Amazing Edge Double

Amazing XAU Trend Catch EA for MT5

Overview

Amazing XAU Trend Catch EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using multiple configurable price action and candlestick-based entry methods. The EA allows traders to select different entry techniques independently for buy and sell trades while providing built-in money management, pyramiding, trailing stop, and profit protection features.

The Expert Advisor supports both manual optimization and automated operation, making it suitable for traders who want flexibility when testing different market conditions.

Features

  • 20 selectable entry methods

  • Separate Buy and Sell entry configuration

  • Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading modes

  • Fixed lot or risk-based lot sizing

  • Balance-based trading filter

  • Optional pyramiding with up to 5 additional entries

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop management

  • Global profit trailing

  • Maximum profit target exit

  • Maximum loss protection

  • Mobile-friendly on-chart control panel

  • Pause/Resume trading button

  • Close All Positions button

  • Magic Number support

Available Entry Methods

The EA includes the following selectable entry methods:

  • Price Movement

  • Standard Candlestick Direction

  • Heiken Ashi

  • Pin Bar

  • Engulfing Pattern

  • Inside Bar

  • Breakout Pattern

  • Momentum

  • Combined Price Action

  • Double Bottom

  • Double Top

  • Hammer

  • Shooting Star

  • Morning Star

  • Evening Star

  • Bullish Divergence

  • Bearish Divergence

  • Support and Resistance Bounce

  • Trendline Break

  • Combined Multi-Signal Mode

Buy and Sell methods can be selected independently.

Risk Management

The EA provides several money management options:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Risk percentage based lot calculation

  • Balance-based lot sizing

  • Maximum lot size limitation

  • Minimum account balance filter before opening new trades

Pyramiding

Optional pyramiding allows additional positions to be opened in the direction of the current trade.

Features include:

  • Up to 5 configurable pyramid levels

  • Individual lot size for each level

  • Adjustable minimum distance between entries

  • Maximum open trade limit

Exit Management

The EA includes multiple exit options:

  • Fixed Stop Loss

  • Fixed Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Global Trailing Stop based on total floating profit

  • Maximum account profit target

  • Maximum account loss limit

  • Manual Close All function

Mobile Interface

The Expert Advisor includes a simple chart interface with:

  • EA status display

  • Current floating profit

  • Position information

  • Active entry method

  • Balance information

  • Pause/Resume button

  • Close All Positions button

Input Parameters

Main configurable settings include:

  • Trade direction

  • Entry method selection

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Lot sizing mode

  • Risk percentage

  • Pyramiding settings

  • Trailing Stop

  • Global Trailing

  • Profit target

  • Loss limit

  • Magic Number

  • Balance filter

Recommended Usage

The EA can be used on any MT5-supported symbol and timeframe. Users should optimize the input parameters according to the selected market, broker conditions, and trading strategy before using the EA on a live account.



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Marco Scherer
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Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (21)
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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