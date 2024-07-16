Precision Peaks Predictor
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 7 September 2024
- Activations: 8
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[Any Symbol Can Be ADDED]
DM me for adding any Pair symbol, crypto, index, stock or anything related. you can also DM me in TikTok [@quantum.trader]
Works on [EURUSD-GBPUSD-GBPJPY-USDJPY-XAUUSD-US30-BTCUSD-ETHUSD-SOLUSD]
This indicator calculate and draw the Prediction or Forecast
the peaks of the current day ( forecast high - forecast low -
forecast middle - forecast upper q - forecast lower q )
These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional
traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more
active.
It works for intraday trading.
NOTICE: If the lines didn't show up from first run, give it a little bit of time to calculate everything (you can help it out by switching in timeframes few times). then everything will work smoothly.