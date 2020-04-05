Amazing Edge Double
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 8.0
- Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Amazing XAU Trend Catch EA for MT5
Overview
Amazing XAU Trend Catch EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using multiple configurable price action and candlestick-based entry methods. The EA allows traders to select different entry techniques independently for buy and sell trades while providing built-in money management, pyramiding, trailing stop, and profit protection features.
The Expert Advisor supports both manual optimization and automated operation, making it suitable for traders who want flexibility when testing different market conditions.
Features
-
20 selectable entry methods
-
Separate Buy and Sell entry configuration
-
Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading modes
-
Fixed lot or risk-based lot sizing
-
Balance-based trading filter
-
Optional pyramiding with up to 5 additional entries
-
Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
Trailing Stop management
-
Global profit trailing
-
Maximum profit target exit
-
Maximum loss protection
-
Mobile-friendly on-chart control panel
-
Pause/Resume trading button
-
Close All Positions button
-
Magic Number support
Available Entry Methods
The EA includes the following selectable entry methods:
-
Price Movement
-
Standard Candlestick Direction
-
Heiken Ashi
-
Pin Bar
-
Engulfing Pattern
-
Inside Bar
-
Breakout Pattern
-
Momentum
-
Combined Price Action
-
Double Bottom
-
Double Top
-
Hammer
-
Shooting Star
-
Morning Star
-
Evening Star
-
Bullish Divergence
-
Bearish Divergence
-
Support and Resistance Bounce
-
Trendline Break
-
Combined Multi-Signal Mode
Buy and Sell methods can be selected independently.
Risk Management
The EA provides several money management options:
-
Fixed lot size
-
Risk percentage based lot calculation
-
Balance-based lot sizing
-
Maximum lot size limitation
-
Minimum account balance filter before opening new trades
Pyramiding
Optional pyramiding allows additional positions to be opened in the direction of the current trade.
Features include:
-
Up to 5 configurable pyramid levels
-
Individual lot size for each level
-
Adjustable minimum distance between entries
-
Maximum open trade limit
Exit Management
The EA includes multiple exit options:
-
Fixed Stop Loss
-
Fixed Take Profit
-
Trailing Stop
-
Global Trailing Stop based on total floating profit
-
Maximum account profit target
-
Maximum account loss limit
-
Manual Close All function
Mobile Interface
The Expert Advisor includes a simple chart interface with:
-
EA status display
-
Current floating profit
-
Position information
-
Active entry method
-
Balance information
-
Pause/Resume button
-
Close All Positions button
Input Parameters
Main configurable settings include:
-
Trade direction
-
Entry method selection
-
Stop Loss
-
Take Profit
-
Lot sizing mode
-
Risk percentage
-
Pyramiding settings
-
Trailing Stop
-
Global Trailing
-
Profit target
-
Loss limit
-
Magic Number
-
Balance filter
Recommended Usage
The EA can be used on any MT5-supported symbol and timeframe. Users should optimize the input parameters according to the selected market, broker conditions, and trading strategy before using the EA on a live account.