Breaking Hearts

Breaking Hearts is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed mainly to trade XAUUSD / Gold through breakouts of technical levels. The system analyzes price structure on the H1 timeframe, identifies swing highs and swing lows, and places pending orders when price approaches those areas.

When there is no open position, the EA can place a Buy Stop above the latest confirmed swing high and a Sell Stop below the latest confirmed swing low. If one order is triggered, the system manages the open position and removes opposite pending orders to reduce unnecessary exposure.

The advisor includes fixed or automatic lot management by balance, Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, trailing stop, and internal validations to avoid invalid orders caused by minimum distance, closed market, incorrect volume, or insufficient margin. It can also display visual information on the chart, such as an entry or breakeven line when there are active positions.

Features

  • Designed mainly for XAUUSD / Gold.
  • Strategy based on swing breakouts.
  • Uses Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders.
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit management.
  • Automatic breakeven.
  • Trailing Stop.
  • Fixed lot or automatic lot by balance.
  • Safety filters for order validation.
  • No aggressive grid or classic martingale.

Aurum Swing Stops is designed to work in market environments where gold shows movement and volatility. These environments may appear during periods of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, central bank decisions, or market situations that increase interest in gold.

In historical tests performed by the developer, the largest observed losing streak was 4 consecutive trades. This information comes from historical data tests and should not be interpreted as real trading results or as a guarantee of future behavior.

Aurum Swing Stops does not guarantee profits. Like any automated system, it should first be tested on a demo account and adjusted according to the broker, spread, leverage, account size, and the user’s risk profile.

If you have any questions about the setup, how the bot works, or which parameters to use depending on your account size, feel free to contact me.

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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