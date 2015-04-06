Morning Pyramiding EA

Sarah's arrival.









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You can trade from 300USD 0.01 lots!!! *





(*3000USD0.01 lots recommended for safe trading).





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Tips and tricks every day, wallet hockey!





Sarah makes the first entry at 9am. (Tokyo time)

It is like a salaryman going to work.

If it goes forward in the direction of entry, she pyramids, and if it goes backwards, she does a nanpin martin.





Exit when equity increases by 3%* against the balance.









One trade set per day, so the balance increases by 3%* every day. Daily allowance.

Equipped with virtual balance...!

You lose money when equity reaches 50%*. You will not lose all of your money in the unlikely event of a loss.

(*Percentage is variable)





Cashback is zapped due to the high number of entries. Unearned income.





If you have unrealised losses, you can operate in other currency pairs to offset them.

No martingale with an unreasonable multiplier.









The recommended trading time leg is the 1-hour leg*.





(*The internal logic is fixed to the 1-hour time leg, so any time leg is fine.)





Enjoy your balance growing every day!

Cha-ching!





Twitter @Pionn8X



