SMC Structure Gap Monitor Pro for MT4

SMC Structure Gap Monitor Pro

This MetaTrader 4 indicator is designed for traders who want a more complete SMC-style structure workflow, with a cleaner focus on structural breaks, inducement flow, untouched and touched Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and momentum context.

Core idea: instead of showing only isolated structure labels, this version aims to help you read how price is building pressure, where inducement is forming, when sweeps occur, and how momentum is expanding or fading around those areas.

Launch price: this product is being introduced with a promotional launch price. The price may be adjusted in future updates.

Quick Summary

Product type MetaTrader 4 indicator
Main focus Structure flow, inducement, Fair Value Gaps, sweeps, and momentum context
Use style Discretionary chart analysis, review, and EA-oriented buffer reading
Analysis timeframe User-selectable, including current chart timeframe
External DLLs Not required

What Makes This Version Different

If you already know the free SMC Structure Gap Monitor, this Pro version expands that base with a broader structure model. The free edition is useful as a lighter structure and FVG reference. This version adds a deeper workflow around inducement logic, sweep behavior, compression momentum context, more chart controls, more alerts, and a larger set of practical buffers for automation or dashboard use.

Main Features

  • Marks HH, HL, LH and LL structure points.
  • Displays BOS and CHoCH events directly on the chart.
  • Tracks inducement levels and highlights inducement sweeps.
  • Shows structural liquidity sweeps for additional market context.
  • Displays both virgin FVGs and touched FVG remainders.
  • Includes an optional compression momentum panel to help read pressure and release conditions.
  • Offers an optional visual control panel to quickly hide or show key layers.
  • Provides alert options for structure breaks, inducement sweeps, FVG creation, compression release, and confluence conditions.
  • Exposes a broader buffer set for Data Window inspection, iCustom() access, and future Expert Advisor integration.

How It Can Be Used

  • As a cleaner structure map for discretionary SMC-style analysis.
  • To separate untouched imbalances from already tested imbalance remnants.
  • To monitor inducement and sweep behavior around important structural levels.
  • To combine structure reading with momentum compression and release context.
  • As a richer buffer source for Expert Advisors, dashboards, or custom filters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does this indicator open trades?
No. This is an analysis indicator. It does not open, manage, or close trades.

What is the difference between virgin and touched FVGs?
Virgin FVGs are imbalances that remain fully untouched by price. Touched FVGs are zones that have already been tested at least once, but still leave an unfilled remainder worth tracking.

What is the difference between the free and Pro versions?
The free version is centered on core structure and Fair Value Gap monitoring. This version expands that workflow with inducement logic, sweep context, compression momentum, more alerts, and more buffers for advanced use.

Can I use it on different timeframes?
Yes. The analysis timeframe can be selected from the inputs, including the current chart timeframe. Visual results will depend on the symbol, loaded history, and selected timeframe.

Can it be used with an Expert Advisor?
Yes. Buffers can be read from the Data Window or through iCustom() in your own EAs and tools.

Can I simplify the view?
Yes. The indicator is designed so that structure, inducement, sweeps, FVG layers, and momentum context can be shown or hidden depending on the workflow you prefer.

Important Notes

  • This product is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.
  • Chart objects and signals depend on symbol, timeframe, broker feed, and available history.
  • Different brokers may show small visual differences because candle construction, spread behavior, and history depth can vary.
  • Any momentum or confluence reading should be treated as additional context, not as a guaranteed trade signal.
  • Before using it in live decision-making, testing on demo and across several symbols is recommended.

Support and Feedback

If this tool was useful for your workflow, an honest review genuinely helps me continue improving my products and publishing new indicators, scripts, and Expert Advisors for the community.

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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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