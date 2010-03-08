Inside Dream

Inside Dream EA is a fully automated trading system built around a new generation of proprietary algorithms designed to analyze tick-by-tick market activity and identify favorable volatility conditions.

The EA utilizes a fast scalping approach, focusing on short-duration trades during active market sessions. By seeking to capture opportunities from short-term price movements, the system is designed to maintain a smooth trading rhythm while reducing prolonged market exposure.

To enhance flexibility, floating positions can be managed through the optional "Close All on Friday" feature, while an adaptive trailing mechanism helps the EA react dynamically to changing market conditions and potential reversals.

Despite the sophisticated logic operating behind the scenes, Inside Dream EA is remarkably easy to install and use. No set files are required, simply attach the EA and run the default configuration.

Key Features:

* Advanced tick-based market analysis
* Proprietary volatility selection algorithms
* Fast scalping execution during active sessions
* Adaptive trailing management for flexible trade handling
* Optional Friday position closure
* Simple setup with no optimization files required

* Best suited for low-spread currency pairs

The short-term trading style of Inside Dream EA is designed to keep market exposure concise, helping maintain a more consistent trading experience without requiring long periods of waiting for positions to develop.

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 5.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 500 (points)
 Max Stop Loss  = 5000 (points)
 Trailing  = 8 (points)
 Close all on Friday  = True (or False)
 Time Close on Friday  = 22:15 (hour:minutes)
 Magic Number  = any number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Time frame: M1 or M5. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).

Pairs: major currency pairs with low spreads and Gold (XAUUSD).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 20 points. Min Balance: $ 200

Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 4300.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 5000 (instead of the default value = 500). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places

+ The default Max Stop Loss = 5000 (2-digit Gold pricing) is intentionally set high as an emergency safety limit. Due to the EA's active position management, trades are typically closed at a much smaller loss before this level is reached.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
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4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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