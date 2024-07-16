Precision Peaks Predictor

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[Any Symbol Can Be ADDED]

DM me for adding any Pair symbol, crypto, index, stock or anything related. you can also DM me in TikTok [@quantum.trader]

Works on [EURUSD-GBPUSD-GBPJPY-USDJPY-XAUUSD-US30-BTCUSD-ETHUSD-SOLUSD]





This indicator calculate and draw the Prediction or Forecast

the peaks of the current day ( forecast high - forecast low -

forecast middle - forecast upper q - forecast lower q )





These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional

traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more

active.

It works for intraday trading.



