Anchored VWAP Studio

Anchored VWAP Studio

Anchored VWAP Studio by XTSFORGE is a workflow-oriented VWAP and Anchored VWAP indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who use VWAP as a structural reference and want to manage manually selected anchor points directly on the chart.

The indicator combines Daily, Weekly and Monthly VWAPs with manually placed Anchored VWAPs, optional bands, right-side price labels, alerts, hotkeys, settings profiles, anchor sets, intraday presets and an integrated chart control panel.

Anchored VWAP Studio does not generate automatic buy or sell signals. It is an analysis, reference and chart workflow tool. All trading decisions remain fully under the user's control.

Launch Pricing and Early User Feedback

Anchored VWAP Studio is currently available at an introductory lifetime price. This price is intended for the early launch phase while the product is new on the MQL5 Market and first users start using it across different setups, screen sizes, symbols, brokers and workflows.

The indicator has been carefully developed and tested, but real user environments can vary significantly. Feedback regarding visual display, usability, performance, broker data, screen resolution or reproducible technical issues helps to further review and improve Anchored VWAP Studio in a targeted way.

The current introductory price may be increased as the product matures, more user feedback is collected, further updates are released and broader Market usage is established.

Documentation

The full documentation is published as separate MQL5 articles so that each user can start with the part that is most relevant to them:

Main Features

  • Daily, Weekly and Monthly VWAP reference lines
  • Up to 20 manually placed Anchored VWAP slots
  • Configurable maximum active anchor count
  • Manual anchor placement directly on the chart
  • Individual color, visibility, band mode and label mode per anchor
  • NEW preset workflow for the next anchor before it is placed
  • Anchor marker lock and live drag preview
  • Optional bands for Daily VWAP and Anchored VWAPs
  • High / Low bands and standard deviation bands
  • Dual Band Mode with H/L and standard deviation bands
  • Right-side VWAP labels with collision handling
  • Custom labels for Anchored VWAPs
  • Integrated chart control panel
  • Scalable integrated UI with Compact, Standard and Comfort size presets
  • Two-level Settings navigation for faster access to General and VWAP settings
  • Dark, Light, Brand and Custom UI themes
  • Optional Plain Symbols UI mode
  • Configurable chart hotkeys
  • Clean Screenshot Mode
  • Alert system for VWAP and band interactions with controlled delivery testing
  • Settings Profiles for saving indicator configurations and automatic runtime restoration
  • Anchor Sets for saving and reusing groups of anchors
  • Intraday Presets for recurring time-based anchors
  • Optional custom display names for Intraday Preset slots
  • Transactional hidden-object Data Interface v6 for EAs and scripts
  • Verified global-variable Command Interface v3 for external control through Bridge modes
  • Alert Event Interface v1 for external access to committed alert events and delivery diagnostics

Manual Anchored VWAP Workflow

Anchored VWAP Studio is built around manual anchor decisions. Instead of automatically guessing anchor points, the indicator lets the user decide exactly where an Anchored VWAP should begin.

An anchor can be placed on a swing high, swing low, session start, impulse candle, news candle, breakout, reclaim or any other chart location that is relevant to the user's own analysis.

Each anchor can be managed individually. Color, visibility, band mode, label mode, custom label text, marker position and deletion can be controlled per anchor. The NEW preset workflow allows the next anchor to be prepared before it is placed on the chart.

Periodic VWAP Context

Daily, Weekly and Monthly VWAPs can be used as broader reference levels. The Daily VWAP supports configurable reset behavior, history display and optional bands. Weekly and Monthly VWAPs provide higher-timeframe context for intraday analysis.

Periodic VWAP labels can show the name, current price or both near the right edge of the chart, helping important VWAP levels remain readable without tracing the line back across the chart.

Bands and Labels

Daily VWAPs and Anchored VWAPs can display optional bands. Available band modes are:

  • OFF
  • High / Low bands
  • Standard deviation bands
  • Dual Mode with High / Low and standard deviation bands

Right-side labels help keep current VWAP and Anchored VWAP levels readable. Collision handling separates labels that are close together. Anchored VWAP labels can display the anchor number, price, custom text or a combination of these values.

Alerts

Anchored VWAP Studio includes optional alerts for VWAP and band interactions. Supported event types include Cross, Break, Touch and Band Touch.

Alerts can be delivered as terminal alerts, push notifications or email alerts, depending on the user's MetaTrader 5 terminal configuration. The email subject can be customized in the alert settings. Hidden Anchored VWAPs do not trigger Anchored VWAP alerts.

An armed two-step delivery test can send controlled test messages across all enabled channels without triggering a VWAP market event or changing cooldown and once-per-bar state.

Hotkeys and Chart Workflow

The integrated chart panel is designed for visual chart operation. Configurable hotkeys can be used for frequent actions such as adding anchors, selecting anchors, toggling VWAPs, cycling band modes, changing labels and activating Clean Screenshot Mode.

Hotkeys are active only when the integrated UI is visible and hotkeys are enabled in the indicator inputs. In Bridge-only mode, integrated UI hotkeys are disabled.

Settings Profiles and Anchor Sets

Settings Profiles allow users to save and restore indicator configuration such as themes, line styles, label settings, alert settings and intraday preset rows. Profiles can be saved, loaded, updated, renamed or deleted from the integrated Settings window. Supported runtime settings are also restored automatically through a private Runtime Settings State, while an explicitly configured startup Settings Profile retains final priority.

Anchor Sets allow users to save groups of manually placed anchors for the current symbol. A saved Anchor Set can replace the current anchors or be added to free anchor slots. Anchor Sets can also be updated, renamed or deleted.

Profiles are intended for configuration. Anchor Sets are intended for actual symbol-specific anchor collections.

