Anchored VWAP Studio

Anchored VWAP Studio

Anchored VWAP Studio by XTSFORGE is a workflow-oriented VWAP and Anchored VWAP indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who use VWAP as a structural reference and want to manage manually selected anchor points directly on the chart.

The indicator combines Daily, Weekly and Monthly VWAPs with manually placed Anchored VWAPs, optional bands, right-side price labels, alerts, hotkeys, settings profiles, anchor sets, intraday presets and an integrated chart control panel.

Anchored VWAP Studio does not generate automatic buy or sell signals. It is an analysis, reference and chart workflow tool. All trading decisions remain fully under the user's control.

Launch Pricing and Early User Feedback

Anchored VWAP Studio is currently available at an introductory lifetime price. This price is intended for the early launch phase while the product is new on the MQL5 Market and first users start using it across different setups, screen sizes, symbols, brokers and workflows.

The indicator has been carefully developed and tested, but real user environments can vary significantly. Feedback regarding visual display, usability, performance, broker data, screen resolution or reproducible technical issues helps to further review and improve Anchored VWAP Studio in a targeted way.

The current introductory price may be increased as the product matures, more user feedback is collected, further updates are released and broader Market usage is established.

Documentation

The full documentation is published as separate MQL5 articles so that each user can start with the part that is most relevant to them:

Main Features

  • Daily, Weekly and Monthly VWAP reference lines
  • Up to 20 manually placed Anchored VWAP slots
  • Configurable maximum active anchor count
  • Manual anchor placement directly on the chart
  • Individual color, visibility, band mode and label mode per anchor
  • NEW preset workflow for the next anchor before it is placed
  • Anchor marker lock and live drag preview
  • Optional bands for Daily VWAP and Anchored VWAPs
  • High / Low bands and standard deviation bands
  • Dual Band Mode with H/L and standard deviation bands
  • Right-side VWAP labels with collision handling
  • Custom labels for Anchored VWAPs
  • Integrated chart control panel
  • Scalable integrated UI with Compact, Standard and Comfort size presets
  • Two-level Settings navigation for faster access to General and VWAP settings
  • Dark, Light, Brand and Custom UI themes
  • Optional Plain Symbols UI mode
  • Configurable chart hotkeys
  • Clean Screenshot Mode
  • Alert system for VWAP and band interactions with controlled delivery testing
  • Settings Profiles for saving indicator configurations and automatic runtime restoration
  • Anchor Sets for saving and reusing groups of anchors
  • Intraday Presets for recurring time-based anchors
  • Optional custom display names for Intraday Preset slots
  • Transactional hidden-object Data Interface v6 for EAs and scripts
  • Verified global-variable Command Interface v3 for external control through Bridge modes
  • Alert Event Interface v1 for external access to committed alert events and delivery diagnostics

Manual Anchored VWAP Workflow

Anchored VWAP Studio is built around manual anchor decisions. Instead of automatically guessing anchor points, the indicator lets the user decide exactly where an Anchored VWAP should begin.

An anchor can be placed on a swing high, swing low, session start, impulse candle, news candle, breakout, reclaim or any other chart location that is relevant to the user's own analysis.

Each anchor can be managed individually. Color, visibility, band mode, label mode, custom label text, marker position and deletion can be controlled per anchor. The NEW preset workflow allows the next anchor to be prepared before it is placed on the chart.

Periodic VWAP Context

Daily, Weekly and Monthly VWAPs can be used as broader reference levels. The Daily VWAP supports configurable reset behavior, history display and optional bands. Weekly and Monthly VWAPs provide higher-timeframe context for intraday analysis.

Periodic VWAP labels can show the name, current price or both near the right edge of the chart, helping important VWAP levels remain readable without tracing the line back across the chart.

Bands and Labels

Daily VWAPs and Anchored VWAPs can display optional bands. Available band modes are:

  • OFF
  • High / Low bands
  • Standard deviation bands
  • Dual Mode with High / Low and standard deviation bands

Right-side labels help keep current VWAP and Anchored VWAP levels readable. Collision handling separates labels that are close together. Anchored VWAP labels can display the anchor number, price, custom text or a combination of these values.

Alerts

Anchored VWAP Studio includes optional alerts for VWAP and band interactions. Supported event types include Cross, Break, Touch and Band Touch.

Alerts can be delivered as terminal alerts, push notifications or email alerts, depending on the user's MetaTrader 5 terminal configuration. The email subject can be customized in the alert settings. Hidden Anchored VWAPs do not trigger Anchored VWAP alerts.

An armed two-step delivery test can send controlled test messages across all enabled channels without triggering a VWAP market event or changing cooldown and once-per-bar state.

Hotkeys and Chart Workflow

The integrated chart panel is designed for visual chart operation. Configurable hotkeys can be used for frequent actions such as adding anchors, selecting anchors, toggling VWAPs, cycling band modes, changing labels and activating Clean Screenshot Mode.

Hotkeys are active only when the integrated UI is visible and hotkeys are enabled in the indicator inputs. In Bridge-only mode, integrated UI hotkeys are disabled.

Settings Profiles and Anchor Sets

Settings Profiles allow users to save and restore indicator configuration such as themes, line styles, label settings, alert settings and intraday preset rows. Profiles can be saved, loaded, updated, renamed or deleted from the integrated Settings window. Supported runtime settings are also restored automatically through a private Runtime Settings State, while an explicitly configured startup Settings Profile retains final priority.

