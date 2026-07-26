Breaking Hearts is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed mainly to trade XAUUSD / Gold through breakouts of technical levels. The system analyzes price structure on the H1 timeframe, identifies swing highs and swing lows, and places pending orders when price approaches those areas.

When there is no open position, the EA can place a Buy Stop above the latest confirmed swing high and a Sell Stop below the latest confirmed swing low. If one order is triggered, the system manages the open position and removes opposite pending orders to reduce unnecessary exposure.

The advisor includes fixed or automatic lot management by balance, Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, trailing stop, and internal validations to avoid invalid orders caused by minimum distance, closed market, incorrect volume, or insufficient margin. It can also display visual information on the chart, such as an entry or breakeven line when there are active positions.

Features

Designed mainly for XAUUSD / Gold.

Strategy based on swing breakouts.

Uses Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders.

Stop Loss and Take Profit management.

Automatic breakeven.

Trailing Stop.

Fixed lot or automatic lot by balance.

Safety filters for order validation.

No aggressive grid or classic martingale.

Aurum Swing Stops is designed to work in market environments where gold shows movement and volatility. These environments may appear during periods of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, central bank decisions, or market situations that increase interest in gold.

In historical tests performed by the developer, the largest observed losing streak was 4 consecutive trades. This information comes from historical data tests and should not be interpreted as real trading results or as a guarantee of future behavior.

Aurum Swing Stops does not guarantee profits. Like any automated system, it should first be tested on a demo account and adjusted according to the broker, spread, leverage, account size, and the user’s risk profile.

If you have any questions about the setup, how the bot works, or which parameters to use depending on your account size, feel free to contact me.