Inside Dream
- Эксперты
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Nguyen Hang Hai HaI'm designer, developer, trader stock, bitcoin, forex since 2012
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 20
Inside Dream EA is a fully automated trading system built around a new generation of proprietary algorithms designed to analyze tick-by-tick market activity and identify favorable volatility conditions.
The EA utilizes a fast scalping approach, focusing on short-duration trades during active market sessions. By seeking to capture opportunities from short-term price movements, the system is designed to maintain a smooth trading rhythm while reducing prolonged market exposure.
To enhance flexibility, floating positions can be managed through the optional "Close All on Friday" feature, while an adaptive trailing mechanism helps the EA react dynamically to changing market conditions and potential reversals.
Despite the sophisticated logic operating behind the scenes, Inside Dream EA is remarkably easy to install and use. No set files are required, simply attach the EA and run the default configuration.
Key Features:
* Best suited for low-spread currency pairs
The short-term trading style of Inside Dream EA is designed to keep market exposure concise, helping maintain a more consistent trading experience without requiring long periods of waiting for positions to develop.
Settings:
|Max Spread
|= 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair)
|Fixed Lot
|= 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
|Auto Lot
|= 1.0 to 5.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Take Profit
|= 500 (points)
|Max Stop Loss
|= 5000 (points)
|Trailing
|= 8 (points)
|Close all on Friday
|= True (or False)
|Time Close on Friday
|= 22:15 (hour:minutes)
|Magic Number
|= any number
* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).
* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.
Recommend:
Time frame: M1 or M5. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
Pairs: major currency pairs with low spreads and Gold (XAUUSD).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 20 points. Min Balance: $ 200
Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)
Note:
+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 4300.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 5000 (instead of the default value = 500). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places
+ The default Max Stop Loss = 5000 (2-digit Gold pricing) is intentionally set high as an emergency safety limit. Due to the EA's active position management, trades are typically closed at a much smaller loss before this level is reached.