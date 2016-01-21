HeLL Cat

3.64

The HeLL_Cat Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool, suitable both for professionals and beginners. Its arsenal includes various strategies - the HeLL_Cat mode, the Safe mode and the News mode.

  • The HeLL_Cat mode uses the adaptive trading strategy based on a neural network consisting of 4 interconnected logical cores. A distinctive feature of this mode is the strategy of partial overlap and construction of an orders grid with an adaptive lot ratio increase depending on the behavior of the market. The trading activity of the robot in this mode is high, but it can also be controlled directly on the chart using the control buttons. When this mode is selected, it automatically activates the risk control module (setting Stop Loss at the channel boundaries of the price chart of the higher timeframes) and the smart deposit protection module, which looks for the ideal position for closing deals with minimal losses. There are also many functions for customizing the trade, for example: moving the profit to breakeven, partial or full locking and auto-locking of positions. The detailed description of all the features of the Expert Advisor are provided in the documentation.

  • The Safe mode is based on conservative trading with Stop Loss and Take profit set. This mode is suitable for those need a calm and safe trading. The main idea lies in market entries at specific time intervals, adaptive maintenance of orders and the most suitable market exit. All the settings are already built into the EA. Users only need to select the traded lot size and currency pair for the EA to work on from the drop-down list. In total, 8 pairs are suitable for trading.

  • The News mode works exclusively during the news. It is suitable for those who are used to trade or only start getting acquainted with strong news movements. One convenient feature in this mode worth mentioning is that the robot automatically download the upcoming high-impact news from the Internet and trades them using pending orders. This mode uses Trailing stop and a fixed Stop Loss. After the news release is over, the EA automatically deletes the remaining untriggered orders and continues to work in the normal mode, waiting for the next news movement.

All modes can work both separately and together, without interfering with each other, since they have different trade identifiers. They can also be toggled on and off right from the chart window, even during testing in visual mode. This way you will be able to work out your strategy.

The graphical interface allows adding or hiding the most useful information about the trade, as well as run a price forecast and a convenient control panel in the form of buttons with various useful functions - opening, closing and maintaining trades.

Training of the weight coefficient for the HeLL_Cat mode was performed on the EURUSD M30 currency pair starting from 2009. Although this mode is considered moderately aggressive, it fully shows a stable result in the long run. The training settings for other currency pairs will be published in the comments over time.


Pairs and timeframes

  • In the HeLL_Cat mode, with the standard settings: EURUSD, AUDUSD, Timeframe - preferably M30.
  • In the Safe mode: EURGBP, EURCHF, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, USDCHF, Timeframe - M15.
  • In the News mode, it is recommended to select currency pairs with low spread: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCAD (crosses are not suitable), Timeframe - any.


Recommended balance and account type

Minimum recommended balance:

  • For the HeLL_Cat mode, using the recommended pairs and timeframes with the initial lot of 0.01 - $1000.
  • For the Safe mode, using the recommended pairs and timeframes with the initial lot of 0.05 - $1000.
  • For the News mode, using the recommended pairs and timeframes with the initial lot of 0.05 - $1000.

Mandatory account requirements: five-digit quotes, and a minimum lot size of 0.01 for the HeLL_Cat mode.


Parameters

The full description of settings and features can be found in the documentation below.

Reviews 17
MOSTAFA ALAYI
143
MOSTAFA ALAYI 2017.03.08 20:49 
 

very very good EA

Domi99
506
Domi99 2016.11.01 14:04 
 

if there are 10 stars, I will vote 10, for the author and his great work. I purchased this EA 2 weeks ago and put it to trade in my live account, the EA is stably profitable and the author is very responsive. I share my experience with this EA as following:

1. The EA is built upon new technique in forex trading, the artificial neural network, so, this is a real robot which can learn in trading process and improve trading results by it self, this has been proved in my own use. It makes reasonable deals with small drawdowns, like an experienced trader, one needs only to be patient. It trades carefully so it brings not a lot profit per day on one pair in small account, however, due to it's small drawdown, it can be used simultaneously on multi-currency pairs, the profit can be linearly increased. Now I'm using it on EURUSD and GBPUSD, with other pairs like AUDUSD and USDCHF shows also gut results in demo account and I'm going to begin real trades.

2. Regarding it's advanced features, this EA could be sold on much more expensive price. I think most of people who purchased this product will find its value.

3. The author is very responsive, after the purchase, questions and wishes are answered quickly. The author had even made a customized version of the robot for me, I appreciate his efforts very much.

4. This EA has great potential, it can be significantly improved in new version.

For these reason, this EA is highly recommendable.

