffers for the main structure and momentum events. This makes it easier to connect the tool to Expert Advisors or external analysis workflows.

Structure buffers Bullish BOS, Bearish BOS, Bullish CHoCH, Bearish CHoCH, Structure Bias
Inducement buffers IND sweep direction and active inducement level
FVG buffers Complete, incomplete and filled bullish/bearish FVG states
Momentum buffers Momentum value, direction, slope, compression state and compression release
Confluence buffers Bullish and bearish confluence conditions

Suggested Use

  • Use it as a structure map for discretionary analysis.
  • Use inducement sweeps as a context filter before evaluating continuation or reversal scenarios.
  • Use the compression momentum panel as an additional confirmation layer.
  • Use multi-timeframe instances for top-down workflows, such as M15 structure plus M1 execution context on a higher-timeframe chart.
  • Use the buffers as a starting point for EA development or custom signal research.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the indicator open trades?
No. This is an analytical indicator. It does not open, manage or close trades.

Can it be used on different symbols?
Yes. It is designed to work across different symbols, including forex, metals and index CFD symbols. Broker feeds, symbol suffixes and session behavior can still affect the exact visual result.

Can I choose a different analysis timeframe?
Yes. By default the indicator uses the current chart timeframe, but you can select another analysis timeframe from the inputs. This allows several instances on one chart, such as M15 and M1 structure overlays while viewing H1.

Can I use it with an Expert Advisor?
Yes. The indicator exposes buffers for BOS, CHoCH, inducement sweeps, FVG states, structure bias, momentum and confluence conditions. Always validate buffer logic carefully before using it in automated trading.

Are alerts enabled by default?
No. Alerts are available but disabled by default. You can enable only the alert types that match your workflow.

Is profitability guaranteed?
No. This indicator provides analytical information only. Trading results depend on market conditions, broker data, execution, risk management and the user's own decisions.

Important Notes

  • This product is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.
  • Signals and objects depend on the selected symbol, timeframe, broker feed and available history.
  • When using a different analysis timeframe, indicator buffers are mapped to the visible chart bars for Data Window and EA compatibility.
  • Historical structure can look different from live chart behavior while the current candle is still forming.
  • Before using it in a live workflow, testing on a demo account and across several symbols is recommended.
  • If you connect the buffers to an EA, validate the logic in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on demo first.

Support and Feedback

If this tool was useful for your workflow, an honest review genuinely helps me continue improving my products and publishing new indicators, scripts, and Expert Advisors for the community.

Support note: when reporting a question or issue, it helps to include the symbol, timeframe, broker/server context, relevant input changes and a screenshot of the chart or Data Window.

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