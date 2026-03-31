Spread Session Timer Panel

ALGOTRIBE™ Spread Session Timer Panel (MT5)

Utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays real-time spread and major Forex session times directly on the chart.

**Main Features:**
- Live spread monitoring based on current Bid/Ask prices
- Tracks Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York sessions with start/end times and remaining duration
- Automatic broker server time synchronization
- Highlights active session
- Clean, customizable on-chart panel

**Customization:**
- Toggle spread and timer display
- Adjustable position and colors
- 12/24-hour format

Lightweight, works on all symbols and timeframes. No trading signals or automated execution. For monitoring purposes only.
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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