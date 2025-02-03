Singularity Pips

Introducing the latest automated trading Robot for Forex and Gold markets with advanced and exclusive algorithms. Expert Advisor Singularit Pips applies scalper methods based on Micro Trends and Tick Patterns. EA enters the market with Buy/Sell Stop entry method, looking for quality trading opportunities with high probability, then applies Trailing to quickly exit the position. Trading orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account.

EA is simple and easy to use, no need for set files and no need for complicated settings. Just set default if you are confused about setting parameters.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 3.3 to 5.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 600 (points) Stop Loss = 600 (points) Trailing = 8 (points) Start Trailing = 20 (points) Time Start = 01:30 (hour:minutes) Time End = 22:30 (hour:minutes) Magic Number = any number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Time frame: M5 or any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms). Pairs: major currency pairs with low spreads and Gold (XAUUSD). Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 20 points. Min Balance: $ 200 Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line).



