By launching the Trend Info indicator, the user will see two lines and bars of different colors, which can change color to green during an uptrend, to red during a downtrend or to be yellow during an uncertainty. The indicator is based on the calculation of price values, in order to answer questions about what direction the trend is acting on the market at the moment and when this trend will end.





The trader uses the Trend Info indicator to determine the market situation. This is a trending algorithm that is convenient to download, install and use. If you want an understanding of the strength and duration of the current trend, then the Trend Info indicator is for you.