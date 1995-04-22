Amazing Edge Double

Amazing XAU Trend Catch EA for MT5

Overview

Amazing XAU Trend Catch EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using multiple configurable price action and candlestick-based entry methods. The EA allows traders to select different entry techniques independently for buy and sell trades while providing built-in money management, pyramiding, trailing stop, and profit protection features.

The Expert Advisor supports both manual optimization and automated operation, making it suitable for traders who want flexibility when testing different market conditions.

Features

20 selectable entry methods

Separate Buy and Sell entry configuration

Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading modes

Fixed lot or risk-based lot sizing

Balance-based trading filter

Optional pyramiding with up to 5 additional entries

Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

Trailing Stop management

Global profit trailing

Maximum profit target exit

Maximum loss protection

Mobile-friendly on-chart control panel

Pause/Resume trading button

Close All Positions button

Magic Number support

Available Entry Methods

The EA includes the following selectable entry methods:

Price Movement

Standard Candlestick Direction

Heiken Ashi

Pin Bar

Engulfing Pattern

Inside Bar

Breakout Pattern

Momentum

Combined Price Action

Double Bottom

Double Top

Hammer

Shooting Star

Morning Star

Evening Star

Bullish Divergence

Bearish Divergence

Support and Resistance Bounce

Trendline Break

Combined Multi-Signal Mode

Buy and Sell methods can be selected independently.

Risk Management

The EA provides several money management options:

Fixed lot size

Risk percentage based lot calculation

Balance-based lot sizing

Maximum lot size limitation

Minimum account balance filter before opening new trades

Pyramiding

Optional pyramiding allows additional positions to be opened in the direction of the current trade.

Features include:

Up to 5 configurable pyramid levels

Individual lot size for each level

Adjustable minimum distance between entries

Maximum open trade limit

Exit Management

The EA includes multiple exit options:

Fixed Stop Loss

Fixed Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Global Trailing Stop based on total floating profit

Maximum account profit target

Maximum account loss limit

Manual Close All function

Mobile Interface

The Expert Advisor includes a simple chart interface with:

EA status display

Current floating profit

Position information

Active entry method

Balance information

Pause/Resume button

Close All Positions button

Input Parameters

Main configurable settings include:

Trade direction

Entry method selection

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Lot sizing mode

Risk percentage

Pyramiding settings

Trailing Stop

Global Trailing

Profit target

Loss limit

Magic Number

Balance filter

Recommended Usage

The EA can be used on any MT5-supported symbol and timeframe. Users should optimize the input parameters according to the selected market, broker conditions, and trading strategy before using the EA on a live account.







