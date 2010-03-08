The EA utilizes a fast scalping approach, focusing on short-duration trades during active market sessions. By seeking to capture opportunities from short-term price movements, the system is designed to maintain a smooth trading rhythm while reducing prolonged market exposure.

Inside Dream EA is a fully automated trading system built around a new generation of proprietary algorithms designed to analyze tick-by-tick market activity and identify favorable volatility conditions.

To enhance flexibility, floating positions can be managed through the optional "Close All on Friday" feature, while an adaptive trailing mechanism helps the EA react dynamically to changing market conditions and potential reversals.

Despite the sophisticated logic operating behind the scenes, Inside Dream EA is remarkably easy to install and use. No set files are required, simply attach the EA and run the default configuration.

* Advanced tick-based market analysis

* Proprietary volatility selection algorithms

* Fast scalping execution during active sessions

* Adaptive trailing management for flexible trade handling

* Optional Friday position closure

* Simple setup with no optimization files required

The short-term trading style of Inside Dream EA is designed to keep market exposure concise, helping maintain a more consistent trading experience without requiring long periods of waiting for positions to develop.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 5.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 500 (points) Max Stop Loss = 5000 (points) Trailing = 8 (points) Close all on Friday = True (or False) Time Close on Friday = 22:15 (hour:minutes) Magic Number = any number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend: