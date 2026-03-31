Spread Session Timer Panel
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ALGOTRIBE™ Spread Session Timer Panel (MT5)
Utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays real-time spread and major Forex session times directly on the chart.
**Main Features:**
- Live spread monitoring based on current Bid/Ask prices
- Tracks Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York sessions with start/end times and remaining duration
- Automatic broker server time synchronization
- Highlights active session
- Clean, customizable on-chart panel
**Customization:**
- Toggle spread and timer display
- Adjustable position and colors
- 12/24-hour format
Lightweight, works on all symbols and timeframes. No trading signals or automated execution. For monitoring purposes only.