Anchor Sets allow users to save groups of manually placed anchors for the current symbol. A saved Anchor Set can replace the current anchors or be added to free anchor slots. Anchor Sets can also be updated, renamed or deleted.

Profiles are intended for configuration. Anchor Sets are intended for actual symbol-specific anchor collections.

Intraday Presets

Intraday Presets make it possible to add recurring time-based anchors, such as session opens, market opens or scheduled event times. Preset rows can be grouped into P1, P2 and P3 and then added to the chart or used to replace the current anchors.

Preset times are interpreted in broker server time. The P1, P2 and P3 slots can use optional custom display names.

Clean Screenshot Mode

Clean Screenshot Mode temporarily hides the integrated UI and related control overlays so the chart can be reviewed or captured more clearly. While the mode is active, a restore button is shown.

VWAP lines, Anchored VWAPs, labels and anchor markers remain controlled by their normal visibility settings.

Developer Functions

Advanced users can enable the transactional hidden-object Data Interface v6 to read current VWAP, Anchored VWAP, band, alert and anchor-state data from EAs or scripts through verified dual-slot snapshots.

The global-variable Command Interface v3 allows external tools to control selected indicator functions with verified acknowledgements when a Bridge-capable control mode is active. Supported command areas include Periodic VWAP visibility, Daily history, Weekly and Monthly history, alerts, global anchor visibility, anchor lock state, anchor slots, colors, bands, label modes and label text. Published legacy compatibility with Command Interface v2 is retained.

The Alert Event Interface v1 publishes committed alert events and delivery diagnostics for external readers without providing trading decisions or order execution.

Data Interface v6, Command Interface v3 and Alert Event Interface v1 are documented separately in the Developer Guide.

Typical Use Cases

  • Intraday VWAP analysis
  • Manual Anchored VWAP workflows
  • Anchoring from swing highs and swing lows
  • Session open and market open reference levels
  • Previous-session structure analysis
  • Anchoring from news candles or impulse moves
  • Multi-anchor confluence analysis
  • Clean chart screenshots for review and journaling
  • Alert-based monitoring of important VWAP levels
  • EA-assisted workflows through public interfaces

Important Notes

VWAP behavior depends on available historical data, broker sessions, timeframe data and the selected price and volume settings. VWAP calculations require usable broker-provided volume data. On many Forex and CFD symbols, tick volume is used when real volume is not available. If a symbol does not provide usable or reliable volume data, VWAP and Anchored VWAP calculations may be incomplete or not meaningful.

Very old anchor points may be limited by the indicator's internal performance protection logic in order to keep chart interaction responsive.

MetaTrader may render non-solid line styles such as Dash, Dot or DashDot differently depending on line width, chart zoom and display scaling. For the clearest visual distinction between non-solid styles, line width 1 is recommended.

The MQL5 Market demo version of indicators can only be tested in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester visual mode. Because Anchored VWAP Studio is designed around interactive chart controls, manual anchors, hotkeys and visual workflow, screenshots, product video and documentation are important for understanding the full on-chart workflow before choosing a rental or full license.

Risk Disclaimer

This product is a technical analysis and chart workflow tool. It does not provide financial advice, investment advice, personal recommendations, trading recommendations or guaranteed entry or exit signals.

All displayed levels, calculations, markers, bands, labels, panels, alerts and workflow functions are informational or user-configured tools only. They must be interpreted, configured and controlled by the user.

This product does not guarantee profits, does not prevent losses and does not predict future market movements. Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. Past market behavior, visual examples, screenshots, described use cases or test results do not guarantee future results.

The user is solely responsible for all trading decisions, risk management, broker selection, position sizing, product settings and the use of this product on demo or live accounts. Before using this product on a live account, it should be tested carefully in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and/or on a demo account.

Anchored VWAP Studio itself does not generate buy or sell signals. The indicator provides volume-based reference levels, Anchored VWAPs, Periodic VWAPs, bands, alerts and visual workflow tools for market analysis. Any trading decision based on these levels is made exclusively by the user.

License and Updates

The unlimited license provides unlimited product validity within the MQL5 Market activation system. Rental licenses are valid for the selected rental period.

Product updates, maintenance releases and improvements are provided through the MQL5 Market when available. Ongoing feature development is not guaranteed. Critical issues affecting documented functionality will be reviewed and addressed where reproducible.

Support

Support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and MQL5 private messages.

For bug reports, please include the MetaTrader 5 build, broker, symbol, timeframe, product version, screenshots, relevant settings and a short description of the issue. If possible, include clear steps to reproduce the issue.

Support covers installation, documented product features, settings, reproducible technical issues and general usage clarification.

Support does not include financial advice, personal trading recommendations, account-specific strategy optimization, signal services, guaranteed setup files or guaranteed trading outcomes.

Support requests are reviewed regularly. During holidays or periods of limited availability, response times may be longer. Critical reproducible bug reports are prioritized.

Privacy

The product does not collect or transmit personal user data.

The product may store local configuration and workflow data inside the user's MetaTrader 5 environment, such as indicator settings, Runtime Settings State, Settings Profiles, Anchor Sets, local anchor persistence data, hidden chart objects used by the optional Data and Alert Event Interfaces, and terminal Global Variables used by the optional Command Interface.

Support is handled through the MQL5 platform. Please do not share account credentials, personal documents, payment data, private account numbers or other sensitive information in support messages.

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M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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