Breakout Bandit

Breakout Bandit is an intraday MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor focused on structure breakouts on US100-style index symbols, with fixed M15 logic, built-in profiles and integrated risk control.

Core idea: Breakout Bandit looks for selective breakouts around relevant swing areas and uses candlestick confirmation to filter entries. It is not designed to overtrade, but to operate with a structured, clear and configurable logic.

Launch price: this product is published with an introductory promotional price. The price may be adjusted in future updates.

Quick Summary

Target market US100 / NASDAQ CFD style symbols or equivalent broker variants
Signal timeframe Fixed internally to M15
Trading style Intraday, based on breakout + candlestick confirmation
Included profiles Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive and Custom mode
External DLLs Not required

What the EA Does

  • Detects breakout areas around local swing structure.
  • Filters entries with engulfing and pin bar confirmations.
  • Allows an optional re-entry when price makes a controlled retracement.
  • Includes exit management based on risk/reward logic.
  • Uses a daily drawdown guard to block new entries after reaching the configured limit.
  • Displays a compact visual panel with the active profile and key parameters.

Built-In Profiles

Conservative Lower internal pressure and lower exposure.
Balanced Intermediate configuration for a more representative first experience of the system.
Aggressive More active profile with higher variability and stronger risk pressure.
Custom Allows manual adjustment of the available parameters.

Main Features

  • Fixed M15 logic: signal calculations remain on M15 even if the EA is attached to a different visible chart timeframe.
  • Configurable session: trading hours can be adjusted through inputs.
  • Risk control: main trade risk, re-entry risk and daily drawdown protection.
  • Exit management: partial or full exit logic based on RR targets.
  • Clean visual layout: optional compact panel and minimal chart objects to avoid clutter.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Breakout Bandit work?
It monitors M15 candles, detects possible breakout opportunities around relevant swings, and validates entries with engulfing or pin bar confirmation. Trades are then managed with internal exit rules and an optional re-entry model.

Which broker was used for the main tests?
The main reference backtests for this product were run using FTMO historical data. Results can differ significantly on other brokers due to spread, symbol specification, session feed and price delivery differences.

Can it be used on any timeframe?
The EA can be attached to different chart timeframes for display, but its signal logic works internally on M15.

Is profitability guaranteed?
No. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profitability. Performance depends on broker conditions, spreads, execution quality, market regime and the selected configuration.

Was it designed specifically for prop firms?
No. It was not created or marketed as a prop-firm-specific solution. If you want to evaluate it under funded account rules, it should be tested carefully under your own broker conditions and risk limits.

Can I change the parameters manually?
Yes. In addition to the built-in profiles, Custom mode lets you adjust the parameters manually.

Important Notes

  • Any results shown in backtests are Strategy Tester results and should not be interpreted as live trading results.
  • System behavior may change between brokers even when using the same base symbol family.
  • For non-hedging account types, some trade management behaviors may be simplified automatically to maintain platform compatibility.
  • Before using it on a live account, testing in demo or in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester is recommended.

Support and Feedback

If this tool was useful for your workflow, an honest review genuinely helps me continue improving my products and publishing new indicators, scripts, and Expert Advisors for the community.

Support note: when reporting a question or issue, it helps to include the symbol used, broker name, selected profile and a screenshot of the MetaTrader 5 Journal tab.

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