Konstantin Efremov
4012
Konstantin Efremov 2016.07.29 06:34 
 

Отличный сов, отзывчивый автор! Главное следовать рекомендациям и подбирать правильные пары для текущей версии. Обновление совы будет бомба, уверен! Надеюсь на дальнейшее развитие проекта в полноценный AI и кроссплатформенное решение с единой базой данных.

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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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DAX Robot MT4
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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess
Price Action Robot MT4
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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Gold Grail Expert1
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Iberian EA Ultimate FX H4
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The HeLL_Cat Lite Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool, suitable both for professionals and beginners. Its arsenal includes various strategies - the semi-automatic HeLL_Cat mode, the Safe mode and the News mode. The semi-automatic HeLL_Cat mode uses the adaptive trading strategy based on a neural network consisting of 4 interconnected logical cores. Unlike the other versions, HeLL_Cat Lite does not open the first order, it only manages the orders opened by user. A distinctive feature of thi
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Noel Nobleza
484
Noel Nobleza 2017.05.20 04:03 
 

High Drawdown.

Mahmoud Farajpour
188
Mahmoud Farajpour 2017.04.28 14:31 
 

I Rented it for 1 months then disconnected it after 2 weeks

Very bad experience

Olivier Nomblot
6621
Olivier Nomblot 2017.04.19 22:49 
 

i run most neurals and have my own so am curious here, however I put it on a real account and it proceded to shut down all open orders???this needs a fix i m still trying to recover , lucky itwas a small account .I ve never seen that before sorry

MOSTAFA ALAYI
143
MOSTAFA ALAYI 2017.03.08 20:49 
 

very very good EA

Domi99
506
Domi99 2016.11.01 14:04 
 

if there are 10 stars, I will vote 10, for the author and his great work. I purchased this EA 2 weeks ago and put it to trade in my live account, the EA is stably profitable and the author is very responsive. I share my experience with this EA as following:

1. The EA is built upon new technique in forex trading, the artificial neural network, so, this is a real robot which can learn in trading process and improve trading results by it self, this has been proved in my own use. It makes reasonable deals with small drawdowns, like an experienced trader, one needs only to be patient. It trades carefully so it brings not a lot profit per day on one pair in small account, however, due to it's small drawdown, it can be used simultaneously on multi-currency pairs, the profit can be linearly increased. Now I'm using it on EURUSD and GBPUSD, with other pairs like AUDUSD and USDCHF shows also gut results in demo account and I'm going to begin real trades.

2. Regarding it's advanced features, this EA could be sold on much more expensive price. I think most of people who purchased this product will find its value.

3. The author is very responsive, after the purchase, questions and wishes are answered quickly. The author had even made a customized version of the robot for me, I appreciate his efforts very much.

4. This EA has great potential, it can be significantly improved in new version.

For these reason, this EA is highly recommendable.

Konstantin Efremov
4012
Konstantin Efremov 2016.07.29 06:34 
 

Отличный сов, отзывчивый автор! Главное следовать рекомендациям и подбирать правильные пары для текущей версии. Обновление совы будет бомба, уверен! Надеюсь на дальнейшее развитие проекта в полноценный AI и кроссплатформенное решение с единой базой данных.

Serafin Perez
3873
Serafin Perez 2016.05.10 18:00 
 

Excellent EA. Antes de usar, pregunta al autor sobre la configuración. Da beneficios si lo usas correctamente.

Puffin
107
Puffin 2016.04.16 06:56 
 

Amazing robot made by the author. Dmitry is a genius.

cyberryder
1270
cyberryder 2016.02.07 20:43 
 

really a hell-cat-EA.. crashed the whole demo account in 1 day during big news. To be fair, vendor is not recommending trading during news, but this is not practicable..then we need a build-in news-filter

Frank B
1826
Frank B 2016.02.05 11:09 
 

Very risky! With the default settings I've lost a lot of money

Eugen Doll
689
Eugen Doll 2016.02.04 17:39 
 

95% DD after 5 hours trading....

[Deleted] 2016.02.02 20:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Igor Dervuk
820
Igor Dervuk 2016.02.02 08:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2016.01.29 15:44 
 

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Wolfgang Rockert
2457
Wolfgang Rockert 2016.01.28 13:49 
 

Test it Live with EU Session, works very good, i Stop it bevor important News... Good Work.. Hope get the % Profit per Day in next Version.

Diego Bordignon
331
Diego Bordignon 2016.01.28 12:09 
 

really good EA ... very PLEASED !

[Deleted] 2016.01.24 13:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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