Intraday Presets

Intraday Presets make it possible to add recurring time-based anchors, such as session opens, market opens or scheduled event times. Preset rows can be grouped into P1, P2 and P3 and then added to the chart or used to replace the current anchors.

Preset times are interpreted in broker server time. The P1, P2 and P3 slots can use optional custom display names.

Clean Screenshot Mode

Clean Screenshot Mode temporarily hides the integrated UI and related control overlays so the chart can be reviewed or captured more clearly. While the mode is active, a restore button is shown.

VWAP lines, Anchored VWAPs, labels and anchor markers remain controlled by their normal visibility settings.

Developer Functions

Advanced users can enable the transactional hidden-object Data Interface v6 to read current VWAP, Anchored VWAP, band, alert and anchor-state data from EAs or scripts through verified dual-slot snapshots.

The global-variable Command Interface v3 allows external tools to control selected indicator functions with verified acknowledgements when a Bridge-capable control mode is active. Supported command areas include Periodic VWAP visibility, Daily history, Weekly and Monthly history, alerts, global anchor visibility, anchor lock state, anchor slots, colors, bands, label modes and label text. Published legacy compatibility with Command Interface v2 is retained.

The Alert Event Interface v1 publishes committed alert events and delivery diagnostics for external readers without providing trading decisions or order execution.

Data Interface v6, Command Interface v3 and Alert Event Interface v1 are documented separately in the Developer Guide.

Typical Use Cases

  • Intraday VWAP analysis
  • Manual Anchored VWAP workflows
  • Anchoring from swing highs and swing lows
  • Session open and market open reference levels
  • Previous-session structure analysis
  • Anchoring from news candles or impulse moves
  • Multi-anchor confluence analysis
  • Clean chart screenshots for review and journaling
  • Alert-based monitoring of important VWAP levels
  • EA-assisted workflows through public interfaces

Important Notes

VWAP behavior depends on available historical data, broker sessions, timeframe data and the selected price and volume settings. VWAP calculations require usable broker-provided volume data. On many Forex and CFD symbols, tick volume is used when real volume is not available. If a symbol does not provide usable or reliable volume data, VWAP and Anchored VWAP calculations may be incomplete or not meaningful.

Very old anchor points may be limited by the indicator's internal performance protection logic in order to keep chart interaction responsive.

MetaTrader may render non-solid line styles such as Dash, Dot or DashDot differently depending on line width, chart zoom and display scaling. For the clearest visual distinction between non-solid styles, line width 1 is recommended.

The MQL5 Market demo version of indicators can only be tested in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester visual mode. Because Anchored VWAP Studio is designed around interactive chart controls, manual anchors, hotkeys and visual workflow, screenshots, product video and documentation are important for understanding the full on-chart workflow before choosing a rental or full license.

Risk Disclaimer

This product is a technical analysis and chart workflow tool. It does not provide financial advice, investment advice, personal recommendations, trading recommendations or guaranteed entry or exit signals.

All displayed levels, calculations, markers, bands, labels, panels, alerts and workflow functions are informational or user-configured tools only. They must be interpreted, configured and controlled by the user.

This product does not guarantee profits, does not prevent losses and does not predict future market movements. Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. Past market behavior, visual examples, screenshots, described use cases or test results do not guarantee future results.

The user is solely responsible for all trading decisions, risk management, broker selection, position sizing, product settings and the use of this product on demo or live accounts. Before using this product on a live account, it should be tested carefully in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and/or on a demo account.

Anchored VWAP Studio itself does not generate buy or sell signals. The indicator provides volume-based reference levels, Anchored VWAPs, Periodic VWAPs, bands, alerts and visual workflow tools for market analysis. Any trading decision based on these levels is made exclusively by the user.

License and Updates

The unlimited license provides unlimited product validity within the MQL5 Market activation system. Rental licenses are valid for the selected rental period.

Product updates, maintenance releases and improvements are provided through the MQL5 Market when available. Ongoing feature development is not guaranteed. Critical issues affecting documented functionality will be reviewed and addressed where reproducible.

Support

Support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and MQL5 private messages.

For bug reports, please include the MetaTrader 5 build, broker, symbol, timeframe, product version, screenshots, relevant settings and a short description of the issue. If possible, include clear steps to reproduce the issue.

Support covers installation, documented product features, settings, reproducible technical issues and general usage clarification.

Support does not include financial advice, personal trading recommendations, account-specific strategy optimization, signal services, guaranteed setup files or guaranteed trading outcomes.

Support requests are reviewed regularly. During holidays or periods of limited availability, response times may be longer. Critical reproducible bug reports are prioritized.

Privacy

The product does not collect or transmit personal user data.

The product may store local configuration and workflow data inside the user's MetaTrader 5 environment, such as indicator settings, Runtime Settings State, Settings Profiles, Anchor Sets, local anchor persistence data, hidden chart objects used by the optional Data and Alert Event Interfaces, and terminal Global Variables used by the optional Command Interface.

Support is handled through the MQL5 platform. Please do not share account credentials, personal documents, payment data, private account numbers or other sensitive information in support messages.

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FREE
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5 (10)
指标
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Samuel De Souza Ferreira
指标
Daily VWAP — Institutional Reference for Intraday Value The Daily VWAP is a professional indicator based on the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) , designed to reveal the true balance between price and volume throughout the trading session. Unlike traditional moving averages, the Daily VWAP incorporates the weight of traded volume in every price movement, providing a much more accurate reference to the behavior of institutional traders and large market participants. What the indicator deliver
FREE
Frato Vwap Bands
Francisco Felipe Alves Da Silva Rocha
指标
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FREE
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5 (9)
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5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
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