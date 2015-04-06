Morning Pyramiding EA

Sarah's arrival.


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You can trade from 300USD 0.01 lots!!! *

(*3000USD0.01 lots recommended for safe trading).

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Tips and tricks every day, wallet hockey!

Sarah makes the first entry at 9am. (Tokyo time)
It is like a salaryman going to work.
If it goes forward in the direction of entry, she pyramids, and if it goes backwards, she does a nanpin martin.

Exit when equity increases by 3%* against the balance.


One trade set per day, so the balance increases by 3%* every day. Daily allowance.
Equipped with virtual balance...!
You lose money when equity reaches 50%*. You will not lose all of your money in the unlikely event of a loss.
(*Percentage is variable)

Cashback is zapped due to the high number of entries. Unearned income.

If you have unrealised losses, you can operate in other currency pairs to offset them.
No martingale with an unreasonable multiplier.


The recommended trading time leg is the 1-hour leg*.

(*The internal logic is fixed to the 1-hour time leg, so any time leg is fine.)

Enjoy your balance growing every day!
Cha-ching!

Twitter @Pionn8X


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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Angel8XQ Simple Edition of Morning Trades
Kita Sawa Kaede
Experts
MoningLowrRisk Angel We trade as gentle as an angel. First entry only from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Please put the difference between server time and Tokyo time in the time difference parameter. (XM,GEMFOREX>7,exness>9, winter time) 15,000 yen 0.01 lot high risk recommended. 30,000 yen 0.01 lot middle risk. 100,000 yen 0.01 lot low risk. You can try from a small amount, and since you can put up a large percentage of your money, the profit is quite large in spite of the low risk.
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